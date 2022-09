Since its founding just over 30 years ago, Leland has grown from a little more than single intersection to a booming town home to tens of thousands. With the rapid change, longtime residents reminisce and weigh the benefits of all the development.

Southport is also seeing more growth than some residents would like. A second three-story, mixed-use building has been proposed for Southport’s central business district. Find out what's in store and what people are saying.