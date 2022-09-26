Read full article on original website
Mon Health sued over data breach
A December 2021 data breach is the topic of a lawsuit filed this week in Monongalia County Circuit Court. It names Monongalia Health Systems Inc. (Mon Health) and affiliated hospitals, Mo. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Birth Defects
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Sebastian Brooke talks about birth defects. Watch the video above to learn more.
Mom says her son was given suboxone by another student
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation is underway at Moss Side Middle School after a student's mother said her son was given Suboxone by another student. The boy's mother said her son put the pill in his mouth thinking it was a mint. Turns out, it was Suboxone, the boy's mom said. "He said he knew it wasn't a mint, and this is what he actually tried to ingest. But he instantly spit it out," said Raven Palmer of Pitcairn. Palmer showed KDKA-TV one of the two white pills she said a middle school student gave her son, Phillip Davis, on Monday. The...
Metro News
Takubo, pulmonologist and senator, now also joins WVU Health as an executive
Tom Takubo, senator and pulmonologist, is adding another hat. The West Virginia University Health System today announced that Takubo will now serve as executive vice president of provider relations. The announcement indicated that Takubo will continue to maintain his clinical practice. And he remains majority leader for Republicans in the state Senate.
West Virginia plant exposed over safety concerns, after employee dies
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Broken bones, deep cuts, an amputated finger. All injuries were reported at Jupiter Aluminum in Beech Bottom. And just months ago, injuries turned into a death as a man lost his life on the job. A former employee said she warned the company about conditions that could cause these accidents. In […]
Allegheny County to launch pilot program for low-income public transit users
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Tuesday that the county will soon be embark on a 12-month pilot program to provide some low-income transit users with discounted transit passes, with the goal of potentially launching a permanent program in late 2023. The program is being facilitated through the county’s Department...
WDTV
Members of the Morgantown community protest decision to remove Pride flag in schools
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the Morgantown community gathered outside the Monongalia County Board of Education building before the board’s meeting to protest a decision made to remove Pride flags from classrooms. Faith organizer for ACLU West Virginia, Jenny Williams, said that she and several others were there...
wtae.com
Wolf Administration stops in Westmoreland County to encourage emergency preparedness
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration stopped in Westmoreland County Monday encouraging residents to prepare for natural disasters and other emergencies during National Preparedness Month. State officials said it all comes down to preparing for the worst. “There are so many folks that just don't think it is...
What is the Mon EMS levy?
Monongalia County voters will have the option to approve or reject a four-year Mon EMS Levy when they vote during the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8, 2022.
Pennsylvania inmate found unresponsive in cell, dies at hospital
An inmate died at a local hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell. KDKA reports that 57-year-old Anthony Talotta died last week after being found unresponsive in the mental health unit of the Allegheny County Jail Talotta died at UPMC Mercy, but the cause of death is unknown at this time. This is reported as […]
Stroke survivor says you need to know the warning signs
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This Thursday is the 2022 Ohio Valley Heart Walk, and the American Heart Association says that even a single story and teach and provide hope for millions affected by heart disease and strokes. Beverly “Bev” Crawford had a stroke 9 years ago. The stroke happened as Bev was driving to […]
WDTV
Barbour County police investigating fraudulent schemes case
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fraudulent schemes case. Authorities say an unknown number of men are attempting to pass around checks for a substantial amount of money in Barbour and Randolph Counties. Anyone, specifically business owners, who sees someone trying to pass...
Buckhannon woman pleads guilty to fentanyl charges
A Buckhannon woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges of one count of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in Upshur County.
WDTV
Buckhannon PD asking for information regarding wanted man
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in reference to a wanted man. Authorities say Jerimiah D. Bennett, also known as Boo, is wanted for criminal invasion of privacy. Anyone who knows Bennett’s location is asked to contact the Buckhannon Police Department...
Former Fayette County Association for the Blind director faces 500 charges for alleged theft
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - The one-time leader of the Fayette County Association for the Blind faces more than 500 charges for allegedly stealing funds from the organization. Eric Dolfi is charged with misuse of money that was supposed to be helping blind residents live better lives. But Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower said Dolfi was using the money to make his own life better. Bower launched an investigation over concerns that Dolfi allegedly embezzled $47,900 dollars in the organization's funds. According to Dolfi's criminal complaint, between January of 2020 to July of 2021, the 43-year-old, who took over the position...
wajr.com
City Council would take control of MUB under proposed ordinance
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A proposed ordinance to be considered by Morgantown City Council would reconfigure the structure of the Morgantown Utility Board, transfer ownership of MUB property to the city and give the council final authority over the utility. The ordinance is included in the council’s Committee of the...
Former Washington County deputy accused of impersonating officer to be dismissed from prior charges
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A former Washington County deputy is behind bars after police said he impersonated an officer and tried to be dismissed from prior criminal charges against him. According to the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office, Andreas Veneris was arrested after police said he presented himself as a...
Man in West Virginia allegedly left 2 children at birthday party in to use meth at Dollar General
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged in Buckhannon after allegedly leaving two children at a birthday party in order to use meth at a Dollar General. On Sept. 24, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious person at a Dollar General location in Buckhannon, according to […]
WDTV
Preston County man pleads guilty to federal meth charge, sentenced
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man pleaded guilty to having methamphetamine and was sentenced to nearly six years in jail on Tuesday, authorities said. Jerrid Weaver, 27 of Arthurdale, West Virginia, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and was sentenced to 70 months of incarceration, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
Allegheny County fire marshal provides update on investigation of Plum house explosion
The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office has released the scene of an explosion that destroyed a Plum family’s home just over five months ago, which will allow it to be cleaned up. Chief Matt Brown, the county’s fire marshal and chief of emergency services, provided a brief update...
