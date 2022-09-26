ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, NC

10-year-old among two killed in ‘tragic’ NC crash that left others injured, cops say

A 10-year-old is dead and a 4-year-old remains in critical condition after a car crash in North Carolina, cops say. It happened just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, when John Russell crossed the center double yellow line in his 2005 Ford and collided with a 2018 Chevrolet SUV near, Marion Police Department Chief of Police Allen Lawrence said in a news release.
WCNC

Charges pending for teen following fatal Caldwell County crash

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man died after investigators say a teen driver caused a crash on Monday. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NC DPS), the crash occurred on Monday around 1:25 p.m. near the intersection of Adako Road and Brown Mountain Beach Road in Caldwell County. Authorities were called to the scene of a two-car crash between a Toyota Tacoma and a Honda Civic.
Teen Driver Could Face Charges in Caldwell County Accident

LENOIR, N.C. — Troopers are investigating a deadly accident in Caldwell County. The crash happened on Adako Road near Brown Mountain Beach Road around 1:25 p.m. on Monday. According to law enforcement, a 2009 Honda Civic was traveling south on Adako Road, crossed the center line, and collided with a 2002 Toyota Tacoma headed northbound.
Gaffney PD investigating after man shot, airlifted to hospital

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.
Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Students’ Medicine

DENVER, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a Preparatory Academy employee was arrested for stealing medicine from students. On September 13th, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by West Lake Preparatory Academy saying that they believed an employee had taken medicine belonging to students from the nurse’s office.
Buncombe County Sheriffs Search for Man Wanted in Car Theft

Buncombe County -- Buncombe County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man wanted in a car theft over the weekend. Any information that may be used to identify the suspect shown. below would be greatly appreciated by detectives from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The person was last spotted in...
Officers find nearly 12 pounds of drugs during traffic stops in Inman

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Inman Police Department said officers found nearly 12 pounds of drugs during two traffic stops over the weekend. Officers said the two traffic stops resulted in officers seizing over 10 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, firearms, drug money and a vehicle. No...
Woman dies after crash on Geer Highway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman is dead after a crash on Sunday. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 3:47 p.m. on Geer Highway near Circle Drive. Troopers say a Ford Explorer was traveling east on Geer Highway. The...
Maiden woman charged in drug overdose investigation

MAIDEN, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincolnton woman was arrested Wednesday on multiple drug charges, including death by distribution. According to Maiden police, Madison Dare Winslow, 23, was charged with death by distribution, four counts of conspiracy to trafficking opium/heroin, possession of schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver, maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
