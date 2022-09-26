Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cortlandvoice.com
City police provides update on August reports
The City of Cortland police department provided report updates at its monthly Police Commission meeting last week. The activity report notes that in August of this year, 40 individuals were incarcerated. This was 10 less than the amount of individuals incarcerated in August of last year (50). The decrease in...
Man arrested after assaulting Corning Police Officer, attacking school bus
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Police arrested a man early this morning after he stole from a local business, damaged a school bus occupied with middle school students, and fought with police causing one officer to be taken to the hospital. Emmet Kane, 28, was arrested at approximately 7:45 a.m. this morning, September 28 after […]
Two people stabbed in Chenango County
New York State Police are investigating a domestic violence incident in Otselic that sent two people to the hospital.
Fake NYSEG person arrested
Yesterday, Ithaca Police put out that they were working to identify a man that had falsely claimed to have been an NYSEG employee. This morning they announced that they have made an arrest in the case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four arrested for identity theft in the Town of Erwin
ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Four people have been arrested after an investigation into reported fraud in the Town of Erwin over the weekend, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Leona Allison, 48, Infinitee Beard, 26, Mone Wiggins, 24 all of Rochester N.Y., and Michael Pinckney, 53, of Corning N.Y. were arrested on September 25, […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Local man faced with charges after domestic dispute with wife in presence of children
LEE- A local man is faced with accusations in the wake of a domestic dispute late Tuesday afternoon in Oneida County, authorities say. Jerry A. Lohr, 37, of Lee Center, NY was arrested by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office for two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, along with three violations of harassment in the second-degree.
cortlandvoice.com
Man fined for stabbing woman three times
A City of Cortland man was fined after he stabbed a woman three times over money in December of last year. Lavalle A. Caldwell pleaded guilty to third-degree assault (a Class-A misdemeanor), a charge attached to the incident, at Cortland County Court on Tuesday. “This is a lesser included offense...
localsyr.com
Detectives arrest Solvay homicide suspect
(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 33-year-old Curtis Hudgins of Syracuse for the connection to a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday, September 24 inside a home in the Village of Solvay. Deputies say Hudgins was apprehended without incident on Tuesday morning, September 27 in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYSEG Impersonator sought by Ithaca police
Ithaca Police are looking for a person that has entered multiple locations while falsely claiming to be a NYSEG worker.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca Police arrest man in alleged burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities arresting an Ithaca man after an alleged burglary. Ithaca Police say 29-year-old Nicholas Denmark stole multiple items yesterday near North Cayuga Street. Officers say he falsely identified himself as a NYSEG worker to gain access to buildings. Denmark is charged with burglary. Police say...
Four officers injured in Elmira Correctional attacks
Two inmate attacks at Elmira Correctional earlier this month sent four corrections officers to the hospital, according to NYSCOPBA.
Oneonta troopers looking to ID theft suspects
New York State Police at Oneonta are looking to identify two individuals who may have information about a theft that occurred at the Walmart on State Route 23.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.
Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
Painted Post man arrested for assaulting student cashier
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post man has been arrested for assaulting a student cashier at a grocery store and endangering a child, according to police. Emmet Kane, 28, was arrested by New York State Police on September 26 for the incident that took place a day earlier. Police said that Kane was at […]
Accident in Sidney splits car in two
Yesterday, Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies responded to two-car motor vehicle accident on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Sidney.
5-hour standoff between man and deputies in Oswego County ends peacefully
Hannibal, N.Y. — A 5-hour standoff between deputies and a man who barricaded himself in a mobile home in Oswego County has ended peacefully. The man, Luis Feliciano, 30, walked out of the home in Hannibal and gave himself up to deputies, Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, said on Tuesday.
On the Lookout: Teens rob 83-year-old woman in Rome
(WSYR-TV) — Rome Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a group of teenagers who robbed an 83-year-old woman in the parking lot of Transfiguration Church at 111 Ridge Street in Rome. According to police, the woman was leaving mass around 7:41 p.m. on Monday, September 26 when she noticed a […]
Brewerton man arrested: Caused mother to crash on I-81
(WSYR-TV) — 32-year-old Kevin J. Somers was arrested for causing a crash on I-81 in Cicero on Saturday, September 24. Somers was charged with the following: Assault in the third degree Reckless Endangerment in the second degree Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree Troopers say that a 2014 GMC SUV, driven by 52-year-old Dawn Edwards, […]
Cops Looking for Suspects Who Allegedly Stole Purse from 83-Year-Old Woman in Yes, a Church Parking Lot
UPDATE: 09/28/2022 1434 Police are asking residents for assistance finding not only the suspects but also the purse in an alleged robbery on September 26, 2022. Police are asking for help from the public identifying and locating the suspects in a robbery that took place in a church parking lot in Oneida County.
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida Sheriff’s Deputy goes above & beyond for local family
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – An Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy was seen going above and beyond to help a family in need at a local area Walmart who did not have the proper safety equipment for their children in their vehicle. During the evening of Saturday, September 17th,...
Comments / 4