Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier
PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
Phil Mickelson among four LIV Golf players asking to be dismissed from antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Six-time major victor Phil Mickelson is among four members of the LIV Golf Series who are asking to be dismissed as plaintiffs from the breakaway league's federal antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. According to a report from ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the other LIV Golf defectors are Taylor Gooch, Ian...
msn.com
Phil Mickelson Drops Out of Saudi Arabia-Backed Lawsuit Against Golf's PGA Tour
Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and three other golfers dropped out of a lawsuit on Tuesday which was filed against the PGA Tour last month over its decision to suspend players who participated on the new LIV Golf circuit. Mickelson, a San Diegan who counts six major championships among his...
As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, Jim Furyk's PGA Tour Champions event is preparing for any scenario
JACKSONVILLE, Florida — They’re battening down and getting prepared at the Timuquana Country Club to keep next week’s Constellation Furyk & Friends PGA Tour Champions in play. While none of the tournament structures such as hospitality areas and bleachers are being taken down, other precautions are being...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
Phil Mickelson makes big LIV Golf, PGA Tour lawsuit decision
Earlier this year, Phil Mickelson was one of the first big-name stars to defect from the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf as the league poached some world’s top golfers with lucrative guaranteed-money contracts. Mickelson also made waves as one of the eleven golfers to file an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour – but in a wild turn of events, it looks like Mickelson has dropped out of the suit.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
McIlroy returns to St. Andrews for Dunhill; LPGA in Texas
Site: St. Andrews, Scotland. Courses: St. Andrews (Yardage: 7,318. Par: 72); Carnoustie GL (Yardage: 7,394. Par: 72); Kingsbarns GL (Yardage: 7,227. Par: 72). Prize money: $5 million. Winner's share: $833,333. Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Danny Willett. DP...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Mickelson, Poulter, Gooch and Swafford withdraw from LIV-supported lawsuit against PGA Tour
Four more LIV golfers -- Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford -- are the latest to exit the LIV-backed anti-trust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Now just three golfers from the original 11 plaintiffs in the lawsuit -- Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones -- remain in the suit, along with LIV Golf, Inc., which joined the players as a plaintiff after the initial filing.
Team USA secures Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow in their ninth victory in a row
The United States team retained the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, after surviving a spirited comeback from the International Team, winning the golf tournament by 17.5 to 12.5 and securing the Americans' ninth overall victory in a row.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'The Best Week I Could Ever Imagine': Max Homa Soaks It in at Presidents Cup
The 16th-ranked player in the world went 4-0 as a rookie at Quail Hollow, capped with a win in singles over another budding superstar, Tom Kim.
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup grades: Jordan Spieth leads victorious U.S. team
Record: 5-0 Why the grade? Not only did Spieth not lose a match, but he also earned his first full singles point in eight career cups, between Ryder and Presidents. It’s hard to believe this guy wasn’t on the last Presidents Cup team. Holing long putts. Chipping in. Man, he was fun to watch.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top spot in world rankings could change hands at Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America in Texas
Jin Young Ko will not defend her title at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America but despite the absence of the world’s top-ranked player, the tournament boasts its strongest field ever in its 10-year history. Ko, who lives in Frisco, about 20 miles away from Old American Golf...
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan not willing to coexist, work with LIV Golf
Despite , the PGA Tour and LIV Golf won't be working together anytime soon. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan shot the idea of a merger of sorts, or even league cooperation, down completely in an . "I think words and actions are important," he said. "I think it's impractical [to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Presidents Cup: Cal Alum Max Homa the Toast of the Golf World
Homa goes 4-0, Collin Morikawa 2-1 as Americans win ninth straight title.
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup grades: Si Woo Kim leads International side
Record: 3-1 Why the grade? Tom Kim got all the headlines, but Si Woo Kim probably deserved more. He led the Internationals with three wins, including teaming with rookie Cam Davis for the only visiting point on Thursday, and capped his week by getting in Justin Thomas’ head and winning a huge singles point in the leadoff match.
Comments / 0