cbs4indy.com
Police looking for help finding Hummer in hit and run
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are looking for help investigating a hit-and-run that damaged two school buses. The Greenwood Police Department said the crash happened on September 16 on U.S. 31 at West Main Street. The crash involved a 2005-2010 H3 Hummer and two small activity school buses. Clark-Pleasant Schools...
Fox 59
Pair of suspects investigated for a series of robberies released from jail hours after arrested
INDIANAPOLIS – A pair of suspects being investigated for a series of strong-armed robberies in Indy are back on the streets. According to court records, the two suspects were under surveillance by IMPD’s covert robbery detectives when they snatched a woman’s purse outside a Walmart over the weekend.
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Man with warrant went on ‘crime spree’, stole truck with infant inside, led police on pursuit
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents reveal a man responsible for stealing a truck with an infant inside that kicked off a city-wide search had already had a warrant for his arrest before he went on his latest crime spree. Gonzalo Mondragon, 36, was arrested and officially charged with criminal confinement,...
wbiw.com
Fistfight and pocket knife gets man arrested
MITCHELL – A man was arrested Saturday after Mitchell Police officers and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call hang up in the 100 block of North 8th Street at 11:19 p.m. When police arrived, they found 20-year-old Jesus Mendez, of Prairieville, LA., standing in...
wbiw.com
Springville woman caught on camera stealing and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Springville woman was arrested after police say she stole from Walmart. Police arrested 55-year-old Christina Flick on a charge of theft. According to a probable cause affidavit, on September 13, 2022, Bedford Police were alerted to a theft that occurred at the store. Police say Flick left the store without paying for her items on September 8, 2022.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after police find pills, meth, and marijuana in SUV
OOLITIC – An Indianapolis man was arrested on Monday after Oolitic Town Marshal Jame Harrington’s canine partner Deny Joe alerted officers to drugs in a vehicle. Police arrested 34-year-old Timothy Gerhart on charges of possession of meth over 10 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, operating a vehicle while his driver’s license was suspended with a prior conviction, and maintaining a common nuisance.
WRBI Radio
FCSO asking for help in identifying construction theft “person of interest”
Franklin County, IN — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest in a construction material theft case. The incident took place in Laurel Township. Anyone with information that can help in the investigation is asked to contact Major...
Fox 59
Court docs: man threatened to ‘shoot up’ Gleaners over breakup
INDIANAPOLIS — A Columbus man faces multiple charges after police say he threatened to commit an act of terrorism after a breakup. The charges come after Gleaners Food Bank canceled a Community Cupboard distribution in response to a personal threat made to one of its employees. When that threat came in, they evacuated the building and canceled warehouse operations for the day.
Bedford woman arrested after shopping spree with stolen debit card, police say
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A Bedford woman was arrested after police say a debit card was stolen out of a man’s pants while he was sleeping and then used in a shopping spree worth hundreds of dollars. The man contacted the Bedford Police Department on August 23 to show them he had at least 10 […]
wbiw.com
Man arrested on charges of invasion of privacy
BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested after police say he violated a protective order. Police arrested 46-year-old Walter Nelson on a charge of invasion of privacy. According to a probable cause affidavit, on September 13, 2021, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call from a woman requesting to speak to an officer in the 12289 block of Tunnelton Road about a protection order violation.
Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home
A woman and a 4-year-old girl were found shot Wednesday afternoon inside a home in Avon, police say.
cbs4indy.com
Police: Woman shot in head at Subaru Lafayette
A 36-year-old Lafayette woman was shot in the head at Subaru of Indiana Automotive on Monday afternoon by an armed suspect who ended up fleeing from the plant and committing suicide. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/police-responding-to-shooting-at-subaru-plant-in-lafayette/
WANE-TV
Marion police look for suspect in shooting
MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
Driver ejected in SR 19 crash after attempting to pass in no passing zone, says Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was ejected in a multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton County Tuesday. Around 3:42 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious accident involving three vehicles on S.R. 19 between Field Dr. and 196th St. Based on preliminary evidence on scene and witness statements, police believe a Mitsubishi Eclipse […]
WLFI.com
Police release identity of SIA shooting victim
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person remains in critical condition after a shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette Monday. According to Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 4:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, 36-year-old Mindy L. Donovan, had been shot in the head. Mindy was transported to the hospital by ambulance and then later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis.
shelbycountypost.com
Truck on order for Shelby County stolen during delivery
A truck ordered by the Shelby County Commissioners for the highway department was stolen while being delivered. Shelby County Commissioner Chris Ross. Ross says even if the dealer is able to quickly find a new truck chassis to ship it may not be in time to have the other pieces installed.
WLFI.com
Lafayette man identified as SIA shooting suspect
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroners' office has released the identity of the suspect in a shooting that took place at SIA. According to Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello, 57-year-old John Jones's cause of death was a gunshot wound in the manner of suicide. Final autopsy results...
Subaru gunman identified by coroner
Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello released the name of the gunman who shot one person then himself in the Subaru automotive plant parking lot Monday evening. John Jones, 57, shot Mindy Donovan, 36, in the parking lot about 4:15 p.m., then shot himself in the head after fleeing the immediate area.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 arrested after series of grocery store robberies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested two people for their involvement in a strong-armed robbery that happened at a Walmart store. According to a release, the robbery involved Kyle Allen, 30, and Alyissa Hawkins, 28, on Saturday. Investigators say they were conducting a follow-up investigation on...
Indiana Daily Student
Woman, alleged to have killed IU student in e-scooter hit and run, charged with 3 felonies
Bloomington resident Madelyn Howard, who allegedly struck and killed an IU student riding an electric scooter in a hit-and-run incident Sept. 18, has been charged with three felonies by Monroe County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant. Howard, 22, was charged with reckless homicide, allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in death...
