ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cortlandvoice.com

City police provides update on August reports

The City of Cortland police department provided report updates at its monthly Police Commission meeting last week. The activity report notes that in August of this year, 40 individuals were incarcerated. This was 10 less than the amount of individuals incarcerated in August of last year (50). The decrease in...
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Fake NYSEG person arrested

Yesterday, Ithaca Police put out that they were working to identify a man that had falsely claimed to have been an NYSEG employee. This morning they announced that they have made an arrest in the case.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cortland, NY
Cortland, NY
Crime & Safety
WETM 18 News

Four arrested for identity theft in the Town of Erwin

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Four people have been arrested after an investigation into reported fraud in the Town of Erwin over the weekend, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Leona Allison, 48, Infinitee Beard, 26, Mone Wiggins, 24 all of Rochester N.Y., and Michael Pinckney, 53, of Corning N.Y. were arrested on September 25, […]
ERWIN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Local man faced with charges after domestic dispute with wife in presence of children

LEE- A local man is faced with accusations in the wake of a domestic dispute late Tuesday afternoon in Oneida County, authorities say. Jerry A. Lohr, 37, of Lee Center, NY was arrested by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office for two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, along with three violations of harassment in the second-degree.
LEE CENTER, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Man fined for stabbing woman three times

A City of Cortland man was fined after he stabbed a woman three times over money in December of last year. Lavalle A. Caldwell pleaded guilty to third-degree assault (a Class-A misdemeanor), a charge attached to the incident, at Cortland County Court on Tuesday. “This is a lesser included offense...
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

Detectives arrest Solvay homicide suspect

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 33-year-old Curtis Hudgins of Syracuse for the connection to a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday, September 24 inside a home in the Village of Solvay. Deputies say Hudgins was apprehended without incident on Tuesday morning, September 27 in the...
SOLVAY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Cortland Police#Police Commission#Lpr
whcuradio.com

Ithaca Police arrest man in alleged burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities arresting an Ithaca man after an alleged burglary. Ithaca Police say 29-year-old Nicholas Denmark stole multiple items yesterday near North Cayuga Street. Officers say he falsely identified himself as a NYSEG worker to gain access to buildings. Denmark is charged with burglary. Police say...
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
People

After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.

Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Painted Post man arrested for assaulting student cashier

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post man has been arrested for assaulting a student cashier at a grocery store and endangering a child, according to police. Emmet Kane, 28, was arrested by New York State Police on September 26 for the incident that took place a day earlier. Police said that Kane was at […]
CORNING, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Teens rob 83-year-old woman in Rome

(WSYR-TV) — Rome Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a group of teenagers who robbed an 83-year-old woman in the parking lot of Transfiguration Church at 111 Ridge Street in Rome. According to police, the woman was leaving mass around 7:41 p.m. on Monday, September 26 when she noticed a […]
ROME, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Brewerton man arrested: Caused mother to crash on I-81

(WSYR-TV) — 32-year-old Kevin J. Somers was arrested for causing a crash on I-81 in Cicero on Saturday, September 24. Somers was charged with the following: Assault in the third degree Reckless Endangerment in the second degree Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree Troopers say that a 2014 GMC SUV, driven by 52-year-old Dawn Edwards, […]
BREWERTON, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida Sheriff’s Deputy goes above & beyond for local family

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – An Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy was seen going above and beyond to help a family in need at a local area Walmart who did not have the proper safety equipment for their children in their vehicle. During the evening of Saturday, September 17th,...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy