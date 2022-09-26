A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.

