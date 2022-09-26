ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS New York

Solange Knowles composes piece for New York City Ballet's Fashion Gala

NEW YORK - The New York City Ballet's Fashion Gala takes place Wednesday night. Solange Knowles composed the first piece. She's only the second Black woman in history to do so. Knowles, whose big sister is Beyoncé, says her score will be performed by the city ballet orchestra and choreographed by Gianna Reisen. The event will honor actress Sarah Jessica Parker, who serves as the ballet's vice chair. The score will also be played at five shows in October, and five more in May. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Where does 'upstate' actually begin?

It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

NYC Is Getting A Series Of Seductive Cirque-Style Cabaret Dinner Shows

Break out the bubbly and enjoy the show! The AirOtic Soireé is a series of special Cirque-style cabaret dinner shows and it’s coming to HK Hall (605 W 48th St) in Manhattan this November. You and your friends can enjoy an exclusive night out full of excellent cocktails and world-class acrobatics. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. but in the meantime be sure to join the waitlist for this limited-time performance! Created by Stephane Haffner, founder and creative director of Les Farfadais, and US champion gymnast Kyle Kier, the AirOtic Soirée: A Circus-Style Cabaret Dinner Show This tantalizing performance has charmed South Florida, Palm Springs, Chicago, Washington D.C. and now it’s unraveling right before our eyes at HK Hall in Hell’s Kitchen. Talented world-class acrobats will perform mind-boggling stunts, bridging extravagant costumes and seductive choreography for a one-of-a-kind burlesque circus style soirée. If you’ve been on the hunt for an unforgettable night out, then this event is for you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POZ

Pride Month 2022: A Look at HIV Advocacy Amid LGBTQ Liberation

June, aka Pride Month, most notably marks an occasion to honor the pioneers who kicked off the 1969 Stonewall riots that ushered in an era of LGBTQ liberation. But Pride Month also serves as an opportunity for queer people to raise their voices regarding numerous intersecting issues, including health care, HIV and, this year, thanks to the Supreme Court’s June 24 overturning of Roe v. Wade, the right of pregnant people to have an abortion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Patrick Janelle Transforms a Rundown Rental Into a Chic New York City Loft

Patrick Janelle always dreamed of living in a downtown Manhattan loft. The lifestyle influencer, who also runs the talent agency Untitled Secret, fantasized about an airy and industrial home as he spent the past decade climbing the rungs of the New York City housing ladder. So when he grew out of his most recent abode, a compact yet curated SoHo apartment, he knew it was time to actualize his goal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Dad of Brooklyn man killed by NYPD decries Lee Zeldin campaign ad

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The father of a Brooklyn man fatally shot by police in 2018 is accusing New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin of “criminalizing and dehumanizing” his late son by including his image in a campaign ad decrying violent crime. Eric Vassell, father of the late Saheed Vassell, issued a statement […]
BROOKLYN, NY
queenseagle.com

Rikers detainee dies shortly after being granted compassionate release

Only weeks before it will attempt to prove to a federal judge that it has gained control of Rikers Island, the city’s Department of Correction passed a grim milestone. Robert Pondexter, a 59-year-old who was held in Rikers Island’s George R. Vierno Center, died on Friday, Sept. 23, becoming the 16th person to die while in or shortly after being granted compassionate release from DOC custody this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Never-before-seen images show Rikers inmates locked in caged showers, left in soiled pants, more poor conditions

People in custody in intake at Rikers Island in July. The New York City Board of Corrections recently shared never-before-seen photos and videos from Rikers Island with assistant district attorneys in Manhattan in an effort to force improvements and demand transparency at the facilities. Manhattan prosecutors got an unprecedented look at the squalid and deadly conditions in which defendants are held. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

Panel: NY town justice bragged of pulling gun on Black man

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (AP) - A judicial conduct panel says a town justice in upstate New York who bragged to colleagues about pulling a loaded gun on a “large Black man” in court should be removed from office. The state Commission on Judicial Conduct says Robert J. Putorti was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History

The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
BROOKLYN, NY
Society
kclu.org

Mother of 10 says her kids didn't learn basic reading, math, science at Hasidic schools

Earlier this month, Here & Now spoke with New York Times reporter Eliza Shapiro, who co-wrote the paper’s investigation on New York’s Hasidic yeshivas. The report revealed that the schools offer so little non-religious education that students get to high school without basic reading or math skills. The schools aren’t required to give standardized tests, but several do, including the Central United Talmudical Academy, which tested 1,000 boys in reading and math in 2019. All of them failed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
