ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants vs. Cowboys: Three Under prop bets to consider

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The last time the Giants faced off against the Cowboys, these teams combined for just 27 points in a convincing Dallas win. Oddsmakers favor the G-Men this time around, but don’t expect a scoring resurgence from either side — which means value on the Unders in the player props market.

Here are three of our favorite prop bets to hit at BetMGM ahead of Monday night:

Cooper Rush: Under 201.5 passing yards (-110)

Rush filled in admirably for the Cowboys in last week’s win over the Bengals, throwing for 235 yards in his second career start. I don’t expect a repeat performance on Monday.

The Giants’ defense has been stout this year, ranking 10th in opponent passing yards after holding teams to 225.8 yards per game in 2021. So far this year, they have allowed Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to throw for 266 yards — with 38 coming on a frantic final drive — and held Panthers passer Baker Mayfield to just 145 yards in last week’s win.

Rush is an inferior talent to those two, and his surrounding cast is still a clear weak spot — a key reason why starter Dak Prescott threw for just 134 yards in the season debut. His backup won’t fare much better on the road here.

Daniel Jones: Under 198.5 passing yards (-110)

This prop feels a bit generous for Jones, who has thrown for less than 190 yards in each of his first two starts and posted his sixth-lowest yards per attempt (5.2) in 39 career starts last weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snJgT_0iAevhmx00
Daniel Jones throwing for fewer than 199 yards against the Cowboys in Week 4 is a good bet.
Bill Kostroun

It’s clear that new head coach Brian Daboll is trying not to ask too much of his young QB, who ranks 29th in attempts (55) — just 11 more than Rush, who has played nearly four quarters fewer than his Monday counterpart. It doesn’t help that Jones’ receiving corps is severely depleted thanks to injuries to youngsters Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and the coach’s disinterest in Kenny Golladay.

The Cowboys held Tom Brady (212) and Joe Burrow (199) to among their lowest outputs in years through the first two weeks. I expect a similar showing in this one.

CeeDee Lamb: Over 4.5 receptions (-110)

Only 10 receivers have been targeted more times per game than Lamb, who already has seen 22 targets through two games with two different quarterbacks.

Betting on the NFL?

He hauled in just two of 11 targets in the season opener, but he snagged a team-high seven catches in Week 2 as Rush’s clear security blanket in his second career start. That’s nothing new for Lamb, who has finished with at least five catches in 19 of 34 career games — which doesn’t include an additional five games with exactly four catches.

The Giants defense will know what’s coming, but that doesn’t mean they will be able to keep the ball out of the Cowboys star’s hands for a full 60 minutes. He has had five catches or more in three of four career meetings with New York and should hit that mark again on Monday, too.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Dak Prescott
FOX Sports

Cowboys' pass-rush bullied the Giants. Here's how Micah Parsons and Co. did it

The Dallas Cowboys' defense is a problem. The group has only allowed three offensive touchdowns through three weeks. They are terrorizing pass-protection units, with 65 total pressures through the first three weeks of the season. That includes 13 sacks, with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons having four and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence adding three. Those two pass-rushers are the engine of Dallas' defensive success.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Best ManningCast moments from Cowboys vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 23-16 on Monday Night Football to bring a close Week 3's NFL action. Moreover, it meant the ManningCast returned after Peyton and Eli took a break last week. Giants running back Saquon Barkley was a guest on Week 1's episode and opened...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Cowboys#Bengals#Titans#American Football#Betmgm
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Giants Fan Photo

During the second half of this week's Monday Night Football game, a photo of a New York Giants fan went viral on Twitter. The fan who went viral decided to paint his face blue, red and white in honor of the G-Men. Although this unidentified fan did a pretty solid...
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Correa is making his opt-out decision even easier

The Twins’ surprise signing of Carlos Correa to a three-year, $105.3M contract was supposed to be the signature free-agent addition that washed away the lingering distaste of an awful 2021 campaign pushed them toward an AL Central crown. Instead, the Twins have wildly unperformed expectations for a second straight season, due in large part a once-again disastrous level of injury. Minnesota has had more IL days accrued than any team in the American League and trails only Cincinnati for the MLB lead in that odious category. (The Athletic’s Aaron Gleeman took a player-by-player look at the Twins’ staggering injury woes just this morning.)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy