Indiana State

Outdoor Life

The Biggest Largemouths in History

WHEN A 36-YEAR-OLD Alabama insurance agent named Ray Scott acted on his big idea to elevate a particular fish to superstar status in 1967, he set in motion a fervor that remains today. Bass is the species that launched an industry. Scott’s concept for national, big-money bass tournaments bloomed into...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall

On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
FORT MYERS, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Onlookers in Key West Film Giant Waves as Hurricane Ian Approaches

Hurricane Ian is rapidly heading towards Florida, and the effects are already crazy. Onlookers filmed giant waves in Key West as the storm approaches. The video, shared on Instagram, shows huge waves crashing against the ground, with water everywhere. The caption reads: “STORM CHASERS: Onlookers in Key West, Florida, capture monstrous waves as Hurricane Ian heads toward coast. Link in bio.”
KEY WEST, FL
CBS Chicago

3-year-old dies after being pushed off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy has died after he was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier by his aunt, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. Prosecutors say his aunt, 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 causing permanent disability, police said Wednesday. Those charges will almost certainly be upgraded. Cook County...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Florida man dies after snorkeling off Key Largo

MIAMI - A Fernandina Beach man died Monday after after losing consciousness while snorkeling off Key Largo. Howard Bernard Tarlow, 74, was with Sundiver Snorkel Tours on the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water just before 1 p.m. The boat crew immediately began CPR...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
The Independent

Florida boat captain charged with killing mother and injuring two kids by cutting their parasail loose

A boat captain in Florida has been accused of negligence for failing to prevent a Memorial Day parasailing accident that killed a woman and injured two children.Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was charged with manslaughter and breaches of commercial parasailing laws for his alleged role in the death of Supraja Alaparthi and the injury of her son and nephew in May.Alaparthi, 33, from Elk Grove Village, Illinois, was killed when her parasail crashed into the Old Seven Mile Bridge just west of Marathon in the Florida Keys after Mr Couch cut the line that tethered her to his boat.The crash happened...
ACCIDENTS
thecheyennepost.com

Hurricane Ian: The latest - school canceled for Tuesday

VENICE — Evacuations set for Sarasota County on Tuesday. The city of Venice reported Monday afternoon that residents in certain areas could anticipate an evacuation order. "While there are no evacuations issued at this time, Sarasota County is expecting to announce an evacuation alert for Level A in effect for Tuesday morning," it said in a news release.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

