Boston, MA

The Hill

House advances rule despite ‘squad’ defections

House Democrats advanced a rule covering policing and public safety bills on Thursday after a vote was initially delayed because of opposition from a coalition of progressive Democrats. Members of the far-left “squad” voiced opposition to the lack of “accountability measures” in one of the four bills up for consideration,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Ilhan Omar
The Independent

Republican House candidate accused of misogyny for remarks against women’s suffrage: ‘Oh hell no’

John Gibbs, a Republican running for a House seat in Michigan in November, has been condemned online after he was revealed to have complained about women having the right to vote while a student at Stanford.On Wednesday, the 43-year-old was accused of saying that Americans had “suffered” since women achieved the right to vote in 1920. He apparently made the remark during part of a “think tank” he established while a student at Stanford University in the early 2000s, CNN first reported. Writing for a group called the “Society for the Critique of Feminism”, Mr Gibbs argued that...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

How Democrats can make Republican pay for their shameful migrant stunt

Many Republicans fear their dreams of midterm election victories that would give them control of the U.S. House and Senate, along with more governorships, will turn into a nightmare of losses. So they’re trying to pick up votes by generating fear of hordes of “illegal aliens” entering the U.S. to commit crimes, take jobs from U.S. workers and become a burden on taxpayers.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

House GOP eyes repeal of Dems' drug pricing law

Some key House Republicans are calling for the repeal of Democrats' newly-passed drug pricing measure if the GOP flips control of one or both chambers of Congress next year. Why it matters: The comments show Republicans are not giving up the fight against sweeping measures aimed at lowering prescription drug prices, and give a glimpse of what their health agenda could look like.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: How McCarthy reshaped the GOP field

BULLETIN — Secret Service officials “confiscated the cellphones of 24 agents involved in the agency’s response to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol and handed them over to the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general,” NBC’s Julia Ainsley reports. “The agency handed over the phones ‘shortly after’ a July 19 letter was sent by Inspector General JOSEPH CUFFARI’s office around the time he launched a criminal probe into the Secret Service’s missing text messages from Jan. 6, the sources said. It is unclear what, if any, information the Office of Inspector General has been able to obtain from the cellphones.”
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

‘Pink Wave’ Poised to Upend Republican Midterm Prospects

In Georgia, 6 out of 10 requests for early ballots for the November midterms have come from women. In Michigan, women have out-registered men by more than 8 percentage points since the Supreme Court decision undoing guaranteed abortion rights – and a referendum to enshrine abortion rights in state law garnered nearly 800,000 signatures, a record for any kind of referendum in the state. In Wisconsin, 59% of mail ballot requests for the November elections have come from female voters – a notable hike from the 53% of mail ballots that were requested by Badger State women in 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
