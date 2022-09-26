Read full article on original website
NFL Fans Concerned About Terry Bradshaw Following Sunday’s On-Air Struggles
FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw endured some on-air struggles on Sunday, and fans across the country noticed. Many are concerned about the Pittsburgh Steelers legend, who has been in broadcasting since 1984. Bradshaw had trouble with pronunciations and was noticeably stumbling through the highlights throughout the Week 3 broadcast. Several...
MSNBC
Brett Favre text messages reveal hypocrisy of Mississippi officials blasting Jackson
The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago. The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago.
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Announcer Troy Aikman
Monday night is a big one for Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and the new ESPN play-by-play crew. Week 3's "Monday Night Football" contest features the Dallas Cowboys playing at the New York Giants. Buck and Aikman, who left Fox Sports for ESPN this offseason, will be on the call for...
Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
What Brett Favre’s Welfare Scandal Means For Black People In Mississippi
The widening Mississippi welfare scandal involving Brett Favre draws attention to the state's food stamp recipients, most of whom are Black and brown. The post What Brett Favre’s Welfare Scandal Means For Black People In Mississippi appeared first on NewsOne.
NFL Fans Call for Terry Bradshaw to Retire After Tough Day of Broadcasting
Terry Bradshaw, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcasting mainstay, could be losing support from the NFL fans who watch him each Sunday. Bradshaw, who still oozes country charisma, is the long-time studio analyst for Fox NFL Sunday. He’s usually particularly astute when talking about topics in his wheelhouse — namely, how to play quarterback. But he was suffering through some screwups Sunday as he narrated game highlights packages.
The Brett Favre Welfare Case Is About to Take a Nastier Turn
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is the biggest star in the Mississippi welfare scheme in which he and other state officials, including the state’s former Department of Human Services Director John Davis and former Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, are under investigation for funneling $77 million worth of welfare funds to their own personal projects—none of which had anything to do with where the funds needed to go. But now a former WWE wrestler also implicated in the scheme is dropping a bomb. Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe, who has been breaking news about this story since it began, joined the...
Mississippi Welfare Scandal Sparks Calls For Brett Favre To Be Kicked Out Of Football Hall Of Fame
The Mississippi welfare scandal has sparked calls for Brett Favre to be removed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But can that even happen? The post Mississippi Welfare Scandal Sparks Calls For Brett Favre To Be Kicked Out Of Football Hall Of Fame appeared first on NewsOne.
hotnewhiphop.com
Brett Favre Loses Another Business Venture Amid Welfare-Fraud Scandal
Brett Favre is the biggest villain in sports right now. Brett Favre is in a whole lot of trouble right now as leaked text messages implicate him in a scandal involving welfare fraud in the state of Mississippi. As the story goes, Favre wanted a volleyball facility for the Univesity of Southern Mississippi which is where his daughter plays.
Look: Cris Collinsworth Made Embarrassing Mistake Sunday Night
As if the big Sunday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos wasn't hard enough to watch, longtime color commentator Cris Collinsworth didn't make it any easier on the ears. At one point in the broadcast, Collinsworth and Mike Tirico started talking about other results throughout...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Photo
Sunday was a hot one in Tampa Bay. With field temperatures approaching 100 degrees, players and coaches from the Bucs and the Packers were a sweaty bunch on Sunday afternoon. Erin Andrews was down on the sideline, too, but the longtime Fox Sports reporter was dressed for the moment. The...
Terry Bradshaw Reportedly Had Strange Warning for Saints QB Jameis Winston
Terry Bradshaw continues to steal headlines across the NFL this week. It started with some on-air struggles during FOX NFL Sunday and continued after a strange message he had for New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Bradshaw said to Winston, “Be careful, you might...
Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB
Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles to meet with staff regarding Aaron Rodgers' jumbotron comment
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were two yards away from tying things up in the waning seconds of their Week 3 contest against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Moments later, thanks to a crushing delay of game penalty, they were seven yards away, and after the ensuing unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, the Packers had all but wrapped up their eventual 14-12 victory.
Ex-NFL QB Brett Favre considered prison labor to build volleyball facility
Court documents released show that former NFL star Brett Favre allegedly sank to new lows in the Mississippi welfare scandal when he suggested that a free workforce be used to build a volleyball facility at his daughter’s school. Favre, who won an NFL title and was inducted into the...
Yardbarker
Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report
Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
NFL showdown between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs could be moved to Minnesota amid Hurricane Ian threat
TOM BRADY and Patrick Mahomes' primetime plans are in jeopardy due to severe weather. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to square off on Sunday Night Football. But that game could be affected by a hurricane moving through Florida. Tropical Storm Ian strengthened into a hurricane on...
thecomeback.com
Agent discusses Rob Gronkowski potential NFL comeback
Ever since legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL following the 2021-22 season, there has been speculation that he could unretire, especially after longtime teammate Tom Brady unretired after initially retiring alongside Gronkowski. And even though he’s continually denied any plans to return to the field, Gronk certainly didn’t do anything to quiet the speculation this weekend.
Dan Orlovsky Has Perfect Reaction After Jimmy Garoppolo Runs Out of Endzone for Safety
Dan Orlovsky is channeling his inner William Wallace. The former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst felt a weight… The post Dan Orlovsky Has Perfect Reaction After Jimmy Garoppolo Runs Out of Endzone for Safety appeared first on Outsider.
Outsider.com
