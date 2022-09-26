ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

Devin Booker breaks silence on Suns’ Kevin Durant trade rumors

Before Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets decided to run it back, there was no shortage of trade rumors linked to Durant’s name. One team that was reportedly in on the KD sweepstakes was the Phoenix Suns. Suns’ star Devin Booker addressed the previous KD rumors on Monday, per Gerald Bourguet.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

LiAngelo Ball Has Reportedly Signed NBA Contract

The Charlotte Hornets will have two Ball brothers on the roster heading into training camp. According to Shams Charania, the Hornets are set to sign LiAngelo Ball to a non-guaranteed contract. LiAngelo Ball, the middle Ball brother, was with the team last training camp, as well. "LiAngelo Ball is signing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, & Russell Westbrook Compete In 3-Point Contest

The Lakers are improving their shooting. If you are a Lakers fan, then you are aware of the fact that this team is not very good when it comes to three-point shooting. They have very few players who can actually hit threes at a consistent clip, and it was a huge reason for their downfall last year. In the offseason, they did not address this need, and now, it is up to the current roster to improve.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Devin Booker: “That is not the Robert Sarver I Know”

The Phoenix Suns held their first media conference of the season this Monday morning. Multiple players got the opportunity to speak on the recent events regarding the Suns’ owner, Robert Sarver. PG Devin Booker stated, ” It is tough for me because that is not the Robert Sarver that...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job

Jamal Crawford is once again coming off the bench to provide some vital minutes in an NBA setting. These, however, might come during the pregame, halftime, and postgame as opposed to his regular clutch game time duties. Per the New York Post, Crawford has found yet another new NBA team,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Liangelo Ball
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jaden Ivey’s athleticism is key, but passing, shooting can benefit Pistons even more

DETROIT — Jaden Ivey showed glimpses of his ability to use his athleticism in transition during the Pistons' Summer League stint in Las Vegas in July. In the first game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Ivey found himself in a two-on-one fast-break situation alongside forward Braxton Key. In most transition scenarios, the wing receives the ball to score. However, Key lobbed the ball to the explosive No. 5 overall pick for a two-handed slam.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

LiAngelo Ball getting another shot to play with LaMelo, Hornets

LiAngelo Ball is returning to Charlotte after spending last season’s training camp with his brother LaMelo Ball and the Hornets, per Shams Charania. Charania reports that LiAngelo signed a non-guaranteed deal with the team. LiAngelo Ball’s signing completes the Hornets roster and brings it to max capacity. Charlotte can...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

LaMelo, Hornets players drop truth bomb on Miles Bridges’ dilemma

The Charlotte Hornets opened up NBA Media Day just like the rest of the league did on September 26th. While most of the event was centered around team expectations and goals, Miles Bridges’ situation was still brought up. Bridges could face up to 11 years and eight months in prison due to domestic violence- and reporters were asking the hard-hitting questions about his situation. Players like PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee, and LaMelo Ball have been in contact with Bridges. All gave the impression that he is doing well but did not want to dive too deeply into the topic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves ended a four-year drought by qualifying for the NBA Playoffs. After an electrifying play-in victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, the T-Wolves lost the opening round series of the Western Conference Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Reveals Expected Kemba Walker Update

We aren’t really sure what is next for Kemba Walker, currently of the Detroit Pistons. Walker was traded to Detroit from the New York Knicks just a few months ago. However, everyone knew he would be waived or traded from that team before 2022-23 starts. But now we are...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bucs begin to focus on Chiefs but their hearts are at home

The emotions felt by coach Todd Bowles and Bucs players alternated between agony and empathy Wednesday. When they weren’t preparing for practice or meetings at their relocated headquarters in south Florida, they were closely following the track of Hurricane Ian. “When I’m chiling with my wife, I’m most definitely...
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jets QB Zach Wilson expected to start Sunday at Steelers

NEW YORK — After weeks of waiting, the Jets' starting quarterback has returned. On Wednesday, Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Zach Wilson has been cleared by his doctors and is expected to start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, barring any setbacks in practice. He will practice fully Wednesday for the first time since training camp.
