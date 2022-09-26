ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bills' Concerning Injury News

It's not just the Buffalo Bills' defense that is dealing with injuries. The offense is banged up as well. Head coach Sean McDermott just gave a rundown on his team's offensive health, and it's not pretty. Via ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, McDermott said offensive lineman Tommy Doyle is out for the season with a torn ACL and another offensive lineman, Ryan Bates, is in concussion protocol.
Buffalo Bills Fan Gets Parking Lot Beatdown From Miami Dolphins Fans Following 21-19 Loss

Incase you missed it yesterday, the Miami Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills in an absolute THRILLER, winning 21-19 after Josh Allen and the Bills failed to get out of bounds in the final few seconds to setup a field goal attempt to win the game. It was yet another win for the undefeated Miami Dolphins in what has already been a wild NFL season, and it’s easy to see that the Dolphins and Bills have made a strong case for […] The post Buffalo Bills Fan Gets Parking Lot Beatdown From Miami Dolphins Fans Following 21-19 Loss first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Sean McDermott speaks on Week 3 loss, injuries, more

This stream has now ended. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott is scheduled to speak with the media at 4 p.m. Monday. The Bills lost 21-19 to division rival Miami on Sunday in a game in which the Bills were plagued with injuries. Coordinators Ken Dorsey and Leslie Frazier will […]
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Buffalo Bills: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Dolphins

The depleted Buffalo Bills faltered late in their game against the Miami Dolphins and absorbed their first loss of the season, 21-19, at the Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Week 3 loss. During this game, two things were clear. Buffalo’s offense can be stopped, and...
Josh Allen reveals what he told Tua Tagovailoa after Bills loss to Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills lost their first game of the season Sunday, dropping a tough 21-19 decision to the Miami Dolphins. The Bills comeback attempt fell just short as Josh Allen and the offense failed to get one last snap off to set up a game-winning field goal. Afterward, Allen and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa shared a hug on the field and exchanged some words.
Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Bengals

The Miami Dolphins are turning more doubters each week into believers. Still undefeated and still thumping their chests, the Dolphins will take aim at a 4-0 start to the 2022 NFL regular season this week when they face off with the 1-2 Cincinnati Bengals Thursday. The Dolphins are fresh off a 21-19 home win against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, while the Bengals just got their first victory of the season by beating the New York Jets on the road last Sunday, 27-12. With all that said, here are three Week 4 predictions we have for the Dolphins.
