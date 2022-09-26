Read full article on original website
Related
Penobscot Pioneers Girls’ Ice Hockey Team Names 1st Head Coach
The Penobscot Pioneers, a cooperative Girls' Ice Hockey Team have chosen Michael Keim as their 1st Head Coach. The Pioneers, who are beginning playing this fall are a cooperative team that includes girls from Bangor, Brewer, Hampden Academy, Hermon, John Bapst, Old Town and Orono High Schools. This is the...
MDI Boys’ Soccer Defeats Caribou 3-1
The MDI Boy's Soccer Team defeated Caribou 3-1 on Tuesday September 27th on Alumni Field in Bar Harbor. Caribou got on the scoreboard 1st with a goal with 13:23 left in the 1st Half. The Vikings led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half. In the 2nd Hal, Corin...
Central Girls Soccer Beats Orono 4-0
The Central Girls' Soccer Team defeated Orono 4-0 on Monday, September 26th in Orono. Central received 2 goals from Izzy Allen. Rylee Speed had 1 goal and 3 assists and Kailyse Bean had 1 goal. Central's goalie Sydney Gray made 10 saves on 12 shots and Orono's goalie, Charlie Ann...
Ellworth Boys’ Soccer Beats Hermon 2-1
The Ellsworth Boys' Soccer Team beat Hermon on Wednesday night, September 28th at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth. Ellsworth received goals from Owen Frank and Luke Perry. Kal Laslie had an assist. The Hermon goal was scored by Leo Fereghetti, assisted by Colby Oiler. Cooper Mitchell was in goal for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houlton Boys Beat Mattanawcook Academy 3-0 on Senior Night
The Houlton Boys' Soccer Team defeated Mattanawcook Academy 3-0 on Senior Recognition Night on Wednsday, September 28th in Houlton. It was 1-0 at halftime after Cody Johnston scored 26 seconds into the game. In the 2nd half, Sam Duff scored on a penalty kick and Konnor Lynds scored as well...
Presque Isle Golf Teams Wins PVC’s, MDI 2nd
MDI - 354. MDI's Kasch Warner was the low round medalist with a score of 81. Teams needed to shoot below 390 and lower to qualify for the States, so Presque Isle and MDI will qualify as a Team. The cut to make states for the Boys was 89. Individuals...
Week 4 Fall Season – High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week returns for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 4 (September 19-25) of the Fall High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
MDI 1 John Bapst 2 Ellsworth 3 – Old Town Sectionals Boys’ Varsity [PHOTOS]
The Old Town Sectionals Cross Country Meet was held on Monday, September 26th, 2 days after the meet was postponed because of high winds. MDI finished 1st with 53 points, John Bapst 2nd with 60 points and Ellsworth 3rd with 101 points. The full team results were. MDI 53. John...
RELATED PEOPLE
MDI 1st Houlton 2nd Hermon 3rd – Old Town Sectionals Varsity Girls’ Meet [PHOTOS]
The Old Town Sectionals Cross Country Meet was held on Monday, September 26th, 2 days after the meet was postponed because of high winds. MDI finished 1st with 36 points, Houlton 2nd with 43 points and Hermon 3rd with 109 points. The full team results were. MDI 36. Houlton 43.
MDI Volleyball Defeats Nokomis 3-0
The MDI Volleyball Team traveled to Newport on Saturday, September 24th coming away with a 3-0 victory over the Nokomis Warriors. The individual set scores were 25-18, 25-10, 25-10. MDI Stat Leaders. Addy Boyce: 4 aces, 2 kills, 24 assists, 2 digs. Molly Ritter: 12 kills. Soren Hopkins-Goff: 4 aces,...
Old Town Sectionals – JV Meet [PHOTOS]
The Old Town Sectionals Cross Country Meet was held on Monday, September 26th, 2 days after the meet was postponed because of high winds. Here are photos from the JV Meet. You can see the full results HERE. Only MDI had enough runners to form a team in the Girls' and Boys' race.
92.9 The Ticket
Brewer, ME
727
Followers
4K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0