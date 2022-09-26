Read full article on original website
'Now is the time to hunker down': DeSantis addresses Floridians as Ian becomes Category 4 hurricane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Tallahasse Wednesday as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian. Right now, the entire state is under a state of emergency. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. Parts of...
VIDEOS: See Hurricane Ian's impact in Florida and beyond
Video above: Alligator spotted in high water as Hurricane Ian moves across Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Watch videos below that already show...
South Florida power outage numbers from Hurricane Ian impacts
Video above: FPL dispatching crews from Jupiter to restore power. Parts of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are back inside the cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Ian after it shifted east Tuesday morning. All of our area is under watches and warnings as Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies while moving...
Hurricane Ian makes landfall as "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm
LIVE: Continues coverage on Hurricane Ian from WPBF. Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa at 3:05 p.m. as a Category 4 storm. It is bringing "life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula," according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is rapidly intensifying and winds...
'We've seen life-threatening storm surge': DeSantis gives update after Hurricane Ian makes landfall as Category 4 storm
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping streets with water and smashing trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area. Barely an...
FDOT locks down South Florida drawbridges as Hurricane Ian approaches
The Florida Department of Transportation, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, is locking down state drawbridges in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach counties as Hurricane Ian approaches the state. According to a news release, the bridges will be closed to marine navigation once lockdowns are complete. They will remain...
Hurricane Ian forms
Video above: The latest tropical forecast from WPBF 25 First Warning Weather meteorologists. Hurricane Ian formed Monday morning and continues to strengthen with Florida in its path. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Florida in preparation for the storm. Informational: 2022 WPBF 25...
FEMA, NOAA officials discuss Hurricane Ian impacts and current response plans
Video above: FEMA discusses best preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian. FEMA and NOAA officials held a news conference at the National Hurricane Center to discuss Hurricane Ian Monday. FEMA Administrator Deanna Criswell and Acting Director of NOAA's NHC Jamie Rhome discussed the current response activities already happening across Florida. Weather...
Looking back on another Cat 4 storm that made landfall in Florida 18 years ago as Ian approaches
As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida and is expected to intensify into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits, we are looking back on another Category 4 storm that made landfall in Florida 18 years ago. In August 2004, Hurricane Charley hit the Sunshine State making landfall on southwest Florida...
Video: Airplane overturned by likely tornado as Hurricane Ian bears down
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A likely tornado flipped an airplane Tuesday as isolated tornadoes are spinning off well ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida. The likely tornado damaged small planes and a hangar at the North Perry Airport, west of Hollywood along the Atlantic coast. More than 200,000...
Hurricane Ian: Latest spaghetti models, maps and tracking the storm's path to Florida
We're tracking Hurricane Ian as it makes its way towards Florida. The storm made landfall in Cuba Tuesday morning. View the latest forecast from WPBF 25 First Warning Weather meteorologists. Bookmark this link for the latest maps, models and tracks for Hurricane Ian. The system is projected to hit Florida...
Florida Power & Light gives update on preparations for power outage restoration
Florida Power & Light held a press conference Tuesday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Ian reaching South Florida. FPL Chairman and CEO Eric Silagy provided an update on how the company is preparing for the restoration of power during and after the storm. FPL has assembled 16,000 people from more than...
Hurricane Ian update, South Florida impacts
Hurricane Ian is southwest of Grand Cayman with 75 mph winds, moving northwest. Rapid intensification is likely before a landfall in western Cuba early tomorrow. The east coast of South Florida is not in the cone, but heavy rains are likely. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal...
Hurricane Ian intensifies, bringing possible severe storms to South Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to intensify, bringing possible severe storms to South Florida Tuesday and Wednesday. Tropical storm watches are in effect for Lake Okeechobee and Okeechobee County. For the latest models and tracks, click here. WATCH: DeSantis addresses Floridians as state prepares for Hurricane Ian.
