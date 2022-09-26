Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Best Restaurants at Charlotte Douglas International AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Yardbarker
Lakers Media Day: LeBron James Thinks Russell Westbrook Can ‘Absolutely’ Have Successful Season In L.A.
Russell Westbrook will seemingly start the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Lakers despite the team’s efforts — reportedly driven by LeBron James — to trade him in the summer. James is understood to have pressured the Lakers to trade Westbrook for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving...
Yardbarker
Devin Booker breaks silence on Suns’ Kevin Durant trade rumors
Before Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets decided to run it back, there was no shortage of trade rumors linked to Durant’s name. One team that was reportedly in on the KD sweepstakes was the Phoenix Suns. Suns’ star Devin Booker addressed the previous KD rumors on Monday, per Gerald Bourguet.
LiAngelo Ball Has Reportedly Signed NBA Contract
The Charlotte Hornets will have two Ball brothers on the roster heading into training camp. According to Shams Charania, the Hornets are set to sign LiAngelo Ball to a non-guaranteed contract. LiAngelo Ball, the middle Ball brother, was with the team last training camp, as well. "LiAngelo Ball is signing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paul George Calls Warriors Best Team in NBA
Paul George gave respect to the champs.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, & Russell Westbrook Compete In 3-Point Contest
The Lakers are improving their shooting. If you are a Lakers fan, then you are aware of the fact that this team is not very good when it comes to three-point shooting. They have very few players who can actually hit threes at a consistent clip, and it was a huge reason for their downfall last year. In the offseason, they did not address this need, and now, it is up to the current roster to improve.
Yardbarker
Devin Booker: “That is not the Robert Sarver I Know”
The Phoenix Suns held their first media conference of the season this Monday morning. Multiple players got the opportunity to speak on the recent events regarding the Suns’ owner, Robert Sarver. PG Devin Booker stated, ” It is tough for me because that is not the Robert Sarver that...
Yardbarker
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job
Jamal Crawford is once again coming off the bench to provide some vital minutes in an NBA setting. These, however, might come during the pregame, halftime, and postgame as opposed to his regular clutch game time duties. Per the New York Post, Crawford has found yet another new NBA team,...
RELATED PEOPLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Rejoins Team For Training Camp After Birth Of Third Child
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was away from the team this week because of the birth of his third child. It caused him to miss the team's media day and the first training camp practice but he reunited with the players Wednesday in the Bahamas. “It’s been pretty hectic,” Spoelstra...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaden Ivey’s athleticism is key, but passing, shooting can benefit Pistons even more
DETROIT — Jaden Ivey showed glimpses of his ability to use his athleticism in transition during the Pistons' Summer League stint in Las Vegas in July. In the first game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Ivey found himself in a two-on-one fast-break situation alongside forward Braxton Key. In most transition scenarios, the wing receives the ball to score. However, Key lobbed the ball to the explosive No. 5 overall pick for a two-handed slam.
Nets' Steve Nash discusses Kevin Durant, offseason drama
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash said that his relationship with Kevin Durant is just fine after a rocky summer in which Durant requested a trade.
LiAngelo Ball getting another shot to play with LaMelo, Hornets
LiAngelo Ball is returning to Charlotte after spending last season’s training camp with his brother LaMelo Ball and the Hornets, per Shams Charania. Charania reports that LiAngelo signed a non-guaranteed deal with the team. LiAngelo Ball’s signing completes the Hornets roster and brings it to max capacity. Charlotte can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LaMelo, Hornets players drop truth bomb on Miles Bridges’ dilemma
The Charlotte Hornets opened up NBA Media Day just like the rest of the league did on September 26th. While most of the event was centered around team expectations and goals, Miles Bridges’ situation was still brought up. Bridges could face up to 11 years and eight months in prison due to domestic violence- and reporters were asking the hard-hitting questions about his situation. Players like PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee, and LaMelo Ball have been in contact with Bridges. All gave the impression that he is doing well but did not want to dive too deeply into the topic.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves ended a four-year drought by qualifying for the NBA Playoffs. After an electrifying play-in victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, the T-Wolves lost the opening round series of the Western Conference Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals Expected Kemba Walker Update
We aren’t really sure what is next for Kemba Walker, currently of the Detroit Pistons. Walker was traded to Detroit from the New York Knicks just a few months ago. However, everyone knew he would be waived or traded from that team before 2022-23 starts. But now we are...
LiAngelo Ball Officially Signs With NBA Team
LiAngelo Ball has officially signed with the Charlotte Hornets. The 23-year-old is the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls) and the older brother of LaMelo Ball (Hornets).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazing Photo Of LaMelo And LiAngelo Ball Is Going Viral
A photo of LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball from Charlotte Hornets media day is going viral on Twitter.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bucs begin to focus on Chiefs but their hearts are at home
The emotions felt by coach Todd Bowles and Bucs players alternated between agony and empathy Wednesday. When they weren’t preparing for practice or meetings at their relocated headquarters in south Florida, they were closely following the track of Hurricane Ian. “When I’m chiling with my wife, I’m most definitely...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jets QB Zach Wilson expected to start Sunday at Steelers
NEW YORK — After weeks of waiting, the Jets' starting quarterback has returned. On Wednesday, Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Zach Wilson has been cleared by his doctors and is expected to start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, barring any setbacks in practice. He will practice fully Wednesday for the first time since training camp.
NFL・
KC Royals got on the board early, but offense struggles in 2-1 loss to the Tigers
Daniel Lynch turned in a strong outing, but took the loss with the offense scuffling.
Comments / 0