Florida Man Spent Three Days Lost in Forest After Losing Arm by Alligator Death Roll
Two months after being attacked by an alligator that tore off his arm in a death roll, a man in Florida who survived for three days while stranded in the woods has spoken about his experience. On July 17, Eric Merda, a 43-year-old resident of Sarasota, was killed by an...
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Hurricane Ian weakens to Category 2 storm, continues to deal devastating damage to southwest Florida with 105 mph winds
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Shark swims yards from shore & swimmers after one tourist is mauled to death & another left critically injured
BEACHGOERS spotted a shark near the coast of South Carolina over Labor Day weekend amid an big uptick in attacks across the US. On Sunday, a blacktip shark was caught on video close to the shore on Hilton Head Island. The sighting comes just two days after an American tourist...
The Biggest Largemouths in History
WHEN A 36-YEAR-OLD Alabama insurance agent named Ray Scott acted on his big idea to elevate a particular fish to superstar status in 1967, he set in motion a fervor that remains today. Bass is the species that launched an industry. Scott’s concept for national, big-money bass tournaments bloomed into...
Hurricane Ian updates: Category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida, path to track into NC mountains
Hurricane Ian swamped southwest Florida, flooding streets and buildings, and knocking out power to more than 1 million people.
Missing 6-year-old boy’s chilling prediction to mom before he vanished after eerie clue emerges hundreds of miles away
A SIX-year-old boy gave an ominous warning before he disappeared from Miami, Florida last month. Jorge "Jojo" Morales had reportedly told his mother that "bad people were trying to take him away" before he went missing from her home on August 27. Police say the boy's father Jorge Morales, 45,...
Hurricane Ian: Shark Filmed Swimming in Floodwaters on Fort Myers Street
Just after Hurricane Ian officially made landfall, a shark was filmed swimming in floodwaters on a Fort Myers street. U.S. Stormwatch’s Colin McCarthy posted a video of the fish thrashing the water. “The storm surge is so powerful Hurricane Ian that it brought a shark into the city streets of Fort Myers.”
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
A cruise ship passenger died after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas
A cruise ship passenger from Pennsylvania died Tuesday after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas, authorities said.
WATCH: Onlookers in Key West Film Giant Waves as Hurricane Ian Approaches
Hurricane Ian is rapidly heading towards Florida, and the effects are already crazy. Onlookers filmed giant waves in Key West as the storm approaches. The video, shared on Instagram, shows huge waves crashing against the ground, with water everywhere. The caption reads: “STORM CHASERS: Onlookers in Key West, Florida, capture monstrous waves as Hurricane Ian heads toward coast. Link in bio.”
Couple buys truck from a dealership, then finds out it was stolen
A Florida couple searching for a new family vehicle is now being put through the wringer after they said the truck they purchased from a local dealership was stolen.
3-year-old dies after being pushed off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy has died after he was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier by his aunt, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. Prosecutors say his aunt, 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 causing permanent disability, police said Wednesday. Those charges will almost certainly be upgraded. Cook County...
Hurricane Ian latest updates: 1.8 million in Florida lose power as storm rips through state – live
Nearly every home and business in three counties was without power as category 4 storm makes landfall
Report: DNR says large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan was a ‘normal-sized black cat’
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – Last month, photographs were taken of what appeared to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. Dakota Stebbins took the pictures before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Aug. 13. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told UpNorthLive that the...
Florida man dies after snorkeling off Key Largo
MIAMI - A Fernandina Beach man died Monday after after losing consciousness while snorkeling off Key Largo. Howard Bernard Tarlow, 74, was with Sundiver Snorkel Tours on the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water just before 1 p.m. The boat crew immediately began CPR...
Florida boat captain charged with killing mother and injuring two kids by cutting their parasail loose
A boat captain in Florida has been accused of negligence for failing to prevent a Memorial Day parasailing accident that killed a woman and injured two children.Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was charged with manslaughter and breaches of commercial parasailing laws for his alleged role in the death of Supraja Alaparthi and the injury of her son and nephew in May.Alaparthi, 33, from Elk Grove Village, Illinois, was killed when her parasail crashed into the Old Seven Mile Bridge just west of Marathon in the Florida Keys after Mr Couch cut the line that tethered her to his boat.The crash happened...
Extremely Rare Albino ‘Spirit Bear’ Killed by Wolves Days After Being Spotted in Michigan
On September 6, a trail cam in Michigan caught a rare, one-in-a-million sight: a “spirit bear,” which is a black bear with a white or blonde coat. These are also called kermode bears in British Columbia, Canada, where they are considered the official provincial mammal. This kermode bear...
A Russian shipping engineer who dumped 10,000 gallons of oil-polluted water off the Louisiana coast and lied to the Coast Guard has been jailed for a year and a day
The unnamed bulk carrier, registered in the Marshall Islands, was anchored near the Southwest Passage off the Louisiana Coast in March 2021.
Hurricane Ian: The latest - school canceled for Tuesday
VENICE — Evacuations set for Sarasota County on Tuesday. The city of Venice reported Monday afternoon that residents in certain areas could anticipate an evacuation order. "While there are no evacuations issued at this time, Sarasota County is expecting to announce an evacuation alert for Level A in effect for Tuesday morning," it said in a news release.
Giant lizard scales Florida homeowner’s window: ‘Looks like Godzilla’
A giant lizard described as "Godzilla" recently visited a home in Florida and was caught on video trying to climb up a window. Video of what appeared to be a Savannah monitor lizard was taken from inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando, and shared earlier this month on Facebook.
