The 15 best comfortable sleeper sofas of 2022, based on reviews

By Victoria Giardina
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Sleeper sofas (otherwise known as the futon or daybed) can be one of the most confusing household items to buy.

Whether you’re having your in-laws stay the night or crave a versatile, functional furniture piece to accommodate more overnight guests, a sleeper sofa is a great value. But , it’s not quite the sectional sofa we’re all accustomed with.

Not only do sleeper sofas come in a wealth of sizes, colors and shapes, but it can also replace (or add on to) your air mattress — albeit more comfortable.

Some of our favorites are on Amazon (conveniently, too, since many are on sale now in anticipation for the retailer’s Prime Early Access Sale ), though some other retailers — including Wayfair and West Elm — have a bounty of great ones available to shop online.

Before shopping our favorites, here’s the 411 on the different types of sleeper sofas so you’ll know exactly what to pick up:

  • Futons : These type of sleeper sofas transform from your average couch to a flat bed. If you have a smaller space, they’re great for providing guests with the closest thing to a real mattress .
  • Pull-Out Sofas : Uniquely, these sleeper sofas have an actual mattress stored inside. It’s almost like a convertible crib; with the pulling of a handle, it’ll reinvent itself into a new piece of furniture, though they require a bit more space than futons and sofa beds.
  • Sofa Beds : These type of sleeper sofas are similar to futons, but fold down to create a bed without needing a mattress to do so. They’re also super functional, too, as some have storage space at the bottom.

Ahead, find the best sleeper sofas of 2022 based on reviews and our personal shopping recommendations. Whether you fancy a leather option, sofa beds that pull-out or options suitable for smaller spaces, we laid out the best of the best.

1. Novogratz Tallulah Velvet Futon , $312, original price: $590
Amazon

Reviews : 2,300+

If Kate Middleton took a nap on a sleeper sofa, we guarantee it would be this one. The Novogratz Tallulah Velvet Futon is a luxe-looking sleeper that’s less than $350 right now. Not only is it an Amazon best-seller but it also comes in a bunch more plush hues to choose from.

amazon 2. HonBay Modern U-Shape Sectional Sleeper Couch , $1,300
Amazon

Reviews : 1,500+

As one of the most comfortable and best value sectionals (according to Amazon reviewers) the HonBay Modern U-Shape Sectional Sleeper Couch is a fairly priced buy that features a sturdy wood frame and high-density polyester fabric. With the perfect throw pillows , it’ll look magazine-worthy in no time.

amazon 3. DynastyMattress Memory Foam Sleeper Sofa , $179
Amazon

Reviews : 3,300+

If you prefer a pull-out model, we recommend the DynastyMattress Memory Foam Sleeper Sofa. Its queen-sized, gel-infused topper makes it a budget-friendly winner in our books, along with its layered design — clad with a top and supporting base layer for ultimate comfort.

amazon 4. Esright 40″ Sofa Bed 3-in-1 Convertible Chair , $350
Amazon

Reviews : 1,300+

We want to purchase the Esright 40″ Sofa Bed 3-in-1 Convertible Chair right now. It’s the modern-day chaise you’ve been eyeing but with that transformable twist. The mustard yellow color will give your living room a surefire “pop,” too, though it also comes in neutral tones.

amazon 5. Novogratz Brittany Leather Futon , $545
Amazon

Reviews : 8,400+

Where else are you going to find a luxury-like leather sleeper sofa for less than $550? The Novogratz Brittany Leather Futon is one of our favorites on this list, namely for its stylish upholstery, ample color options and durable frame construction.

amazon 6. Burrow Slope Nomad Sofa , $1,890
Burrow

Reviews : 1,700+

Burrow’s Slope Nomad Sofa has that contemporary look with a minimalist edge — and we’re obsessed with its versatility. We love how it comes with a custom-cut memory foam topper, sheet set and even an eye mask in the box. You’d never know it’s a hidden sleeper, either.

burrow 7. Radley 54″ Fabric Chair Bed , $809, original price: $1,289
Macy's

Reviews : 540+

Available at Macy’s, the Radley 54″ Fabric Chair Bed is a match-all, fit-for-small-spaces sleeper sofa that’s less than $850 right now. There are more pieces in the collection, too, should you want all your furniture to match.

macy’s 8. DHP Velvet Emily Futon , $309
Amazon

Reviews : 9,100+

How adorable is this pink futon from Amazon? It comes in other hues, too, but we can’t get over how girly and fabulous the DHP Velvet Emily Futon is, and its less-than-$350 price tag is a bonus. For comfort and style, we rank this one at the top.

amazon 9. Mercury Row 81.5″ Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper , $570, original price: $880
Wayfair

Reviews : 17,800+

With nearly 18,000 reviews, the Mercury Row Convertible Sleeper adds a fun and fresh feel to your space. Its sophisticated tapered wood legs and 50s-style look is one that’s especially unique for apartment-style spaces.

wayfair 10. Zipcode Design Geraldton Twin 76″ Convertible Sofa , $400, original price: $800
Wayfair

Reviews : 1,600+

If you’re working with a super small space, pick up Zipcode Design’s Geraldton Convertible Sofa. It’s a twin size, so it’s just the right amount of room for one person, and it’ll add another sleeping option to your tight-knit studio.

wayfair 11. Zipcode Design Sabine 43″ Armless Sofa Bed , $364
Wayfair

Reviews : 1,100+

It’s your armchair, but with a twist. We adore the Zipcode Design Sabine Armless Sofa Bed for its no-frills, match-all look that is sure to pair well with any home aesthetic. Its loveseat charm will add much style to your space, too.

wayfair 12. Springhill Suites Sleeper Sofa , $1,599, original price: $1,899
West Elm

Reviews : West Elm does not offer reviews at this time.

With a modern yet rustic charm, the Springhill Suites Sleeper Sofa from West Elm is a lovely addition to your space. Right now, it’s $300 off and is one of the simplest to use, thanks to its pull-out-mattress style.

west elm 13. London Sleeper Sectional , $999
West Elm

Reviews : West Elm does not offer reviews at this time.

If you prefer the look of a sectional, West Elm’s London Sleeper Sectional is one of your best bets. Its clean-lined frame will allow it to seamlessly blend into your home, while its comfy bed (and wood-legged finish) are nice touches.

west elm 14. Mopio Chloe Futon Sofa Bed , $369, original price: $428
Amazon

Reviews : 850+

Perfect for that slim-futon look you’re going for, the Mopio Chloe style at Amazon is a fairly priced buy that comes in a wide range of colors. We vote this regal-toned royal blue as No. 1, but its functional, stylish design make any hue you choose a great addition to your space.

amazon 15. Lilola Home Lucca Reversible Pull-Out Sleeper Sectional , $513, original price: $978

Reviews: 1,500+

Amazon

Simple and 50% off right now, the Lilola Home Lucca Reversible Pull-Out Sleeper Sectional checks all our boxes: it’s custom to how you’d like it to face (thanks to its convertibility), it has extra-soft-topped cushions and is perfect for adding a touch of traditional elegance.

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.

