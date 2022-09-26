Watch: Ohio State Marching Band performs music from ‘Grease’
COLUMBUS , Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University Marching Band performed music from "Grease" to celebrate the classic movie's 50th anniversary Saturday night during halftime of the Buckeyes' football game against Wisconsin.
TBDBITL started their performance with the Grease Theme followed by Summer Nights , Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted to You, You're the One That I Want, and We Go Together.
This week, the band played facing the east stands, which they do once per season.
