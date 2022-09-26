Rules for thee: Gavin Newsom goes to Texas despite California’s travel ban

Read full article on original website
Steve Fairtrace
2d ago
Typical Democratic narrative!!!! Gas light the public in the real world issues they have created or do not know how to fix and rail about how bad Republicans are. Also, if DeSantis is so bad, why are people flocking to Florida????
Reply
10
jredegg
2d ago
King Newsom does what he wants! The people in Kalifornia must obey on their knees! They are subjects of the King, not citizens!
Reply
5
Related
Christians slam Newsom for 'disgusting' pro-abortion billboards quoting Jesus: 'Satanic'
Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking flak from Christians who are offended by his multi-state billboard campaign that promotes abortion by quoting Jesus. Last week, Newsom took to Twitter to tout the billboards his gubernatorial campaign is erecting in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is restricted or outlawed.
Trump rips 'fat,' 'phony,' 'whiny' DeSantis as he aims to clear 2024 GOP field
Former President Donald Trump offered a stunning rebuke of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as polls show the latter posing a significant obstacle to the former's 2024 plans.
Donald Trump Is Reportedly So Mad About Ron DeSantis 'Stealing His Thunder' With Immigration Stunt
Donald Trump is reportedly furious with Ron DeSantis, as he claimed that the Florida Governor stole his thunder – and also his idea – when he made the decision to relocate 48 illegal migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an island located south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts. DeSantis...
‘Massive’ wave of mud filmed swallowing California town
Intense rain on Monday created intense mudslides in southern California, sending waves of water and debris hurtling down toward buildings and roads.Video shows waves of sludge powering down a hill and into a steakhouse parking lot, covering it with feet of mud.Evacuations had been ordered in parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as mud overpowered cars and damaged homes.One person has been reported missing in the wake of the devastation, AP reports, and officials say clean-up efforts could take days.The mudslides were spurred by heavy rainfall, brought on by remnants of Hurricane Kay — which dissipated after hitting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
California won't let you charge the electric car it wants to force you to buy
California has reaffirmed its commitment to banning gasoline-powered cars and requiring all new sales to be of electric cars in coming years. Now, California’s grid operator is telling residents not to charge their electric cars during regular heat waves in order to avoid straining the grid. Residents have been...
Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
Jean-Pierre: 'I certainly don't need lectures' about southern border
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shot down a criticism from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) Tuesday regarding her past comments about migration at the southern border.
A storm is coming: It might sweep Trump and the GOP into history's dustbin
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. One afternoon in college I found myself picking up trash at a Wendy's parking lot on the Business Loop in Columbia, Missouri. I can't remember what happened the night before — no nefarious story there. I simply...
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Border Patrol chief admits under oath Biden's no-consequence border policies caused immigration crisis
The nation's top Border Patrol agent testified in a private legal deposition that the Biden administration's decision to walk back Trump-era enforcement measures has caused the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border. "In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences," said Raul Ortiz in a...
Ted Cruz forced to admit trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal in Sean Hannity interview
Ted Cruz was forced to admit by Sean Hannity that the transportation of undocumented migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis was likely illegal.The Florida governor has been widely criticised for flying two planeloads of Venezuelans to the upscale island, where Barack Obama has a $12m home, as part of a Republican immigration publicity stunt.Mr Cruz, a US Senator from Texas, cast doubt on the legality of the move when he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.Hannity asked the Canadian-born lawmaker whether he would likely face arrest if he had personally taken a truck, collected immigrants...
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
What the end of the Pelosi era could cost California
The prospect of Pelosi's departure has some considering the power vacuum she would leave, and what it would mean for California's influence in D.C.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Housing is so expensive in California that a school district is asking students' families to let teachers move in with them
As housing affordability falls to a 15-year low in California, teachers in Milpitas are moving in with their students' families to make ends meet.
San Francisco forced to spend $14 billion to tackle potentially deadly human waste disaster
The massive algae bloom in the San Francisco Bay Area that has caused thousands of dead fish to wash up onshore may be fueled by untreated human feces and urine.
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state
First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
New Stimulus Check: October 2022
California is one of the many leading states that has been adamant about providing monetary relief to residents since the pandemic. However, now California is about to send another relief payment in order to help residents and families fight the surging costs due to inflation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian weakens to Category 3 after making landfall in Florida, but officials warn the worst is yet to come
Hurricane Ian has weakened to a Category 3 storm hours after pummeling southwestern Florida Wednesday, but officials are warning people to stay inside as the worst of the storm is still on the way.
WATCH: Social media confused as Biden holds hands with Gov. Whitmer at auto show
Social media users were quick to react after President Joe Biden arrived at the Detroit Auto Show hand-in-hand with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In a video of his arrival, the two are seen walking and talking. Some online have already labeled the hand-holding as "creepy" and "weird." Republican Michigan gubernatorial...
Expert says Californians who moved to Texas cost Beto the 2018 election
There are a lot of Californians that have moved to Texas in recent years. From the period 2010 to 2019 - the last year that Census data is available- 885,000 people moved to Texas. And 34% of them, about 303,000, were from California.
Comments / 12