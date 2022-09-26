Flight attendant reveals the ‘gross’ toilet act you should never do on plane

A flight attendant has revealed three unhygienic things you won’t catch him doing on a plane – including a “gross” toilet act.

Tommy Cimato, a flight attendant from Arizona, shared a list of dos and don’ts for travelers with his TikTok amassing almost 1 million views.

If there is one thing cabin crew and health experts tend to remind passengers of, it’s not to walk around the plane barefoot . Why? It leaves travelers exposed to bad bacteria.

The same rule applies when using the loo.

While using a plane toilet is never the nicest experience, it’s important to whack on a pair of shoes before entering because most of the time, it won’t be water that you’re stepping on.

In his clip, Tommy also reminded viewers to not “ever” touch the flush button with their bare hands.

“It’s honestly just super unsanitary and it’s pretty gross. When you flush, use a napkin or a tissue that’s in the lavatory,” he suggested.

Touching the flush buttons exposes you to a host of germs, according to a flight attendant. TikTok/tommycimato

Another unhygienic act is resting your head on the window, according to Tommy.

“You’re not the only who has done that and you don’t know how many people or children have wiped their hands or other things all over the window,” Tommy said.

Surprisingly for some, he said the one piece of clothing you should avoid wearing on a plane is shorts.

Drinking water is important on flights to prevent dehydration. TikTok/tommycimato

While planes regularly get cleaned, he said: “It’s the same thing as the window, you never know how clean it is going to be. So, if you have pants you’re going to have less germs.”

The flight attendant also reminded viewers about the importance of water, especially on long-haul flights.

“Stay hydrated. You want to have about 16 ounces for every flight that you go on,” he advised.

Tommy, who has a total of 8.9 million ‘likes’ on his travel tip clips, also stressed the importance of informing staff if you are not feeling well and not keeping it to yourself.

He said flight attendants are “there to help,” especially if you are feeling sick. TikTok/tommycimato

He said attendants are “there to help”.

Tommy’s clip attracted more than 3000 comments with many questioning just how well planes get cleaned.

“This proves that you guys don’t clean inside the plane,” one person wrote, while another asked, “Don’t they sanitize after every flight?”

Wearing shorts isn’t recommended, the flight attended explained. TikTok/tommycimato

Tommy responded that while ground crew does all the plane cleaning and try their best to keep it clean, “this is just in case if it gets missed”.

“The crew on the ground cleans it but there’s not much time and a huge plane, you also can’t get rid of all the germs,” another person added.