First Russian reservists called up in mobilization reach military bases: UK

By Mike Brest
 2 days ago

Reservists called up in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s new partial mobilization have begun arriving at military bases, the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense revealed Monday.

“Many tens of thousands” of call-up papers have been issued to date, though many reservists have not had military experience in “some years” and will likely “deploy to the front line with minimal relevant preparation,” the agency said in its Monday update.

RUSSIAN REFERENDUMS IN OCCUPIED PARTS OF UKRAINE BEGIN

Russia will now have to overcome “an administrative and logistical challenge to provide training for the troops” before they’re sent to the front lines of the war in Ukraine.

In a major speech last week, Putin announced a partial mobilization effort that would call up 300,000 reservists. The decision sparked a significant rush of eligible men leaving the country to avoid being called into the war.

Flights to Istanbul, Turkey, and Yerevan, Armenia, were sold out quickly after the speech , while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the government hadn’t made a decision on whether to close its border or impose martial law, according to Tass , a Russian state media outlet. There has been a significant backlash as nearly 2,400 civilians have been arrested protesting the war, according to OVD-Info , an independent watchdog that monitors police activity in Russia.

Putin, in his speech announcing the mobilization efforts, also threatened to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, which sparked backlash from Western leaders.

"I would like to remind those who make such statements regarding Russia that our country has different types of weapons as well, and some of them are more modern than the weapons NATO countries have," the Russian leader warned. "In the event of a threat to the territorial integrity of our country and to defend Russia and our people, we will certainly make use of all weapon systems available to us. This is not a bluff."

In response, National Security Council coordinator John Kirby called the rhetoric "irresponsible," noting that he's made the threat before, and he added that the United States has not seen intelligence to demonstrate a need for the U.S. to change its nuclear posture.

Some of the Russian-occupied territories are in the process of conducting referendums on whether to join the Russian Federation, but the push is from Russian occupiers and the Kremlin, not the Ukrainian people who find themselves living in occupied towns. The U.S. repeatedly warned about the possibility of Russia pushing to annex parts of Ukraine and condemned the moves.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday that the U.S. will "impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia along with our allies and partners in response to these actions if they move forward with annexation."

Shadowdancer andy
2d ago

Training, with what? Obsolete weapons? And they probably won't be fed well.And why should they be, their life expectancy will be a matter of days, maybe a few weeks, if they're lucky.

5
