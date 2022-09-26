ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

cbs4indy.com

Police looking for help finding Hummer in hit and run

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are looking for help investigating a hit-and-run that damaged two school buses. The Greenwood Police Department said the crash happened on September 16 on U.S. 31 at West Main Street. The crash involved a 2005-2010 H3 Hummer and two small activity school buses. Clark-Pleasant Schools...
GREENWOOD, IN
wbiw.com

Fistfight and pocket knife gets man arrested

MITCHELL – A man was arrested Saturday after Mitchell Police officers and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call hang up in the 100 block of North 8th Street at 11:19 p.m. When police arrived, they found 20-year-old Jesus Mendez, of Prairieville, LA., standing in...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Springville woman caught on camera stealing and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Springville woman was arrested after police say she stole from Walmart. Police arrested 55-year-old Christina Flick on a charge of theft. According to a probable cause affidavit, on September 13, 2022, Bedford Police were alerted to a theft that occurred at the store. Police say Flick left the store without paying for her items on September 8, 2022.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after police find pills, meth, and marijuana in SUV

OOLITIC – An Indianapolis man was arrested on Monday after Oolitic Town Marshal Jame Harrington’s canine partner Deny Joe alerted officers to drugs in a vehicle. Police arrested 34-year-old Timothy Gerhart on charges of possession of meth over 10 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, operating a vehicle while his driver’s license was suspended with a prior conviction, and maintaining a common nuisance.
OOLITIC, IN
Fox 59

Court docs: man threatened to ‘shoot up’ Gleaners over breakup

INDIANAPOLIS — A Columbus man faces multiple charges after police say he threatened to commit an act of terrorism after a breakup. The charges come after Gleaners Food Bank canceled a Community Cupboard distribution in response to a personal threat made to one of its employees. When that threat came in, they evacuated the building and canceled warehouse operations for the day.
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested on charges of invasion of privacy

BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested after police say he violated a protective order. Police arrested 46-year-old Walter Nelson on a charge of invasion of privacy. According to a probable cause affidavit, on September 13, 2021, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call from a woman requesting to speak to an officer in the 12289 block of Tunnelton Road about a protection order violation.
MITCHELL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police: Woman shot in head at Subaru Lafayette

A 36-year-old Lafayette woman was shot in the head at Subaru of Indiana Automotive on Monday afternoon by an armed suspect who ended up fleeing from the plant and committing suicide. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/police-responding-to-shooting-at-subaru-plant-in-lafayette/
LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE-TV

Marion police look for suspect in shooting

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
MARION, IN
FOX59

Driver ejected in SR 19 crash after attempting to pass in no passing zone, says Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was ejected in a multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton County Tuesday. Around 3:42 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious accident involving three vehicles on S.R. 19 between Field Dr. and 196th St. Based on preliminary evidence on scene and witness statements, police believe a Mitsubishi Eclipse […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Police release identity of SIA shooting victim

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person remains in critical condition after a shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette Monday. According to Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 4:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, 36-year-old Mindy L. Donovan, had been shot in the head. Mindy was transported to the hospital by ambulance and then later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis.
LAFAYETTE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Truck on order for Shelby County stolen during delivery

A truck ordered by the Shelby County Commissioners for the highway department was stolen while being delivered. Shelby County Commissioner Chris Ross. Ross says even if the dealer is able to quickly find a new truck chassis to ship it may not be in time to have the other pieces installed.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette man identified as SIA shooting suspect

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroners' office has released the identity of the suspect in a shooting that took place at SIA. According to Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello, 57-year-old John Jones's cause of death was a gunshot wound in the manner of suicide. Final autopsy results...
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Subaru gunman identified by coroner

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello released the name of the gunman who shot one person then himself in the Subaru automotive plant parking lot Monday evening. John Jones, 57, shot Mindy Donovan, 36, in the parking lot about 4:15 p.m., then shot himself in the head after fleeing the immediate area.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 arrested after series of grocery store robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested two people for their involvement in a strong-armed robbery that happened at a Walmart store. According to a release, the robbery involved Kyle Allen, 30, and Alyissa Hawkins, 28, on Saturday. Investigators say they were conducting a follow-up investigation on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

