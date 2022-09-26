Read full article on original website
Wanda Kay McCrady
Wanda Kay McCrady, 59, of Brownsville passed away Sept. 23, 2022 at Hopkins Center in Woodburn. The Pike County native was a homemaker and a Baptist. She was a daughter of the late Billy Robinette and Sadie Maynard Robinette. She was preceded in death by a son, Jonathan Stewart and two brothers, Gregory Robinette and Zack Walters.
Billie Joe Burd
Billie Joe Burd age 85 passed away Wednesday, September 28th at his home. He was born in the community of Uno to the late Owen & Anna Ross Burd. Billie Joe was a retired pipe fitter with Ford and he was a member of the Lonoke Baptist Church. Billie Joe...
Danny Spainhoward
Danny Spainhoward, age 82 of Sweeden, KY departed this life on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his son’s residence. The Edmonson County native was born on April 2, 1940 to the late Rev. Norman and Flora Lindsey Spainhoward. He was married to his devoted wife of thirty-two years, Brenda Kaye Johnson Spainhoward, who also preceded him in death in 1990.
Irene Lockhart Butler
Irene Lockhart Butler, 95 of Glasgow, KY passed peacefully with family at her side on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Barren County Nursing and Rehab. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Clifton Lockhart and Elizabeth Lowe Lockhart Bowles. She was the wife of the late Marvin Butler and was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Hines. Irene was a homemaker and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Beverly Murley
Beverly Murley, age 67 of Brownsville, departed this life on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the Edmonson Center in Brownsville. The Edmonson County native was born on August 24, 1955 to Melba Vincent and the late Rev. Jake Vincent. Beverly was a homemaker and a member of Poplar Spring United...
Kenneth Earl Burnette
Kenneth Earl Burnette, 87, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at his residence. The Indianapolis, IN native was a retired regional sales manager of Consolidated Sales, former owner and operator of Mr. D’s Auto Mart, accomplished saxophone musician, member and tenor of the Crownsmen Quartet and promoted shows with numerous professional gospel quartets headlining the concert. He was a lifelong member of the United Pentecostal Church and helped establish three churches in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. He was a son of the late Carlie Burnette and Mildred Lee Burnette.
Daniel Woodrow “Danny” Thomas
Daniel Woodrow “Danny” Thomas, 63 of Bowling Green passed peacefully at the Medical Center on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The Warren County native was a son of the late Henry Woodrow Thomas and Dolly Biggerstaff Thomas. He was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Thomas. Danny was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. He competed in both local and national special Olympics especially in Bowling. He was a fun loving young man with lots of love to give and never met a stranger. To know Danny was to love Danny.
Chester Stiles
Chester B Stiles, 65 of Glasgow, died Sat Sept 24th at The Medical Center in BG after a lengthy illness. Chester grew up on the farm of Woodard and Beulah Furlong in southern Barren county after they so graciously opened their home to 6 foster boys. He helped many farmers in Barren & Allen counties in his teenage years with various farm work.
Kenneth Ray Russell
Kenneth Ray Russell, 68 of Bowling Green died Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Hospice House. The Warren County native was a son of the late Henry Martin Russell and Elta Lucille Cline Russell. He is preceded in death by two sons, James Dewayne Key and Roy Douglas Lewis, Sr.; one brother, Donald Russell and one sister Linda Sims.
Linda Jo Adams
Linda Jo Adams, 75, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. She was born May 11, 1947 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Stanley Thomas Jewell and Margaret Thomas Jewell. Linda was a homemaker and a lifelong member of Peters Creek Baptist Church. She loved sewing and writing recipes in her cookbook. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Lloyd, on his business trips.
Emery Kinslow
Emery was born on December 2, 1934, to Garland and Alma (Moran) Kinslow, the 4th of 7 children. He married Ramona Smith in 1959 and loved her well until her death in January 2001. He served as a pastor for 33 years and then volunteered in various ways throughout the Glasgow area. He intentionally shared Christ’s love throughout his life. Emery left this earth for Heaven on September 26, 2022 with his final words blessing each of his children and grandchildren with his words of love.
Geneva Murphy
Geneva (Rhoton) Murphy, age 86, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville. She was born on August 15, 1936, the daughter of the late Lolo and Effie Mae (Ford) Rhoton. She was a member of Mt. Poland Baptist Church. She retired from Dollar General Store and worked as a cook at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary School.
Jacky Hopper Shadowen
Jacky Hopper Shadowen, age 92, of Bowling Green, Kentucky died September 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb, of 65 years in 2016, her parents Alpha Mae Stansberry and Tilford B. Hopper, sister, Rose Ann Lankford (Joe) and daughter-in-law Dr. Rebecca Shadowen. A Memorial Service will...
Sharon Kay Carey Mutter
Sharon Kay Carey Mutter, age 78, died Saturday September 24, 2022 at her home in Glasgow, KY. Born on March 01, 1944 in Indianapolis, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Birdie Cobb Carey and Hugh Carey. Sharon was a graduate of the Temple Hill High School, class of...
James Deion Pitcock
James Deion Pitcock, age 76, of Dubre passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at his residence. Born December 11, 1945 in Burkesville, he was a son of the late Reeta “Anderson” Pitcock and James Haskel Pitcock, and was the husband of the late Barbara Kay Pitcock. Survivors include...
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Sept. 19, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Sept. 19 – Sept. 24, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Sept....
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Sept. 19, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office during the week of Sept. 29, 2022. Mary L. Miller, 28, and Elvin N. Borntreger, 19, both of Hardyville. Malinda D. Yoder Gingrich, 24, of Smiths Grove, and Johnnie A. Gingerich, 28, of Adamsville,...
Timmy Combs
Timmy Combs, 63 of Edmonton passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at his home. Timmy was born May 15, 1959 in Manchester, Kentucky to the late Andy Combs and Ella Mae Hubbard Wood. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his stepfather Drexel Wood. Timmy is survived by...
Metcalfe County Clerk Fields receives clean audit
FRANKFORT, Ky. — State Auditor Mike Harmon today released the audit of the 2021 financial statement of Metcalfe County Clerk Shannon Fields. State law requires the auditor to conduct annual audits of county clerks and sheriffs. The auditor noted no instances of noncompliance. The auditor also noted no matters...
Industrial site work headlines local economic development
GLASGOW — Work to develop three industrial sites continues in Barren County. Among them are Glasgow’s Highland Glen and South Cooper Parks and Cave City’s Chapatcha Industrial Park. South Cooper is the newest park along New Bowling Green Road. Maureen Carpenter, the executive director of the Barren...
