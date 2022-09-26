Read full article on original website
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Kansas time and TV channel set for SEC/Big 12 Challenge
ESPN has announced game times and TV channel designations for the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which features the Kentucky Wildcats hosting the Kansas Jayhawks. As usual, this game is getting the primetime treatment, as ESPN will have the game at 8 pm ET. Entering the 2022-23 college basketball season, both...
Kansas football: Retaining Lance Leipold a priority for Jayhawks amid reported Nebraska interest, AD says
For years, Kansas held the generally accepted title as the worst Power Five program in college football. Coach Lance Leipold changed that in a big way upon taking over in 2021. Now the Jayhawks are 4-0 while knocking on the door of the AP Top 25. Experts have suggested that Leipold's success could lead Nebraska to pursue him as its next head coach, but Kansas athletic director Travis Goff told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd that KU is going to fight to make sure it retains Leipold.
CBS Sports
Will Kansas hang on to Lance Leipold? Offensive explosion, 4-0 start will have Jayhawks warding off suitors
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Lance Leipold knows what's coming. With every game Kansas' coach wins, his appeal increases and his horizons broaden. But first things first. One-third of the way through the season, a red-hot coach of a red-hot program doesn't want to lose his offensive coordinator. That's Andy Kotelnicki, a little-known 42-year-old whose schemes are behind one of the most innovative offenses in the country.
KU Sports
KU tweaks gameday plans to better handle full football stadium
The Kansas football program set a record for both concession sales and merchandise sales during last week’s sold-out win over Duke. But that did not keep KU administrators from looking for ways to improve upon the gameday experience for fans, who have suddenly started showing up in huge numbers to support the 4-0 Jayhawks.
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
KU victory brings more attention to local Lawrence businesses
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – It’s been a big weekend in Lawrence not only for fans of football, but business owners in the area as well. “It’s been a great day for us,” Co-Owner of Latchkey Deli Chetan Michie said. “We’ve been in the service industry downtown coming on 10 years now. This is our restaurant that […]
KVOE
Northern Heights cancels Fridays football game against Olpe
Northern Heights High School has announced that they are canceling Friday’s home football game with Olpe. It will count as a forfeit. “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
northwestmoinfo.com
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
Douglas County Sheriff looking for owner of runaway mini-horse
PLEASANT GROVE, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff is looking for the owner of a runaway miniature horse seen south of Lawrence. Sheriff Jay Armbrister saw the mini-horse near Pleasant Grove as it made its way onto U.S. 59 Highway. The black and white horse is a bit stubborn, [Armbrister] said, and we need your […]
kcur.org
Fights over slavery once divided this Brookside church. Now it's closing
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will today. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later became...
3 KCK department heads announce resignation within days of each other
Three department heads at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, KCK have recently announced they are resigning.
Kansas woman killed in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday following a crash.
kansascitymag.com
Here’s what meteorologist Gary Lezak has planned after retiring from KSHB 41
Rain or shine, something Kansas Citians have been able to count on for the last thirty years is turning to KSHB 41 News and watching chief meteorologist Gary Lezak tell them what to expect. But with Lezak’s retirement quickly approaching, we’re left wondering what’s next for Kansas City’s favorite weatherman.
Ottawa motorcyclist killed in dirt park crash on Sunday afternoon
A motorcyclist was killed in a dirt park crash Sunday afternoon in Drexel, Missouri, after going airborne on a ramp.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Leawood, KS
Leawood is a bustling suburb of Kansas City known for its top-notch schools, safe neighborhoods, great shopping, and established restaurant scene. Whether you’re looking for a fancy sit-down restaurant, a trendy brewery, or family friendly dining, you’ll find what you’re looking for in Leawood. When selecting the best restaurants in Leawood, Kansas for this list, we factored in the areas of importance to most people looking for a new place to eat.
Need a ski chair? Snow Creek in Weston hosting online auctions for resort items
Snow Creek Resort in Weston, Missouri will be hosting two online auctions next month for 45 Jayhawk and Snowme Triple ski chairs.
WIBW
K-10, Haskell Ave. exit reopen after early morning pileup
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas 10 Highway and its Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence have reopened after an early morning pileup. Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says officials reopened Kansas 10 Highway and the Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence after a crash closed the busy roadway.
Best in the US: ‘Market days are work days,’ but all are welcome at OP’s award-winning farmers’ market
More than 7,000 farmers’ markets across the United States competed for the title of “America’s Favorite Market” — but voters ultimately picked Overland Park’s community of vendors and entrepreneurs as the cream of the crop. “The Overland Park Farmers’ Market is the heart of this vibrant and diverse neighborhood where all are welcome,” said Kristina The post Best in the US: ‘Market days are work days,’ but all are welcome at OP’s award-winning farmers’ market appeared first on Startland News.
Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund
TOPEKA — A three-part proposal to reduce property taxes could save Kansas homeowners millions, Democratic lawmakers said during a news conference Monday at the Statehouse. Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, and Rep. Mike Amyx, D-Lawrence, released the plan for consideration in the next legislative session, which begins in January. The plan includes reducing residential property assessment […] The post Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
OSHA opens investigation into Topeka Goodyear death
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirms with 27 News it has opened an investigation into a recent death at the Topeka Goodyear plant. The administration opened an investigation Monday, Sept. 26. It has six months to complete the investigation by federal law, according to Scott Allen, an OSHA spokesperson. Compliance officers […]
