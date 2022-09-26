Emery was born on December 2, 1934, to Garland and Alma (Moran) Kinslow, the 4th of 7 children. He married Ramona Smith in 1959 and loved her well until her death in January 2001. He served as a pastor for 33 years and then volunteered in various ways throughout the Glasgow area. He intentionally shared Christ’s love throughout his life. Emery left this earth for Heaven on September 26, 2022 with his final words blessing each of his children and grandchildren with his words of love.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO