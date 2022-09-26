ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Rules for thee: Gavin Newsom goes to Texas despite California’s travel ban

By Heather Hamilton, Social Media Reporter
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 12

Steve Fairtrace
2d ago

Typical Democratic narrative!!!! Gas light the public in the real world issues they have created or do not know how to fix and rail about how bad Republicans are. Also, if DeSantis is so bad, why are people flocking to Florida????

Reply
10
jredegg
2d ago

King Newsom does what he wants! The people in Kalifornia must obey on their knees! They are subjects of the King, not citizens!

Reply
5
Related
Fox News

Christians slam Newsom for 'disgusting' pro-abortion billboards quoting Jesus: 'Satanic'

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking flak from Christians who are offended by his multi-state billboard campaign that promotes abortion by quoting Jesus. Last week, Newsom took to Twitter to tout the billboards his gubernatorial campaign is erecting in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is restricted or outlawed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘Massive’ wave of mud filmed swallowing California town

Intense rain on Monday created intense mudslides in southern California, sending waves of water and debris hurtling down toward buildings and roads.Video shows waves of sludge powering down a hill and into a steakhouse parking lot, covering it with feet of mud.Evacuations had been ordered in parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as mud overpowered cars and damaged homes.One person has been reported missing in the wake of the devastation, AP reports, and officials say clean-up efforts could take days.The mudslides were spurred by heavy rainfall, brought on by remnants of Hurricane Kay — which dissipated after hitting...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Local
California Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Elections
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Ted Cruz forced to admit trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal in Sean Hannity interview

Ted Cruz was forced to admit by Sean Hannity that the transportation of undocumented migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis was likely illegal.The Florida governor has been widely criticised for flying two planeloads of Venezuelans to the upscale island, where Barack Obama has a $12m home, as part of a Republican immigration publicity stunt.Mr Cruz, a US Senator from Texas, cast doubt on the legality of the move when he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.Hannity asked the Canadian-born lawmaker whether he would likely face arrest if he had personally taken a truck, collected immigrants...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#U S Census Bureau#Republicans#Politics State#Politics Governor#Fox News#Democratic#Lgbt
Ash Jurberg

Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Dayana Sabatin

New Stimulus Check: October 2022

California is one of the many leading states that has been adamant about providing monetary relief to residents since the pandemic. However, now California is about to send another relief payment in order to help residents and families fight the surging costs due to inflation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy