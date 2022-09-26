Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Combine Damaged In Monday Fire Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa – A combine was damaged in a fire near Sheldon on Monday, September 26th, 2022. According to Sheldon Fire Company Assistant Chief Brad Hindt, firefighters were paged about 4:40 p.m. to 330th Street and Marsh Avenue for a combine fire. That’s just west of Sheldon’s south side, west of Sudbeck Trucking.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in collision near Maurice
MAURICE—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the intersection of 480th Street and Garfield Avenue, three miles southwest of Maurice. Seventy-six-year-old Gene Ray Beitelspacher of Le Mars was driving east on 480th Street when his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado collided with...
kicdam.com
Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson
Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
siouxlandproud.com
Semi-trailer catches fire on Highway 60 in Sioux County
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – No one was injured after a semi-trailer caught fire in Sioux County Tuesday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that officials received the report at 7:25 a.m. that the semi was located on Highway 60, one and one-half miles northeast of Alton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casey’s provides statement after Hull fire; Sheriff releases more info
A substantial fire in Hull has prompted a response from multiple Emergency Responders.
nwestiowa.com
Ocheyedan man arrested for mischief, OWI
SIBLEY—A 36-year-old Ocheyedan man was arrested about 9:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Scott Allen Hanson stemmed from a report of someone shooting paintballs or plastic BBs at a residence on the 200 block...
nwestiowa.com
Hartley driver arrested on charge of OWI
HARTLEY—A 22-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jacob William Florke stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Ford Fusion on First Street Southeast in Hartley, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
siouxcountyradio.com
Semi-Trailer Fire on Highway 60
A semi-trailer caught fire on Highway 60 early Tuesday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office responded to the call at 7:25am to a location one-and-one-half miles northeast of Alton. A Freightliner semi-truck being driven by 77-year-old Larry Krogman of Ashton, was pulling a liquid fertilizer tank trailer northbound on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Tires illegally dumped in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — Law enforcement in Northwest Iowa is asking for the public’s help in finding those who illegally dumped tires. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the Little Sioux River east of Lake Park, Iowa. If you have any information...
kicdam.com
Multiple Fire Departments Battle Blaze at Sioux County Convenience Store
Hull, IA (KICD)– Fire crews from around Sioux County worked together to knock down a large fire at a Hull business Wednesday morning. Firefighters from Hull, Sioux Center and Rock Valley were all called to the Casey’s General Store where the photos from law enforcement show flames could be seen coming from the roof of the structure.
kicdam.com
One Person Injured In Storm Lake Shooting Incident
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– One person was hurt following an accidental shooting incident in Storm Lake Monday afternoon. Police were called to a home in the 300 block of West 2nd Street around 12:30 to a report of an individual having accidently shot himself inside. An investigation revealed the unidentified male had taken a bullet to the hand.
nwestiowa.com
George man jailed for OWI by Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 27-year-old George man was arrested shortly before midnight Saturday, Sept. 24, near Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gerold Steven Wyatt Steenhoven stemmed from the stop of a 1992 Chevrolet K-1500 pickup for a stop sign violation on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kicdam.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Vehicle Crash West of Milford
Milford, IA (KICD)– Two people were seriously hurt as the result of a Sunday crash in Dickinson County. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of County Roads M-27 and A-34, about nine miles west of Milford, shortly after ten o’clock where a northbound pickup was found to have collided with a westbound vehicle that had pulled out in front of him.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man cited for drug paraphernalia
SIBLEY—A 25-year-old Sibley man was cited about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Angel Abraham Cobian Torres stemmed from the investigation of a possible domestic disturbance at 602 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Lakefield Standard
One injured in one-vehicle rollover
One person was seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover in western Jackson County Monday afternoon. Lyle W. Schlaak, 71, of New Richland sustained what troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol termed “life-threatening injures” in the rollover, which happened at around 4 p.m. Monday near milepost 56 in the eastbound lanes of I-90 in Jackson County’s Ewington Township.
kscj.com
SUSPECT CHARGED FOLLOWING DRIVE BY SHOOTING & PURSUIT
A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY AND ANOTHER SUSPECT IS BEING SOUGHT FOLLOWING A DRIVE BY SHOOTING AND PURSUIT IN MORNINGSIDE EARLY THIS (TUESDAY) MORNING. THE INCIDENT BEGAN JUST BEFORE 4 A.M. WHEN SEVERAL SHOTS WERE FIRED IN THE 5000 BLOCK OF LORRAINE AVENUE, STRIKING A HOUSE IN THAT AREA.
nwestiowa.com
Five charged in connection with party
SHELDON—Five people face charges after the Sheldon Police Department shutdown an underage drinking party at Prairie Trail Village about 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Twenty-three-year-old Trey Thompson Jones of Swisher, 23-year-old Paden Glenn Maschman of Sheldon and 19-year-old George Craig Ehrig Jr. of Ida Grove were each arrested on a charge of public intoxication after they were found running through the parking lot and attempting to hide, according to the incident report.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland authorities unable to find man who jumped into Missouri River
SIOUX CITY — Rescue personnel spent several hours unsuccessfully searching for a man seen jumping into the Missouri River from a bridge Wednesday. A South Sioux City police officer responded at 11:09 a.m. to a call about a man on the railroad bridge running from the Iowa side of the river to the Nebraska side. As the officer neared the bridge, a man carrying a backpack was seen jumping from the bridge into the river.
stormlakeradio.com
Man Accidentally Shot Himself at Storm Lake Residence
The Storm Lake Police Department responded to an accidental shooting this week. At approximately 12:30 on Monday afternoon, the department was called to the 300 block of West 2nd Street in Storm Lake on a report that an individual had accidentally shot himself inside of a residence. The man sustained a gunshot would to the hand. He was transported to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for non life threatening injuries.
kiwaradio.com
Ireton Man Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Maurice
Maurice, Iowa — An Ireton man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Maurice on Sunday, September 25th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that at about 2:10 p.m., 58-year-old Michael Johnson of Ireton was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup northbound on Garfield Avenue, three miles southwest of Maurice. They tell us 76-year-old Gene Beitelspacher of Le Mars was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on 480th Street.
Comments / 0