Missouri State

MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers

Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
Verify: Do Missouri and Illinois laws require 2 license plates?

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County resident says he is seeing more and more cars without a front license plate. Jack wants to know if it’s required?. Do laws in Missouri and Illinois require both a front and rear license plate?. SOURCES:. Missouri State Highway Patrol. Missouri...
Bridge worker falls into Missouri River near Rocheport

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man working on the Missouri River Bridge replacement on Interstate 70 near Rocheport is recovering from minor injuries after falling into the river from the worksite Tuesday morning. According to Deputy Project Manager Derek Lepper of MODOT, the man was working on the replacement bridge...
2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy

A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
Recreational Marijuana Amendment Sparks Support in Rural Missouri

Marijuana Legalization Has Support Across the State, Not Just in the Metros. In 2019 Brooke Foster learned her son was changing his undergraduate major and abandoning his pre-medicine track. His new plan: cannabis. Foster, who owned and operated her family’s chain of local grocery stores in rural, northern Missouri, was...
Red Cross volunteers from Missouri head to Florida ahead of Ian

Red Cross responders from Missouri headed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. On Tuesday morning, more than 20 volunteers and staff from the American Red Cross from the Missouri and Arkansas regions were headed to Florida. Forty more are on standby. Twenty other disaster responders were in Puerto Rico to...
Deadline for Missouri gas tax refund is Friday

Missouri residents have until Friday to turn in gas receipts to the Department of Revenue if they would like to participate in the gas tax return. According to KYTV/KSPR, receipts from any gas purchases made between October 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 are eligible and must show the exact number of gallons purchased. Participants will receive $0.025, per gallon in return.
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you only have a few more days to turn those into the Department of Revenue. In October, the gas tax rate increased from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5...
Missouri sees growth in Amish communities

The Amish community in Missouri has been growing. What does this mean for rural Missouri and community planning?. Dr. Krista Evans, director of planning at Missouri State University, has explored these questions in her recent research. Local student project sparks interest. Evans’s interest in the relationship between the Amish and...
What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri?

Update (Sept. 28, 2022): This story has been corrected to reflect that a person over 21 and without a medical card who smokes marijuana in a non-designated public area would be subject to a civil penalty and fine of up to $100. Missouri could become the 20th state to allow legal weed market if Missourians […] The post What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri? appeared first on The Beacon.
Man injured after boat fire at the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS — A man was injured after a boat caught fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online Boat/Drowning Incident Reports, the incident happened on the 7.7 mile mark main channel at North Buck Creek Cove around 8:13 p.m.
