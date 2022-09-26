ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greyson Chance Doubles Down on Ellen DeGeneres Bullying Allegations: “Manipulative” and “Self Centered”

By Raven Brunner
 2 days ago
Singer-songwriter Greyson Chance has called Ellen Degeneres “manipulative” and “self-centered” while opening up about his early days of fame, upon the release of his upcoming album Palladium.

Chance went viral in 2010 after a video of him performing “Paparazzi” by Lady Gaga at a middle school showcase began circulating the internet. DeGeneres promptly invited him to The Ellen DeGeneres Show and signed him to her record label eleveneleven, where he released his first studio album, Hold On ’til the Night.

IN a recent interview, the singer told Rolling Stone that DeGeneres was “domineering and way too controlling,” citing instances where she would dictate Chance’s clothing and off-work activities.

Chance recalled, “She would come in and look at a rack, yell at stylists, berate people in front of me and say, ‘This is what you’re wearing on the show.’ She was just degrading to people.”

Upon the release of his second album, Truth Be Told, Part 1, again under DeGeneres’ label, he claims that after it under performed, the talkshow host “completely abandoned” him. “I couldn’t get a hold of her. Couldn’t talk to her,” said Chance.

After revisiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019, Chance said he experiencing “PTSD“ and “vowed” to never return to the show – which aired its final episode on May 26, 2022 after DeGeneres was accused of cultivating a “toxic workplace.” The time slot has since been filled by The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Chance addressed the Rolling Stone interview in a TikTok video posted Thursday (Sept. 22), saying he “stands behind all of it.”

it’s just the truth

“I’ve been wanting to tell this story now for multiple years and was repeatedly told not to,” Chance said. “But the truth is, what you saw on TV and what was pitched to the mainstream just wasn’t what was happening behind the scenes.”

Chance added, “Now that I’m 25 and I’m older, I can recognize that what happened to me as a kid was not cool. It was not okay. I’ve had to wrestle with so much of that PTSD and so much of that trauma as I’ve been growing up as a musician and as I’ve been fighting in the industry to continue to make music.”

The singer concluded by saying that he’s “grateful” for Degeneres’ initial interest, but he’s “more grateful” to himself for “picking up the pieces.”

