ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Reveals Moment He Knew Ex Christine Brown Was ‘Serious’ About Ending Their Marriage

San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Did Janelle leave Kody Brown on Sister Wives?

Season 17 of Sister Wives is currently airing and people can see the drama in the family, but did Janelle Brown leave Kdy Brown?. For those who have been keeping up with the family, you would know that the tension between them was hard to ignore. COVID-19 managed to shake the family while also having moments where they came along as one.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Marriages#Sister Wives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Slams Claims She’s Husband Kody Brown’s ‘Favorite Wife’: Not Getting ‘Preferential Treatment’

Clapping back! Sister Wives star Robyn Brown slammed her fellow sister wives’ claims that she’s husband Kody Brown’s “favorite wife.”. “You know, this isn’t a new complaint, that Kody favors me,” Robyn, 43, explained during a confessional on the Sunday, September 18, episode of the series. “I’m not getting some preferential treatment, even though that’s what they think.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Teases Sister Wives Season 17, Says There's "Much More to the Story"

Think you know everything there is to know about Kody Brown and his famous spouses?. At least one of those spouses now has a pertinent message to send:. Ahead of this Sunday’s Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, Meri Brown has posted the following photo on Instagram, while including with it a caption that reads:
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Admits She's 'Crossing a Line' With Kody

It was another episode filled with tension and drama between Kody Brown and his wives on Sunday's Sister Wives. The Brown family patriarch was holding firm to his COVID protocols while several of his wives pushed back. Things start off with an update on the relationship between Kody and Christine,...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Sister Wives' Recap: Death Rocks the Brown Family

Sunday was an emotional episode of Sister Wives for Kody Brown's first wife, Meri Brown. The TLC star stayed mostly quiet as the drama unfolded between her estranged husband and the rest of her sister wives over COVID rules at the beginning of the episode. But about halfway through the...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy