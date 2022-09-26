Read full article on original website
Jurgen Klinsmann & Danny Williams champion Bundesliga Common Ground project
Jurgen Klinsmann and Danny Williams have championed the Bundesliga's 'Common Grounds' project and the effect it could have on the opportunities for young people in soccer around the globe.
Jurgen Klinsmann & Danny Williams on why so many USMNT players succeed in Germany
Germany has long been a breeding ground for American players, but why do so many success stories from across the pond begin their European adventure there?
Top 26 players in the USMNT player pool + World Cup roster projection
Today’s the day we do it: We admit that it is no longer mentally sound to pretend the actual USMNT player pool rankings could match Gregg Berhalter’s preferences for the national team. Whether you believe him when it comes to the importance of form, versatility, and performances in...
Andre Villas-Boas reveals four key signings he missed out on at Chelsea
Former Chelsea head coach Andre Vilas-Boas has opened up on his ill-fated time in west London, and discussed four key transfers that fell through in his short stint at Stamford Bridge.
Liverpool could now lose ‘incredible’ 23-year-old thanks to 29-year-old Red, Robbie Keane warns
Liverpool may have to prepare for life without Caoimhin Kelleher, Robbie Keane has warned, in light of his struggles to break into the first-XI. It’s thanks in no small part to the Reds’ world-class No.1, Alisson Becker, who remains one of (if not the) the leading goalkeepers across the globe.
Per Mertesacker praises impact of Ethan Nwaneri's Arsenal debut
Per Mertesacker has explained the impact of Ethan Nwaneri's record-breaking debut for Arsenal.
Beth Mead suffers head injury & Arsenal denied concussion sub in UWCL
Beth Mead was withdrawn as a precaution in Arsenal's win over Ajax.
The best MLS goals of week - ranked
Despite the FIFA international window, Major League Soccer still saw action. The Seattle Sounders drew against FC Cincinnati, as LA Galaxy took on the Cali Classico in full force to give us several great goals to choose from for this week's list. Here's everything you missed... 5. Brenner (vs. Seattle...
Transfer rumours: Kane's Bayern Munich talks; Asensio signs Barcelona contract
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Marco Asensio, Christian Pulisic, Bernardo Silva & more.
Exclusive: Man City summer signing was wanted by Ralf Rangnick at Man United
Manchester City’s summer signing Manuel Akanji was admired by Ralf Rangnick and could’ve been targeted by Manchester United until the German coach left his role at Old Trafford. Rangnick was interim manager at Man Utd for the second half of last season, but had also been due to...
Richarlison backs 'Professor Conte' to help him kick on at Tottenham
Richarlison has backed himself to improve at Tottenham with the help of Antonio Conte.
Emanuel Reynoso signs new three-year contract with Minnesota United
Minnesota United have signed star playmaker Emanuel Reynoso to a new three-year contract, the club announced Wednesday. The new deal will come into effect at the start of the 2023 MLS season, while the Loons hold an option to extend the contract beyond its 2026 expiry. “Well, he’s an integral...
Raheem Sterling backs England manager Gareth Southgate
Raheem Sterling backs England manager Gareth Southgate.
Rob Page says Wales 'will be in contact' with LAFC regarding Gareth Bale's World Cup fitness
Wales boss Rob Page has revealed he'll remain in close contact with LAFC regarding Gareth Bale's fitness as the World Cup approaches. Bale played the full 90 minutes as Wales lost 1-0 against Poland on Sunday in a result that confirmed their relegation from their UEFA Nations League group. However,...
Luke Shaw admits he understands being dropped by Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag
Luke Shaw admits he understands why he was dropped from the Manchester United starting XI despite a strong performance for England against Germany.
Sir Alex Ferguson backed Eric Cantona to become Man Utd's 'President of Football'
Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson backed him to become the club's 'President of Football', only for former CEO Ed Woodward to pour cold water on the concept.
Levi Colwill discusses Graham Potter's move to Chelsea
Levi Colwill offers his thoughts on Graham Potter's move to Chelsea, saying he can understand why the club would hire the former Brighton manager.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.
Harry Kane says England should be proud of Germany draw
England ended their Nations League campaign with a draw.
Players who will miss the World Cup through injury
A list of players who will miss the 2022 World Cup with injury and whose tournaments are in jeopardy.
