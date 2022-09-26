ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Watch: Ohio State Marching Band performs music from ‘Grease’

By Kristine Varkony
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOwPX_0iAetLUf00

COLUMBUS , Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University Marching Band performed music from “Grease” to celebrate the classic movie’s 50th anniversary Saturday night during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Wisconsin.

TBDBITL started their performance with the Grease Theme followed by Summer Nights , Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re the One That I Want, and We Go Together.

This week, the band played facing the east stands, which they do once per season.

Watch the band’s full performance in the video player above.

