Orono, ME

MDI Boys’ Soccer Defeats Caribou 3-1

The MDI Boy's Soccer Team defeated Caribou 3-1 on Tuesday September 27th on Alumni Field in Bar Harbor. Caribou got on the scoreboard 1st with a goal with 13:23 left in the 1st Half. The Vikings led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half. In the 2nd Hal, Corin...
Central Girls Soccer Beats Orono 4-0

The Central Girls' Soccer Team defeated Orono 4-0 on Monday, September 26th in Orono. Central received 2 goals from Izzy Allen. Rylee Speed had 1 goal and 3 assists and Kailyse Bean had 1 goal. Central's goalie Sydney Gray made 10 saves on 12 shots and Orono's goalie, Charlie Ann...
Ellworth Boys’ Soccer Beats Hermon 2-1

The Ellsworth Boys' Soccer Team beat Hermon on Wednesday night, September 28th at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth. Ellsworth received goals from Owen Frank and Luke Perry. Kal Laslie had an assist. The Hermon goal was scored by Leo Fereghetti, assisted by Colby Oiler. Cooper Mitchell was in goal for...
Week 4 Fall Season – High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week returns for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 4 (September 19-25) of the Fall High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
MDI Volleyball Defeats Nokomis 3-0

The MDI Volleyball Team traveled to Newport on Saturday, September 24th coming away with a 3-0 victory over the Nokomis Warriors. The individual set scores were 25-18, 25-10, 25-10. MDI Stat Leaders. Addy Boyce: 4 aces, 2 kills, 24 assists, 2 digs. Molly Ritter: 12 kills. Soren Hopkins-Goff: 4 aces,...
Old Town Sectionals – JV Meet [PHOTOS]

The Old Town Sectionals Cross Country Meet was held on Monday, September 26th, 2 days after the meet was postponed because of high winds. Here are photos from the JV Meet. You can see the full results HERE. Only MDI had enough runners to form a team in the Girls' and Boys' race.
