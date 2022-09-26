ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Buffalo Bills
ClutchPoints

Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa reacts to Tyreek Hill’s trash talk to Eli Apple

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill saw his comments about Cincinnati Bengals CB Eli Apple go viral ahead of their clash on Thursday night of Week 4. After Hill suggested Apple was in for a long night on Thursday, Tua Tagovailoa has doubled down on those claims from his star wideout. When asked about Hill’s comments, Tagovailoa backed him up by indicating he’d be feeding Hill the ball if he’s ever in 1-on-1 coverage on Thursday, via Marcel Louis-Jacques.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow, Bengals get huge updates on Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon for Week 4

The Cincinnati Bengals finally won their first game of the season in Week 3, soundly defeating the New York Jets 27-12 behind quarterback Joe Burrow’s solid performance. Burrow, after being sacked a grand total of 12 times in the first two weeks, recovered well against the Jets, throwing 23/36 for 275 yards and three touchdowns. The Bengals would definitely love to continue their winning ways, and they will definitely be happy about the status of Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon for their Week 4 clash against the Miami Dolphins.
CINCINNATI, OH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Dane Jackson Returns To Practice For The Buffalo Bills

It's a huge understatement to say that the Bills are struggling with injuries lately. But they did have a glimmer of hope today. Dane Jackson filled in nicely after the departure of Bills cornerback Levi Wallace for the first game and a half of the Bills season. Unfortunately, that nice start was halted by an injury just before halftime as the Bills took on the Titans on Monday night football.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Looks Like a Former Buffalo Bills Player Quietly Retires

The Buffalo Bills are going through some injury concerns at the moment, with two players on season-ending injured reserve (Micah Hyde, Tommy Doyle), and another two player who are expected to miss multiple week (Christian Benford, Jake Kumerow). The Bills lost right tackle Spencer Brown to a heat illness on...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets real on troubling injury that casts doubt for Week 4

The Miami Dolphins managed to claim their biggest win of the season thus far in Week 3 when they held off the charging Buffalo Bills led by MVP candidate Josh Allen, 21-19, despite being outgained by 285 total yards (497 to 212). The Dolphins are off to a 3-0 start thanks in no small part to the performance of Tua Tagovailoa, but he suffered a scary-looking head injury during their latest victory that worried lots of pundits and fans. Nonetheless, Tagovailoa returned almost immediately to the game, which called into question the concussion protocols the NFL has in place.
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy