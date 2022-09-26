Read full article on original website
CDC no longer recommends universal masking in health facilities
(The Hill) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer recommends universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. The agency quietly issued the updates as part of an overhaul to its infection control guidance for health workers published...
Healthline
Youth Mental Health Was Declining in the U.S. Long Before COVID-19
Recent research suggests the mental health of children and teens in the U.S. is declining. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to this decline, experts say the root of the problem existed before the coronavirus outbreak began. From 2016 to 2021, the use of mental health services by children ages...
Melatonin should be avoided in children unless directed by a health care professional, says sleep academy
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) is urging parents to consult a health care professional before starting their child on melatonin, according to a recent health advisory. "While melatonin can be useful in treating certain sleep-wake disorders, like jet lag, there is much less evidence it can help healthy...
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says
Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
MedicalXpress
'Staggering' and 'sobering': More than 80% of US maternal deaths are preventable, CDC study shows
A staggering number of maternal deaths in the United States were found to be preventable, according to a federal analysis of maternal death data released Monday. More than 80%, or roughly 4 in 5 maternal deaths in a two-year period, were due to preventable causes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found.
These are America’s most depressed cities, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — Depression can affect anyone in any place, though new data shows some areas of the U.S. have more incidences of the anxiety disorder. Researchers at nursing information and education outlet CEUfast reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find the cities with the highest numbers of residents who have been been told they have any form of depression.
Xylazine, the newest killer street drug in Michigan: What you need to know
A non-opioid animal tranquilizer for which there is no antidote is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine, a fast-acting central nervous system depressant that is not approved for human use, is showing up largely in fentanyl, the...
Early sleeping could be dangerous for older peoples
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
msn.com
Habits Increasing Your Pancreatic Cancer Risk, Say Medical Experts
Slide 1 of 8: There's more than 100 different types of cancers and pancreatic cancer is considered one of the deadliest because there's oftentimes no early warning signs. It's not diagnosed until a later stage, which makes treatment challenging. Dr. Tomi Mitchell, a Board-Certified Family Physician with Holistic Wellness Strategies tells us, "Pancreatic cancer is one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat forms of cancer. Unfortunately, it is also one of the most common types of cancer, with over 60, 000 new cases diagnosed each year in the United States alone. While many risk factors for pancreatic cancer, some lifestyle choices can increase the likelihood of developing the disease. Here are five lifestyle choices that have been linked to an increased risk of pancreatic cancer." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Food Stamp Eligibility To Expand as White House Nutrition Conference Announces New National Strategy
The White House held the Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health -- the first such conference in 50 years -- on Sept. 28 to address hunger and diet-related diseases. The event comes amid a U.S....
Sleep quality is the strongest indicator of the lifespan, study finds
The importance of sleep quality on human health is undoubtedly a huge thing. Every sleepless night can make the next day miserable. In addition to being sleepless, if your sleep is interrupted at night, your health may be under threat. Disruption of sleep patterns and increased sleep interruptions could be...
What is rainbow fentanyl? Colorful pills drive new warnings about deadliest drug in the US
A new wave of concern has spread across the United States over multi-colored "rainbow fentanyl" pills, powders and blocks -- that look similar to candy or sidewalk chalk -- being sold and used in several states, and potentially posing a threat to young people.
Gizmodo
Teens Are Getting Into Vapes and Weed, Losing Interest in Booze and Other Drugs
Teens have been using less and less drugs over the past few decades, with two important exceptions, new research this week suggests. Reported levels of drug use have declined for most substances since the early 1990s, the study found, but rates of cannabis use and vaping have gone up. The findings also indicate that having less free time and greater parental supervision may help kids stay away from using drugs in the first place.
iheart.com
Lyme and Suicide
I’m not sure if you read the People Magazine article “CEO Shares Heartbreaking LinkedIn Post After Daughter Dies by Suicide Following Lyme Disease Battle”. If not, here is the direct link below:. https://people.com/human-interest/ceo-shares-linkedin-post-after-daughter-died-by-suicide-following-lyme-disease-battle/. First, all of my sympathy and love to this family who lost someone at...
News-Medical.net
Anxiety during pregnancy associated with earlier births
Women who experience anxiety about their pregnancies give birth earlier on average than those who don't, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. The study, which examined the relationship between pregnancy length and different measures of anxiety, could help doctors understand when and how best to screen for...
ABC News
Nurse's warning about fentanyl goes viral as schools announce plans to fight growing crisis
Amid an ongoing fentanyl crisis across the United States, one nurse's warning to parents is going viral on TikTok. In the video, the nurse, who identifies herself as a mother and a nurse practitioner, shares information for parents on rainbow fentanyl, a brightly-colored version of the deadly drug. "In the...
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
psychreg.org
Lyme Disease and Mental Health: Some Recent Findings
Lyme disease is an elusive ailment that has steadily become more and more of a concern to the general public while, in some ways, still remaining an anomaly in medicine. Given the severe effect that Lyme disease can potentially have on the public’s health and sense of well-being, the lack of awareness that the average person has about the disease is disheartening.
psychologytoday.com
The Medical Implications of Insomnia During Pregnancy
A diagnosis of insomnia is an independent predictor of severe maternal morbidity at delivery. The incidence of insomnia associated with pregnancy is increasing most likely because pregnant women are generally older and obese. Insomnia during pregnancy increases the likelihood of co-existing major mental health disorders. Insomnia is a very common...
