1 injured in St. Cloud apartment fire Sunday; fire resulted in around $90,000 in damage

A fire in a St. Cloud apartment building Sunday left one woman with minor burns and caused approximately $90,000 in damage.

According to the St. Cloud Fire Department, firefighters responded to a two-story apartment building fire in the 600 block of 11th St. S at around 2:10 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters rescued one woman, who was unconscious and had minor burns, as well as two cats.

The fire was contained to one room in one unit. Its cause is under investigation. The fire department estimated $60,000 in property loss and $30,000 in content loss.

Mayo Ambulance and the St. Cloud Police Department also responded to the incident.