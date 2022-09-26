Read full article on original website
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown Library News
Information provided by Amanda Burger, HCA Library Dir. Story and Craft Hour will be Saturday, October 8th at 10:00 a.m. All elementary school aged children are invited to craft up something spooky in celebration of fall!. The next library book club meeting will be held on October 18th at 2:00...
ourquadcities.com
Filling up for free: $4,000 in gas given away
Kings Harvest gave away $4,000 in free gas on Tuesday. “Just trying to bless the community,” Kings Harvest Director Terri Gleize said. “We have some extra money and we were just hoping to help some people out since gas prices are so high.”. Customers lined up for blocks...
WIFR
Responsible drinking of high importance at Pretzel City Brewfest
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 600 people 21 and older flood the Freeport Arts Plaza to sample beers from more than 150 local and national breweries at Pretzel City Brewfest. Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers says event organizers ensure each guest has fun without getting into any drinking problems. “We’ve...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: Maquoketa eatery opens doors; nacupuncture clinic in Galena; family-owned dealership marks 70 years
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Maquoketa and Dubuque, Iowa, as well as...
geneseorepublic.com
New tour boat to give visitors up-close view of Hennepin Canal
12:30 – 1 p.m. – Informal gathering at the shelter and park grounds. 1 – 1:30 p.m. – Welcome and Lock Tender performance by Dexter Bingham. 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Fish fry and picnic. 2 p.m. – business meeting. The 115th anniversary...
aroundptown.com
Gold Star Riders Make Stop (video/photos)
With little fanfare, 34 bicycle riders stopped at the Prophetstown Park District last Thursday afternoon to take a break from their day long ride between Galesburg and Rock Falls. The annual event know as the “Gold Star 500”, is a five-day bike ride beginning in Springfield and ending at Great Lakes Naval Station in Chicago.
aledotimesrecord.com
Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School
GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. The parent said he does want to press charges.
Ogle County mobile home park might have a rodent infestation
DAVIS JUNCTION, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents at an Ogle County mobile home park have complained of a rodent infestation. Neighbors said that they have called multiple agencies for help, with no luck. A woman living in the park said that she started smelling odors first before hearing about a neighbor finding a rodent on the […]
walls102.com
Areas of Mendota lose phone; Internet service
MENDOTA – Many customers of Frontier Telephone and Internet were without service after having a main trunk line damaged last Thursday. Officials with the city of Mendota confirmed that a horizontal drilling machine damaged multiple utility services at the corner of Pennsylvania Ave and Monroe Street. Since spring, over two dozen different underground utilities have been damaged during the installation of city-wide fiber optic lines, including water, sewer, electric and gas lines.
aroundptown.com
Petitions For PLT #3 School Board Available
Nominating petition forms for the April 4, 2023 school board election are available at the Whiteside. County Clerk’s office or may be picked up at the Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico CUSD #3 district office. located at 79 Grove Street, Prophetstown, IL. Three seats on the seven-member board of education will be filled...
WIFR
Smoke engulfs warehouse in Lee County
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A large commercial fire in Lee County called for several units from surrounding areas to respond Monday. Around 11 a.m. Dixon Rural Fire Protection dispatched to the 2200 block of W 4th Street in Dixon for reports of a commercial fire. Smoke billowed from the building...
Rockford native living in Florida evacuates from Hurricane Ian
(WTVO) — Many people are preparing for the worst as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, and that includes a former stateline resident. The Stillman Valley graduate and her husband were told they would have to evacuate their home Tuesday morning, and while they are doing everything they can to be prepared, she said that it does […]
aledotimesrecord.com
Man fleas Galesburg police on stolen motorcycle then escapes foot
GALESBURG — A stolen motorcycle was recovering following a high speed chase in Galesburg Sunday night, but the suspect was able to successfully escape. Officers responded to Beck’s, 1581 E. Main St., at 9:17 p.m. for a report of a suspect on a stolen motorcycle. Upon reaching the gas station, officers observed the suspect departing west at “a high rate of speed.”
aroundptown.com
City Of Prophetstown Seeking Bids For Demolition
The City of Prophetstown Illinois will receive bids for the demolition and disposal of a structure located at 114 Railroad Street in Prophetstown, Illinois until 10:00AM on the 18th day of October, 2022, at Prophetstown City Hall located at 339 Washington Street, Prophetstown, Illinois. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
KWQC
Erik recommends three good beer stops in Illinois
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist is back with more craft beer recommendations (and road trips) as we settle into fall and prepare to celebrate upcoming Oktoberfests. In the spirit of Erik Maitland’s usual “Beer of the Month” selections, he shares three new beer stop discoveries while he and...
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
WIFR
Longtime Rockford business catches fire Sunday Night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least seven departments were called to a Sunday night fire at a long time Rockford business. Shortly before 9 p.m. crews responded to a fire at MTE Hydraulics in the 4700 block of Kishwaukee Street. According to the company’s website, MTE has been in business since 1948 specializing in the design and manufacture of dependable hydraulic pumps; as well as motors, tools and dies. Investigators were still determining the cause of the fire. Crews entered the building from the roof, where much of the smoke was coming from. No word yet on any damage estimates.
WQAD
Moline police find 2 cars submerged in Mississippi River
The submerged cars were found near the 55th street boat ramp along Butterworth Parkway. Police say the cars have been submerged for many years.
aroundptown.com
Middle School XC Competes In Rock River Run
Thirty-one middle school athletes headed to the Sterling Rock River Run on Saturday to compete in a large invitational on a perfect morning to run. The E-P MS Cross Country Panthers came home with 31 PRs on an amazing day for the athletes. “We encouraged all of them to set goals again these last few weeks and they are focusing on their goals and it showed today with PR’s all around,” said coach Sheryl VonHolten.
tripsavvy.com
The 11 Best Things to Do in Galena, Illinois
Galena, Illinois, named after the mineral found in the ore that created a profitable mining industry, has much to do and explore for a mid-sized town. You’ll likely spend most of your time in the Galena Historic District, a large section of the city that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Due to the mineral rush and later the location as the center of the steamboat industry on the Mississippi River, this town was once estimated to have 10,000 residents, topping Chicago at the time. Multiple Civil War generals made this town their home alongside Ulysses S. Grant. Beyond the history, which can be seen everywhere, visitors love experiencing boutique shopping along the charming curved streets, wine tasting, and fun dining. Keep reading to learn about the best things to do in Galena.
