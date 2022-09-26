Read full article on original website
Section III girls soccer scoring leaders, ranked by sectional class (Week 4)
Here are the Section III girls soccer scoring leaders, ranked by sectional class. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Sept. 28
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Wednesday, Sept. 28. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Annapolis Junction, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Annapolis Junction, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The South River High School soccer team will have a game with Meade High School on September 27, 2022, 14:00:00.
High school sports roundup: Battle-tested Fayetteville-Manlius girls soccer team defeats Baldwinsville
Syracuse, N.Y. — No. 16 state-ranked Fayetteville-Manlius defeated Baldwinsville, 3-2, to pick up its fourth straight win. The rain served as a way to level the playing field.
Section III boys volleyball stats leaders (Week 4)
Here are Section III boys volleyball stats leaders through Week 4. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com. Look for overall stats leaders on Wednesdays.
New Hartford girls soccer extends unbeaten streak with win over state-ranked West Genesee
Syracuse, N.Y. — Despite bad field conditions and a nearly 45-minute weather delay, New Hartford (9-0-1) was able to extend its unbeaten streak to 47 games with its 3-0 win over West Genesee (5-2-1). The Spartans’ streak is now tied for the fourth longest in state history. The...
Brunswick, September 27 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice
Brunswick, September 27 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice

The Lakeside High School - DeKalb softball team will have a game with Glynn Academy on September 27, 2022, 13:00:00.
Section III football rankings (Week 3): 4 teams fall out of poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Watch: Liverpool boys soccer upsets Fayetteville Manlius behind first-half goal (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Under sloppy playing weather conditions, Liverpool was able to knock off No. 8 state-ranked Fayetteville-Manlius 1-0 on Tuesday night. About three minutes into the game, Nick Hope scored his first goal of the year to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.
New girls state soccer poll: 4 new Section III teams enter rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest girls soccer state rankings have been released and 19 Section III teams are ranked. New Hartford remains the highest-ranked team in Section III this week. The Spartans still hold the No. 1 spot in Class A. They are followed by East Syracuse Minoa, who moved up to No. 2 this week.
Watch: CBA boys soccer team gets win over state-ranked Westhill (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — No. 16 state-ranked Class A Christian Brothers Academy shut out No. 20 state-ranked Class B Westhill 3-0 on Tuesday night. Plenty of players contributed to the win for the Brothers (9-0-1).
Top 10 passing performances in Section III football this season
Syracuse, N.Y. — With Week 4 on the horizon, we’re just about halfway through the Section III football regular season. With teams playing three to four games at this point of the season, we have seen plenty of standout performances. >> Top 10 rushing performances in Section III...
New state boys soccer poll: Marcellus makes big jump in Class B
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest boys soccer rankings have been released, and 15 Section III teams are ranked. Only one new Section III team cracked the rankings this week. West Genesee joined the ranks of Class AA at No. 19 this week.
Point Pleasant Beach, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Point Pleasant Beach, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The St. Rose High School soccer team will have a game with Point Pleasant Beach High School on September 27, 2022, 12:45:00.
