Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Reveals A Second Crash From James May Through Ice Into Frozen Lake In Upcoming Grand Tour Episode

In a column for the Sunday Times, Jeremy Clarkson has detailed James May’s two crashes during the filming of the upcoming Grand Tour episode. Calling every crash during the Prime Video show “alarming”, The Clarkson’s Farm presenter continued to outline what happened during the Norway Special, dubbed, A Scandi Flick. “In the latest episode of The […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Reveals A Second Crash From James May Through Ice Into Frozen Lake In Upcoming Grand Tour Episode appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
tatler.com

King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’

King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
Grand Tour Nation

Grand Tour Production Team Divulges Complications Behind Filming In Norway While Singing Presenter’s Praises

Since The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was released to Prime Video, we reached out to Morten Hansen, someone on the team behind the scenes of the show. Hansen, who lives in Norway himself, took care of the presenters, their cars, and the cars of the production company. He himself owns a number of trucks capable of traversing the Norwegian landscape, so had the tools to kit the team out with everything they needed.
Grand Tour Nation

Latest Grand Tour Episode Divides Fans As They Question Legitimacy

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was released on Friday on Prime Video. There has been a huge amount of press in the run up to the long-waited episode and now fans have finally been able to see it, many are taking to social media with their take on it. One Twitter user, @FawnAtom, commented […] The post Latest Grand Tour Episode Divides Fans As They Question Legitimacy appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Accused Of Cheating By Co-Hosts In The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was released on Prime Video on Friday. Viewers saw the trio, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and, Richard Hammond, travelling around Norway. The hosts were able to choose their cars which all had to be ‘rally-style’. May went for the Mistubishi EVO 8, which he later crashed… twice, Hammond chose a Subaru Impreza WRX and, Clarkson decided on an Audi RS4 B7.
Grand Tour Nation

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick – Everything You Should Know About The Norway Special

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick is here after months of waiting and rumours, the latest episode of the show is now released to be watched on Prime Video. Filming in Norway, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May explore the world of rally cars after filming together at the beginning of 2022. So, here’s […] The post The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick – Everything You Should Know About The Norway Special appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

The Grand Tour Producer Reveals Perfect Location For Upcoming Episode

The Grand Tour executive producer, Andy Wilman, has revealed the location that he wants the show to go to next. The latest episode, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, was recently released and has been very well received so far. Viewers saw the hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, travel around Norway in rally cars doing a number of crazy challenges. This included the much-reported tunnel race which ended with May hospitalised with a broken rib, towing cabins around the snowy landscapes and also racing over an iced lake.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Talks The Best Pranks In New Grand Tour Episode: “Putting His Keys In Frozen Urine”

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick is finally here, and when you get round to watching it you’ll see that, despite a few crashes, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May have a lot of fun behind the wheel of their cars. But as usual, this fun wasn’t always a group experience, with them playing plenty of tricks on each other as they explore Norway.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Fearful Of Cancel Culture: “I Constantly Edit Myself”

The Grand Tour host, Jeremy Clarkson, has explained that he tries to watch what he says with the “woke army” coming after him. We are due to see Clarkson in the latest special of The Grand Tour where he travels around Norway with his co-hosts, James May and Richard Hammond, in a couple of days time. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the release of the second series of Clarkson’s Farm. Although no release date has been announced yet, it is rumoured to be early 2023.
