ABC News
Italy expected to elect its first female prime minister, a conservative firebrand
Giorgia Meloni, leader of Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy), could become the first female prime minister in the history of Italy in an anticipated right-wing surge to the polls on Sunday. Europe's attention is trained on Rome, where this potential first is joined by fears that Meloni would restore an...
A far-right nationalist looks likely to become Italy’s first female prime minister
A short speech defending the role of the family has become Giorgia Meloni’s calling card at campaign rallies. “I am Giorgia. I am a woman. I am a mother. I am Italian. I am Christian. You can’t take this away from me,” she said. The woman...
Exit poll: Italian far-right leader’s alliance leading vote
ROME (AP) — Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni’s electoral alliance appeared to hold a wide lead in Italy’s national vote, an exit poll on state television suggested Sunday evening following a record-low turnout. Rai state broadcaster said Meloni’s Brothers of Italy in alliance with two right-wing parties appeared...
Russia to give troops who surrender 10 years in prison unless they are able to flee captivity
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed legislation that amends Russia's criminal code to impose a 10-year person sentence on any service member who voluntarily surrenders to Ukrainian forces. "This is classic Putin’s Playbook - he is a master of checkmates," Rebekah Koffler, a former DIA intelligence officer and the author of "Putin’s...
Meloni 'unfit to govern Italy' for defending Orban, critics say
ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni, likely to be Italy's next prime minister after elections this month, is unfit to lead the country, her critics said on Friday after she backed Hungarian leader Viktor Orban in a row with Europe.
CNBC
Italy poised for hard-right leader as country votes in snap election
Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party was created in 2012, but has its roots in Italy's 20th century neo-fascist movement that emerged after the death of fascist leader Mussolini in 1945. After winning 4% of the vote in 2018's election, it has used its position in opposition to...
Far right demonstrators demand British government overturns its immigration policy as Met police make arrest and keep them apart from 'anti-fascist' counter-demo
The Metropolitan Police have arrested one man and are seeking to keep apart rival demonstrations of far-right protesters and anti-fascists in Westminster. Pro-Putin and Tommy Robinson-aligned group 'Patriots for Britain' held an anti-immigration march at Parliament Square from midday. Anti-fascists (known as 'Antifa'), meanwhile, gathered at nearby Marsham Street to...
U.S. media erupts over Italy's first female prime minister with Mussolini comparisons: 'Return of fascism'
Italy is set to have its first-ever female prime minister in Giorgia Meloni, but it's not a moment of happiness for American media outlets that normally celebrate glass ceiling breakthroughs. Meloni, leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy political party, appeared on track to win Italy’s election Sunday, and Rai...
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni poised to win election as Europe turns right, exit polls show
Giorgia Meloni, leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy political party, appeared on track to win Italy’s election Sunday, according to exit polls. Rai state broadcaster said Meloni's Brothers of Italy in alliance with two right-wing parties appeared headed to take as much as 45% of the vote in both chambers of Parliament, compared to the closest contender, the center-left alliance of former Democratic Party Premier Enrico Letta, which apparently garnered less than a third of the vote. Rai said the exit poll had a margin of error of 3.5%.
Slate
The Lesson for America From Italy’s Election
Italians woke up Monday morning to the prospect of a post-fascist government, nearly eight decades after Benito Mussolini fell from power in Rome. Many are already analyzing the worrying consequences for Italy and Europe—but here in the United States, the most relevant lesson comes not only from the disturbing victory of the fascist-linked Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), but also from the fate of the former strongman of the Italian right, Silvio Berlusconi. Sunday night, the man who reshaped modern Italian politics, in many ways setting an example for Donald Trump to follow, suffered a humiliating fifth-place finish, supplanted by his more radical protégés. That result may preview the future of a post–Donald Trump Republican Party.
Giorgia Meloni claims victory to become Italy's most far-right prime minister since Mussolini
Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni has claimed victory in a general election that seems set to install her as Italy's first female prime minister, leading the most far-right government since the fascist era of Benito Mussolini.
US News and World Report
'Finally!' Brothers of Italy Militants in Tears After Victory
ROME (Reuters) - At 2:30 a.m. came the moment that militants of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party had been waiting for, when their leader Giorgia Meloni appeared at the luxury hotel in Rome housing her electoral headquarters. A roar went up as Meloni began to speak, recalling the sacrifices...
Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni wins majority
Italians on both sides react as Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni is set to become prime minister — marking the country’s most right-wing government since Mussolini.
Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would be an outrage
So this is what a Liz Truss foreign policy, freed from the constraints of EU membership, looks like. She may be unworried – perhaps even pleased – that her consideration of transferring the British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem has appalled the Palestinians. She should perhaps be more nervous about the impact on Britain’s global standing of a move that would break with an international consensus so far uniquely violated, among leaders of developed democracies, by Donald Trump. Not to mention the position firmly held since the 1967 six-day war by every British government up to and including even Boris Johnson’s.
CBS Mornings ties new 'far-right' Italian PM to fascism: She 'rejects the label but not the slogans'
"CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dukoupil said presumptive Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni rejected the label of fascism while embracing some of its symbols on Monday. "[She] rejects the label but not all of the slogans," Dukoupil said after a package dedicated to Meloni's "far-right" political ideology. According to the segment,...
Iran warns the West over protests as international backlash grows
Iran has accused Western leaders of trying to “violate its sovereignty” by making comments supporting protesters angry over the death of a young woman who had been detained by the country's morality police. “In the recent riots, the political leaders of America and Europe, their media, exploited a...
studyfinds.org
Neoliberals more likely to fall for a candidate’s meaningless ‘political BS’
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands — Listen to any political speech long enough, and there’s a good chance you’ll eventually hear some “political BS.” These generally meaningless phrases seem to say nothing and everything at the same time — like “to politically lead the people means to always fight for them.” Now, a new study finds certain voters appear to be more receptive to the fluff politicians throw out there, especially if they’re more right-wing in their opinions.
msn.com
Government deal with France over migrant crisis cancelled over Emmanuel Macron 'friend or foe' row
Liz Truss’s remarks over whether Emmanuel Macron should be considered a ‘friend or foe’ led to France pulling out of a major deal to tackle the small boats crisis. Boris Johnson’s government had been poised to announce an agreement with France allowing British immigration officers to be deployed on the other side of the Channel.
BBC
Home Secretary Suella Braverman tells police to stop symbolic gestures
The home secretary has written to police chiefs calling for change to the "culture and standards" in policing. In a letter to forces in England and Wales, newly-appointed Suella Braverman said public trust had been shattered. She said there is a perception that police "have had to spend too much...
New Zealand prime minister condemned for calling to regulate free speech as a 'weapon of war' at UN
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned allowing free speech online leads to rhetoric that can be as dangerous as military weaponry.
Fox News
