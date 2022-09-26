ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

CNBC

Italy poised for hard-right leader as country votes in snap election

Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party was created in 2012, but has its roots in Italy's 20th century neo-fascist movement that emerged after the death of fascist leader Mussolini in 1945. After winning 4% of the vote in 2018's election, it has used its position in opposition to...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Far right demonstrators demand British government overturns its immigration policy as Met police make arrest and keep them apart from 'anti-fascist' counter-demo

The Metropolitan Police have arrested one man and are seeking to keep apart rival demonstrations of far-right protesters and anti-fascists in Westminster. Pro-Putin and Tommy Robinson-aligned group 'Patriots for Britain' held an anti-immigration march at Parliament Square from midday. Anti-fascists (known as 'Antifa'), meanwhile, gathered at nearby Marsham Street to...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Italy’s Giorgia Meloni poised to win election as Europe turns right, exit polls show

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy political party, appeared on track to win Italy’s election Sunday, according to exit polls. Rai state broadcaster said Meloni's Brothers of Italy in alliance with two right-wing parties appeared headed to take as much as 45% of the vote in both chambers of Parliament, compared to the closest contender, the center-left alliance of former Democratic Party Premier Enrico Letta, which apparently garnered less than a third of the vote. Rai said the exit poll had a margin of error of 3.5%.
ELECTIONS
Slate

The Lesson for America From Italy’s Election

Italians woke up Monday morning to the prospect of a post-fascist government, nearly eight decades after Benito Mussolini fell from power in Rome. Many are already analyzing the worrying consequences for Italy and Europe—but here in the United States, the most relevant lesson comes not only from the disturbing victory of the fascist-linked Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), but also from the fate of the former strongman of the Italian right, Silvio Berlusconi. Sunday night, the man who reshaped modern Italian politics, in many ways setting an example for Donald Trump to follow, suffered a humiliating fifth-place finish, supplanted by his more radical protégés. That result may preview the future of a post–Donald Trump Republican Party.
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

'Finally!' Brothers of Italy Militants in Tears After Victory

ROME (Reuters) - At 2:30 a.m. came the moment that militants of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party had been waiting for, when their leader Giorgia Meloni appeared at the luxury hotel in Rome housing her electoral headquarters. A roar went up as Meloni began to speak, recalling the sacrifices...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would be an outrage

So this is what a Liz Truss foreign policy, freed from the constraints of EU membership, looks like. She may be unworried – perhaps even pleased – that her consideration of transferring the British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem has appalled the Palestinians. She should perhaps be more nervous about the impact on Britain’s global standing of a move that would break with an international consensus so far uniquely violated, among leaders of developed democracies, by Donald Trump. Not to mention the position firmly held since the 1967 six-day war by every British government up to and including even Boris Johnson’s.
POLITICS
NBC News

Iran warns the West over protests as international backlash grows

Iran has accused Western leaders of trying to “violate its sovereignty” by making comments supporting protesters angry over the death of a young woman who had been detained by the country's morality police. “In the recent riots, the political leaders of America and Europe, their media, exploited a...
PROTESTS
studyfinds.org

Neoliberals more likely to fall for a candidate’s meaningless ‘political BS’

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands — Listen to any political speech long enough, and there’s a good chance you’ll eventually hear some “political BS.” These generally meaningless phrases seem to say nothing and everything at the same time — like “to politically lead the people means to always fight for them.” Now, a new study finds certain voters appear to be more receptive to the fluff politicians throw out there, especially if they’re more right-wing in their opinions.
ELECTIONS
