Florida State

WPBF News 25

VIDEOS: See Hurricane Ian's impact in Florida and beyond

Video above: Alligator spotted in high water as Hurricane Ian moves across Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Watch videos below that already show...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

South Florida power outage numbers from Hurricane Ian impacts

Video above: FPL dispatching crews from Jupiter to restore power. Parts of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are back inside the cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Ian after it shifted east Tuesday morning. All of our area is under watches and warnings as Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies while moving...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Hurricane Ian makes landfall as "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm

LIVE: Continues coverage on Hurricane Ian from WPBF. Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa at 3:05 p.m. as a Category 4 storm. It is bringing "life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula," according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is rapidly intensifying and winds...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

FDOT locks down South Florida drawbridges as Hurricane Ian approaches

The Florida Department of Transportation, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, is locking down state drawbridges in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach counties as Hurricane Ian approaches the state. According to a news release, the bridges will be closed to marine navigation once lockdowns are complete. They will remain...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Hurricane Ian forms

Video above: The latest tropical forecast from WPBF 25 First Warning Weather meteorologists. Hurricane Ian formed Monday morning and continues to strengthen with Florida in its path. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Florida in preparation for the storm. Informational: 2022 WPBF 25...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

FEMA, NOAA officials discuss Hurricane Ian impacts and current response plans

Video above: FEMA discusses best preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian. FEMA and NOAA officials held a news conference at the National Hurricane Center to discuss Hurricane Ian Monday. FEMA Administrator Deanna Criswell and Acting Director of NOAA's NHC Jamie Rhome discussed the current response activities already happening across Florida. Weather...
ENVIRONMENT
WPBF News 25

Video: Airplane overturned by likely tornado as Hurricane Ian bears down

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A likely tornado flipped an airplane Tuesday as isolated tornadoes are spinning off well ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida. The likely tornado damaged small planes and a hangar at the North Perry Airport, west of Hollywood along the Atlantic coast. More than 200,000...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Hurricane Ian update, South Florida impacts

Hurricane Ian is southwest of Grand Cayman with 75 mph winds, moving northwest. Rapid intensification is likely before a landfall in western Cuba early tomorrow. The east coast of South Florida is not in the cone, but heavy rains are likely. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal...
ENVIRONMENT
WPBF News 25

Hurricane Ian intensifies, bringing possible severe storms to South Florida

Hurricane Ian continues to intensify, bringing possible severe storms to South Florida Tuesday and Wednesday. Tropical storm watches are in effect for Lake Okeechobee and Okeechobee County. For the latest models and tracks, click here. WATCH: DeSantis addresses Floridians as state prepares for Hurricane Ian.
ENVIRONMENT

