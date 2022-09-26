ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Walking Dead’ Stars Thank Fans with Emotional Goodbye Video: “I’m Just So Grateful”

By Greta Bjornson
 2 days ago
The Walking Dead is marking its final few episodes with an emotional goodbye. The cast of the long-running zombie drama filmed a documentary ahead of the release of the second half of Season 11, which drops in October.

The clip, which is nearly 20 minutes long, is titled Meet the Generation Dead and features goodbyes from stars like Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Melissa McBride and more.

Reedus, who has played Daryl Dixon since the very first season premiered in 2010, says in the video, “It’s been a real honor playing this part for eleven seasons, getting to know a lot of you. Thank you for being with us on this crazy ride.”

McBride, who has also starred on the zombie drama for over a decade as Carol, tells fans in her own message, “Thank you for watching. Thank you for talking about it. Thank you for making videos. I have to remember this is not a goodbye. It is a heartfelt thank you. Because without the fans, this never would have happened. It never would have happened.”

Lauren Cohan, TWD‘s Maggie, says, “I’m just so grateful that we’ve gotten the chance to make it and that it’s meant this much to you,” adding, “We couldn’t have done this without each other.”

The fan love continues with Paola Lázaro, who says in her own message, “It is precisely because of you that we’re able to do this show, and it is precisely because of you that we work so hard to make a great show.”

Finally, Morgan appears for the last goodbye to TWD viewers, thanking them and adding, “I’ve never been part of anything quite like The Walking Dead fanbase, and I never will. It’s been an honor to take that ride with y’all. But we’ll see you on the next one.”

The Walking Dead airs its final eight episodes starting Oct. 2 on AMC and AMC+. The series finale will air Nov. 20. Watch Meet the Generation Dead in full in the video above.

