Galena, Illinois, named after the mineral found in the ore that created a profitable mining industry, has much to do and explore for a mid-sized town. You’ll likely spend most of your time in the Galena Historic District, a large section of the city that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Due to the mineral rush and later the location as the center of the steamboat industry on the Mississippi River, this town was once estimated to have 10,000 residents, topping Chicago at the time. Multiple Civil War generals made this town their home alongside Ulysses S. Grant. Beyond the history, which can be seen everywhere, visitors love experiencing boutique shopping along the charming curved streets, wine tasting, and fun dining. Keep reading to learn about the best things to do in Galena.

