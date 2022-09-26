The Charlotte Hornets opened up NBA Media Day just like the rest of the league did on September 26th. While most of the event was centered around team expectations and goals, Miles Bridges’ situation was still brought up. Bridges could face up to 11 years and eight months in prison due to domestic violence- and reporters were asking the hard-hitting questions about his situation. Players like PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee, and LaMelo Ball have been in contact with Bridges. All gave the impression that he is doing well but did not want to dive too deeply into the topic.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO