kwos.com
MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers
Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
krcgtv.com
What farmers and drivers should know to stay safe from accidents during harvest season
The Missouri State Highway Patrol urged drivers to be cautious during harvest season after a steady increase in farm equipment crashes throughout Missouri. During this season, drivers will see much more farm machinery traveling across Missouri's roads, particularly in rural areas. Most of these large pieces of equipment travel at a slow speed.
KSDK
Verify: Do Missouri and Illinois laws require 2 license plates?
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County resident says he is seeing more and more cars without a front license plate. Jack wants to know if it’s required?. Do laws in Missouri and Illinois require both a front and rear license plate?. SOURCES:. Missouri State Highway Patrol. Missouri...
939theeagle.com
Transportation officials from across Missouri interested in seeing Columbia’s diverging diamond
Truckers and other motorists who use Columbia’s diverging diamond interchange at I-70 and Stadium will need to slow down this (Tuesday) morning, as transportation and law enforcement officers from across the state walk that area as a pedestrian. It’s part of Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop H team, wins “Border War Top Cop Shoot out”
The Highway Patrol, Troop H team, won the Border Wars Top Cop Shoot Out at Range Tec of Mercer over the weekend. The team received the Border War Top Cop trophy as a unit, and individual team members received personal trophies. The Border War Top Cop trophy will remain with...
See a Deer Stand Called “The Tin Can” Available Now in Missouri
I'm not a sales person or a real estate maverick. That being said, I've found what I believe to be a very interesting tin building in Missouri that just happens to be available now if you are quite partial to seeing deer. Outcast Land just shared this new video on...
krcgtv.com
Bridge worker falls into Missouri River near Rocheport
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man working on the Missouri River Bridge replacement on Interstate 70 near Rocheport is recovering from minor injuries after falling into the river from the worksite Tuesday morning. According to Deputy Project Manager Derek Lepper of MODOT, the man was working on the replacement bridge...
Missouri receives around $35.7 million for electric vehicle chargers
The state of Missouri is receiving around $35.7 million to add more electric vehicle charging ports along highways in the state.
Relentless mother drains Missouri pond to find son’s remains
After waiting for authorities to act, Connie Goodwin decided she'd had enough and, with the help of her family, got her son back.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of September 23, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Holden resident. 37-year-old Dale Yung was arrested late Saturday morning in Mercer County and accused of speeding. During the stop, it was discovered Yung had an active warrant on felony failure to appear in court out of Johnson County. Yung was taken to the Mercer County Jail.
2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy
A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
krcgtv.com
988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has seen an increase in calls in Missouri
Jefferson City — The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, formally known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, has received its first full month of service report from the Department of Mental Health this week. The report shows the lifeline has seen an increase in calls by 34% compared to...
flatlandkc.org
Recreational Marijuana Amendment Sparks Support in Rural Missouri
Marijuana Legalization Has Support Across the State, Not Just in the Metros. In 2019 Brooke Foster learned her son was changing his undergraduate major and abandoning his pre-medicine track. His new plan: cannabis. Foster, who owned and operated her family’s chain of local grocery stores in rural, northern Missouri, was...
krcgtv.com
Red Cross volunteers from Missouri head to Florida ahead of Ian
Red Cross responders from Missouri headed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. On Tuesday morning, more than 20 volunteers and staff from the American Red Cross from the Missouri and Arkansas regions were headed to Florida. Forty more are on standby. Twenty other disaster responders were in Puerto Rico to...
KTLO
Deadline for Missouri gas tax refund is Friday
Missouri residents have until Friday to turn in gas receipts to the Department of Revenue if they would like to participate in the gas tax return. According to KYTV/KSPR, receipts from any gas purchases made between October 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 are eligible and must show the exact number of gallons purchased. Participants will receive $0.025, per gallon in return.
KFVS12
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you only have a few more days to turn those into the Department of Revenue. In October, the gas tax rate increased from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5...
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
missouristate.edu
Missouri sees growth in Amish communities
The Amish community in Missouri has been growing. What does this mean for rural Missouri and community planning?. Dr. Krista Evans, director of planning at Missouri State University, has explored these questions in her recent research. Local student project sparks interest. Evans’s interest in the relationship between the Amish and...
What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri?
Update (Sept. 28, 2022): This story has been corrected to reflect that a person over 21 and without a medical card who smokes marijuana in a non-designated public area would be subject to a civil penalty and fine of up to $100. Missouri could become the 20th state to allow legal weed market if Missourians […] The post What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri? appeared first on The Beacon.
krcgtv.com
Man injured after boat fire at the Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS — A man was injured after a boat caught fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online Boat/Drowning Incident Reports, the incident happened on the 7.7 mile mark main channel at North Buck Creek Cove around 8:13 p.m.
