ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Call for Terry Bradshaw to Retire After Tough Day of Broadcasting

Terry Bradshaw, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcasting mainstay, could be losing support from the NFL fans who watch him each Sunday. Bradshaw, who still oozes country charisma, is the long-time studio analyst for Fox NFL Sunday. He’s usually particularly astute when talking about topics in his wheelhouse — namely, how to play quarterback. But he was suffering through some screwups Sunday as he narrated game highlights packages.
NFL
TheDailyBeast

The Brett Favre Welfare Case Is About to Take a Nastier Turn

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is the biggest star in the Mississippi welfare scheme in which he and other state officials, including the state’s former Department of Human Services Director John Davis and former Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, are under investigation for funneling $77 million worth of welfare funds to their own personal projects—none of which had anything to do with where the funds needed to go. But now a former WWE wrestler also implicated in the scheme is dropping a bomb. Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe, who has been breaking news about this story since it began, joined the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Bryant
hotnewhiphop.com

Brett Favre Loses Another Business Venture Amid Welfare-Fraud Scandal

Brett Favre is the biggest villain in sports right now. Brett Favre is in a whole lot of trouble right now as leaked text messages implicate him in a scandal involving welfare fraud in the state of Mississippi. As the story goes, Favre wanted a volleyball facility for the Univesity of Southern Mississippi which is where his daughter plays.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Photo

Sunday was a hot one in Tampa Bay. With field temperatures approaching 100 degrees, players and coaches from the Bucs and the Packers were a sweaty bunch on Sunday afternoon. Erin Andrews was down on the sideline, too, but the longtime Fox Sports reporter was dressed for the moment. The...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio On#Siriusxm Radio#Motivational Speeches#Welfare Fraud#American Football#Blitz#Espn Milwaukee Hits#Front Office Sports#Fbi#Favre Over Allegations
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB

Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report

Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Agent discusses Rob Gronkowski potential NFL comeback

Ever since legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL following the 2021-22 season, there has been speculation that he could unretire, especially after longtime teammate Tom Brady unretired after initially retiring alongside Gronkowski. And even though he’s continually denied any plans to return to the field, Gronk certainly didn’t do anything to quiet the speculation this weekend.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

564K+
Followers
62K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy