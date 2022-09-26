Deputy Hicks leads parade after a year of recovery

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — If you were at the Autumnfest Parade over the weekend, you may have noticed a familiar face. The Poseyville celebration saw Deputy Bryan Hicks leading the parade as grand marshal.

Deputy Hicks has been making great progress after being shot last year while responding to a call in New Harmony. He rode through the parade Saturday, waving at all the spectators.

Like many other parades, candy was thrown along the route for children to pick up. Several organizations were involved, including local firefighters and Boy Scouts. Officials tell us it was also the first year having a bierstube.

“It’s an amazing time to get together every year and raise money for a good cause,” explains Joni Unger of Joni’s Flower Shop. “Kiwanis does so much for the community.”

The festivities were going before the weekend event started, as a fireworks show kicked off the celebration Friday night.

