Jeremy Clarkson Hits Out At James May Over Grand Tour Crash: “Press The Middle Pedal”
With the release of The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick last week, fans have had the opportunity to see all of James May’s awful crash on the show. Luckily, May was ok to carry on with the show but did suffer from a broken rib. May collided with the...
Richard Hammond Argues That James May’s Crash Should Be Included On The Grand Tour
Richard Hammond has supported the producers of The Grand Tour’s decision to include the footage of co-host James May’s horrendous crash in the upcoming episode, The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick. James May crashed into a wall during a challenge in the show where they were travelling...
Jeremy Clarkson Reveals A Second Crash From James May Through Ice Into Frozen Lake In Upcoming Grand Tour Episode
In a column for the Sunday Times, Jeremy Clarkson has detailed James May’s two crashes during the filming of the upcoming Grand Tour episode. Calling every crash during the Prime Video show “alarming”, The Clarkson’s Farm presenter continued to outline what happened during the Norway Special, dubbed, A Scandi Flick. “In the latest episode of The […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Reveals A Second Crash From James May Through Ice Into Frozen Lake In Upcoming Grand Tour Episode appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Richard Hammond Reveals “All-Out War” During Recent Grand Tour Episode
Richard Hammond has revealed that he had an “all-out war” with co-host Jeremy Clarkson during the latest filming of The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, which was released on Prime Video last week. It is not a huge surprise when you think that Clarkson and Hammond, along with...
Grand Tour Production Team Divulges Complications Behind Filming In Norway While Singing Presenter’s Praises
Since The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was released to Prime Video, we reached out to Morten Hansen, someone on the team behind the scenes of the show. Hansen, who lives in Norway himself, took care of the presenters, their cars, and the cars of the production company. He himself owns a number of trucks capable of traversing the Norwegian landscape, so had the tools to kit the team out with everything they needed.
Jeremy Clarkson Responds To Complaints Over Grand Tour Safety
The latest episode of The Grand Tour was released on Friday on Prime Video. The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick showed the trio, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and, Richard Hammond, gallivanting around snowy Norway in rally cars. News of James May’s horrendous crash was leaked earlier last month and with...
Everything You Should Know About The Cars On The Latest Grand Tour Special: “Celebrated By Driving Into A Wall”
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, is now available to watch on Prime Video. Plenty of fans have realised that this episode is much more car focussed than the episodes preceding it, and because of this a lot of love has been thrown at these three rally-inspired cars. Here’s what...
James May On The Future Of The Grand Tour: “Until One Of Us Just Dies”
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was released on Prime Video last week and has already received a lot of praise from fans. With the hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and, James May getting on a bit, there have been many questions as to how long they will keep the show going.
Latest Grand Tour Episode Divides Fans As They Question Legitimacy
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was released on Friday on Prime Video. There has been a huge amount of press in the run up to the long-waited episode and now fans have finally been able to see it, many are taking to social media with their take on it. One Twitter user, @FawnAtom, commented […] The post Latest Grand Tour Episode Divides Fans As They Question Legitimacy appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Accused Of Cheating By Co-Hosts In The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was released on Prime Video on Friday. Viewers saw the trio, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and, Richard Hammond, travelling around Norway. The hosts were able to choose their cars which all had to be ‘rally-style’. May went for the Mistubishi EVO 8, which he later crashed… twice, Hammond chose a Subaru Impreza WRX and, Clarkson decided on an Audi RS4 B7.
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick – Everything You Should Know About The Norway Special
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick is here after months of waiting and rumours, the latest episode of the show is now released to be watched on Prime Video. Filming in Norway, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May explore the world of rally cars after filming together at the beginning of 2022. So, here’s […] The post The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick – Everything You Should Know About The Norway Special appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
The Grand Tour Scandi Flick Behind The Scenes: The Trucks That Can Take On Norway Revealed
A Scandi Flick, was the second snow-based episode that the presenters of The Grand Tour have taken on. The first came in 2007 on BBC’s Top Gear as Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May hunted down the most Northern point of the planet, and now they’ve returned to the white powder to take on the tricky landscapes of Norway.
The Grand Tour Producer Reveals Perfect Location For Upcoming Episode
The Grand Tour executive producer, Andy Wilman, has revealed the location that he wants the show to go to next. The latest episode, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, was recently released and has been very well received so far. Viewers saw the hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, travel around Norway in rally cars doing a number of crazy challenges. This included the much-reported tunnel race which ended with May hospitalised with a broken rib, towing cabins around the snowy landscapes and also racing over an iced lake.
Jeremy Clarkson Talks The Best Pranks In New Grand Tour Episode: “Putting His Keys In Frozen Urine”
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick is finally here, and when you get round to watching it you’ll see that, despite a few crashes, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May have a lot of fun behind the wheel of their cars. But as usual, this fun wasn’t always a group experience, with them playing plenty of tricks on each other as they explore Norway.
Jeremy Clarkson On Why You Should Watch The New Grand Tour Episode: “Plenty Of Accidents”
The Grand Tour’s new special episode, A Scandi Flick, is ready to be watched on Prime Video from today, and while many of you will be jumping at the thought of it, presenter Jeremy Clarkson has still told us exactly why us fans should watch. While talking to the...
Exclusive Images Revealed Of James May’s Grand Tour Crash Repairs Behind The Scenes
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick has just been released to Prime Video and fans have gone crazy for the episode. But headlines have been dominated by one thing: James May’s massive crash in the Mitsubishi Evo. It’s safe to say the homologated rally car went through a lot...
Jeremy Clarkson Fearful Of Cancel Culture: “I Constantly Edit Myself”
The Grand Tour host, Jeremy Clarkson, has explained that he tries to watch what he says with the “woke army” coming after him. We are due to see Clarkson in the latest special of The Grand Tour where he travels around Norway with his co-hosts, James May and Richard Hammond, in a couple of days time. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the release of the second series of Clarkson’s Farm. Although no release date has been announced yet, it is rumoured to be early 2023.
Norway’s 5 Best Driving Routes for a Grand Tour Car Enthusiast
Earlier this year, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May traveled to Norway to film what has been named ‘The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick‘. This saw the famous trio travel across the beautiful country in three rally-inspired cars as they discovered what makes Norway such an incredible place.
