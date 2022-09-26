CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy has died after he was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier by his aunt, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. Prosecutors say his aunt, 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 causing permanent disability, police said Wednesday. Those charges will almost certainly be upgraded. Cook County...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO