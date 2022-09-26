Read full article on original website
10-year-old among two killed in ‘tragic’ NC crash that left others injured, cops say
A 10-year-old is dead and a 4-year-old remains in critical condition after a car crash in North Carolina, cops say. It happened just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, when John Russell crossed the center double yellow line in his 2005 Ford and collided with a 2018 Chevrolet SUV near, Marion Police Department Chief of Police Allen Lawrence said in a news release.
Pickup truck driver killed when car hits him head-on in Caldwell County, troopers say
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man driving a pickup truck was killed when a car crossed into his lane in Caldwell County, hitting him head-on, troopers said. Highway patrol said troopers went to Adako Road near Brown Mountain Beach Road just before 1:30 p.m. Monday for the deadly crash.
Charges pending for teen following fatal Caldwell County crash
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man died after investigators say a teen driver caused a crash on Monday. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NC DPS), the crash occurred on Monday around 1:25 p.m. near the intersection of Adako Road and Brown Mountain Beach Road in Caldwell County. Authorities were called to the scene of a two-car crash between a Toyota Tacoma and a Honda Civic.
Child, adult dead, several injured following crash in Marion
Two people are dead and several others were taken to the hospital following a crash Sunday afternoon in Marion.
Teen Driver Could Face Charges in Caldwell County Accident
LENOIR, N.C. — Troopers are investigating a deadly accident in Caldwell County. The crash happened on Adako Road near Brown Mountain Beach Road around 1:25 p.m. on Monday. According to law enforcement, a 2009 Honda Civic was traveling south on Adako Road, crossed the center line, and collided with a 2002 Toyota Tacoma headed northbound.
Car, school bus collide in Spartanburg County, injuries reported, troopers say
A school bus and a car collided Monday on an Upstate highway and injuries were reported in the crash, according to troopers. The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. on Highway 9 near Boiling Springs Road, in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website. There was no...
Baby girl found dead in Greenville County home was victim of homicide, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A baby girl who was found unresponsive and died last month was the victim of homicide, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said in a release that 1-year-old Abigail Nicole Kiser died on Aug. 15 from blunt force trauma to the head.
4 hospitalized in crash which closed I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Four people were injured in a crash which closed Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County Tuesday evening.
Autopsy results released on Greenville County child found dead in plastic bin
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — More than two months after her death, autopsy results were released Tuesday for the 4-year-old Greenville County girl who authorities say was suffocated by her half-brother. Joanna J. Lockaby's body was found on July 19 behind a home on Chevy Chase Boulevard in Pelzer after...
Gaffney PD investigating after man shot, airlifted to hospital
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.
Coroner identifies woman killed over weekend while entering Travelers Rest highway
The coroner has identified a woman killed over the weekend while getting onto an Upstate highway. Greenville County Deputy Coroner Kristy Strange said Monday that Donna Guffin Wiggins, 60, of Travelers Rest, died Sunday at Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital. Strange said the crash happened about 3:45 p.m. Saturday on U.S....
Lincoln County charter school employee charged; accused of stealing students’ medications
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — An employee at a Lincoln County charter school is accused of stealing medications belonging to two students, deputies said. Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies said the employee worked at West Lake Preparatory Academy in Denver. Deputies said Holly Lynn Bare, 43, is accused of taking...
Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Students’ Medicine
DENVER, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a Preparatory Academy employee was arrested for stealing medicine from students. On September 13th, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by West Lake Preparatory Academy saying that they believed an employee had taken medicine belonging to students from the nurse’s office.
Buncombe County Sheriffs Search for Man Wanted in Car Theft
Buncombe County -- Buncombe County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man wanted in a car theft over the weekend. Any information that may be used to identify the suspect shown. below would be greatly appreciated by detectives from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The person was last spotted in...
Special needs bus driver in South Carolina dies after driving more than 1 million miles for the district
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A bus driver in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with more than a million miles behind the wheel has died, according to Spartanburg School District One. The district announced Tuesday on Facebook the 'untimely' passing of Lynn Pittman. Pittman began driving a bus in 1978 in Spartanburg...
Officers find nearly 12 pounds of drugs during traffic stops in Inman
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Inman Police Department said officers found nearly 12 pounds of drugs during two traffic stops over the weekend. Officers said the two traffic stops resulted in officers seizing over 10 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, firearms, drug money and a vehicle. No...
Crews responding after train collides with truck in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Emergency Management said a part of Nazareth Church Road is shut down after a train collided with a truck in Spartanburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m near CMC Metals on Nazareth Church Road.
Woman dies after crash on Geer Highway
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman is dead after a crash on Sunday. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 3:47 p.m. on Geer Highway near Circle Drive. Troopers say a Ford Explorer was traveling east on Geer Highway. The...
Maiden woman charged in drug overdose investigation
MAIDEN, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincolnton woman was arrested Wednesday on multiple drug charges, including death by distribution. According to Maiden police, Madison Dare Winslow, 23, was charged with death by distribution, four counts of conspiracy to trafficking opium/heroin, possession of schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver, maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies ask for public’s help to find vehicle involved in Lincoln County trailer theft
Lincolnton, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was used to steal a construction trailer from a church. The theft of a trailer that belongs to Cathey Roofing Company occurred either on Sept. 12 or the...
