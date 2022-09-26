Read full article on original website
Solange Knowles composes piece for New York City Ballet's Fashion Gala
NEW YORK - The New York City Ballet's Fashion Gala takes place Wednesday night. Solange Knowles composed the first piece. She's only the second Black woman in history to do so. Knowles, whose big sister is Beyoncé, says her score will be performed by the city ballet orchestra and choreographed by Gianna Reisen. The event will honor actress Sarah Jessica Parker, who serves as the ballet's vice chair. The score will also be played at five shows in October, and five more in May.
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
NYC Is Getting A Series Of Seductive Cirque-Style Cabaret Dinner Shows
Break out the bubbly and enjoy the show! The AirOtic Soireé is a series of special Cirque-style cabaret dinner shows and it’s coming to HK Hall (605 W 48th St) in Manhattan this November. You and your friends can enjoy an exclusive night out full of excellent cocktails and world-class acrobatics. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. but in the meantime be sure to join the waitlist for this limited-time performance! Created by Stephane Haffner, founder and creative director of Les Farfadais, and US champion gymnast Kyle Kier, the AirOtic Soirée: A Circus-Style Cabaret Dinner Show This tantalizing performance has charmed South Florida, Palm Springs, Chicago, Washington D.C. and now it’s unraveling right before our eyes at HK Hall in Hell’s Kitchen. Talented world-class acrobats will perform mind-boggling stunts, bridging extravagant costumes and seductive choreography for a one-of-a-kind burlesque circus style soirée. If you’ve been on the hunt for an unforgettable night out, then this event is for you.
Pride Month 2022: A Look at HIV Advocacy Amid LGBTQ Liberation
June, aka Pride Month, most notably marks an occasion to honor the pioneers who kicked off the 1969 Stonewall riots that ushered in an era of LGBTQ liberation. But Pride Month also serves as an opportunity for queer people to raise their voices regarding numerous intersecting issues, including health care, HIV and, this year, thanks to the Supreme Court’s June 24 overturning of Roe v. Wade, the right of pregnant people to have an abortion.
Gotham Gazette
What’s Behind the Increased Use of Kendra’s Law in New York City?
When Mayor Eric Adams was on the campaign trail last year, he repeatedly called for city and state officials to step up the use of Kendra's Law – a state law that allows court-ordered outpatient mental health treatment for people deemed dangerous to themselves or others. "We must strengthen...
NYPD takes buses of teens to African American history museum in DC
Police said many of the kids wouldn't have the opportunity to visit the museum and it was a great educational opportunity.
A Legal Pot Problem That’s Now Plaguing the Streets of America: Plastic Litter
Waste packaging from a burgeoning and newly legalized marijuana industry litters streets across the country, adding to a global crisis of plastic waste. In New York, regulators who are making the state’s first-ever rules for the retail sale of recreational marijuana hope they have answers to limit their state’s contribution to the problem. They’ve been working to include sustainable packaging requirements into the licenses that businesses will need to open by the end of this year.
Youth violence interrupters in East Harlem making an impact on gun crime
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A team of young people called the Junior Violence Interruptors is making a difference in their community. The program was started last summer. The idea was to have young people in their neighborhood reaching out to other young people to connect, empower and provide mentorship. The end goal is to […]
Patrick Janelle Transforms a Rundown Rental Into a Chic New York City Loft
Patrick Janelle always dreamed of living in a downtown Manhattan loft. The lifestyle influencer, who also runs the talent agency Untitled Secret, fantasized about an airy and industrial home as he spent the past decade climbing the rungs of the New York City housing ladder. So when he grew out of his most recent abode, a compact yet curated SoHo apartment, he knew it was time to actualize his goal.
Dad of Brooklyn man killed by NYPD decries Lee Zeldin campaign ad
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The father of a Brooklyn man fatally shot by police in 2018 is accusing New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin of “criminalizing and dehumanizing” his late son by including his image in a campaign ad decrying violent crime. Eric Vassell, father of the late Saheed Vassell, issued a statement […]
Rikers detainee dies shortly after being granted compassionate release
Only weeks before it will attempt to prove to a federal judge that it has gained control of Rikers Island, the city’s Department of Correction passed a grim milestone. Robert Pondexter, a 59-year-old who was held in Rikers Island’s George R. Vierno Center, died on Friday, Sept. 23, becoming the 16th person to die while in or shortly after being granted compassionate release from DOC custody this year.
Never-before-seen images show Rikers inmates locked in caged showers, left in soiled pants, more poor conditions
People in custody in intake at Rikers Island in July. The New York City Board of Corrections recently shared never-before-seen photos and videos from Rikers Island with assistant district attorneys in Manhattan in an effort to force improvements and demand transparency at the facilities. Manhattan prosecutors got an unprecedented look at the squalid and deadly conditions in which defendants are held. [ more › ]
Panel: NY town justice bragged of pulling gun on Black man
WHITEHALL, N.Y. (AP) - A judicial conduct panel says a town justice in upstate New York who bragged to colleagues about pulling a loaded gun on a “large Black man” in court should be removed from office. The state Commission on Judicial Conduct says Robert J. Putorti was...
East Harlem’s Dr. Jonas Salk, One Of The First To Develop A Successful Polio Vaccines, 1914 – 1995
Jonas Edward Salk, born Jonas Salk; October 28, 1914 – June 23, 1995, was an American virologist and medical researcher who developed one of the first successful polio vaccines. He was born in Harlem, New York and attended the City College of New York and New York University School...
Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History
The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
NYC Council member to introduce bill that would make discrimination based on tattoos illegal
A first-of-its-kind bill will be introduced to New York City Council this week that would prohibit discriminating against people based on their tattoos.
'The little guys win': West Village residents rejoice after defeating decades-old sidewalk scaffolding
It was believed to be the second-oldest sidewalk scaffold in New York City. For some New Yorkers, the 22-year-old sidewalk shed had come to represent an intractable city failure. Its removal this week sparked a mix of triumph and anger that it took so long. [ more › ]
Mother of 10 says her kids didn't learn basic reading, math, science at Hasidic schools
Earlier this month, Here & Now spoke with New York Times reporter Eliza Shapiro, who co-wrote the paper’s investigation on New York’s Hasidic yeshivas. The report revealed that the schools offer so little non-religious education that students get to high school without basic reading or math skills. The schools aren’t required to give standardized tests, but several do, including the Central United Talmudical Academy, which tested 1,000 boys in reading and math in 2019. All of them failed.
Drastic pay inequities persist for Black and Latino NYC workers, especially women
A new pay equity report from the New York City Council shows “persistent, large pay gaps” in the city’s municipal workforce, particularly among Black, Latino and white employees — a divide that gets worse when comparing men and women workers. Black city employees make just 71...
New York Department of Education Finds Alarming Number of Corporal Punishment Instances
According to a report by Emilie Munson, Joshua Solomon and Matt Rocheleau of The Times-Union, the New York State Department of Education has found an alarming number of corporal punishment instances in New York schools. According to the report, the Education Department received nearly 18,000 complaints of corporal punishments in...
