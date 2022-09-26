ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

The Dominion Post

Mon Health sued over data breach

A December 2021 data breach is the topic of a lawsuit filed this week in Monongalia County Circuit Court. It names Monongalia Health Systems Inc. (Mon Health) and affiliated hospitals, Mo. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Mom says her son was given suboxone by another student

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation is underway at Moss Side Middle School after a student's mother said her son was given Suboxone by another student. The boy's mother said her son put the pill in his mouth thinking it was a mint. Turns out, it was Suboxone, the boy's mom said. "He said he knew it wasn't a mint, and this is what he actually tried to ingest. But he instantly spit it out," said Raven Palmer of Pitcairn. Palmer showed KDKA-TV one of the two white pills she said a middle school student gave her son, Phillip Davis, on Monday. The...
MONROEVILLE, PA
Metro News

Takubo, pulmonologist and senator, now also joins WVU Health as an executive

Tom Takubo, senator and pulmonologist, is adding another hat. The West Virginia University Health System today announced that Takubo will now serve as executive vice president of provider relations. The announcement indicated that Takubo will continue to maintain his clinical practice. And he remains majority leader for Republicans in the state Senate.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Business
City
Morgantown, WV
WTRF- 7News

Stroke survivor says you need to know the warning signs

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This Thursday is the 2022 Ohio Valley Heart Walk, and the American Heart Association says that even a single story and teach and provide hope for millions affected by heart disease and strokes. Beverly “Bev” Crawford had a stroke 9 years ago. The stroke happened as Bev was driving to […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Barbour County police investigating fraudulent schemes case

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fraudulent schemes case. Authorities say an unknown number of men are attempting to pass around checks for a substantial amount of money in Barbour and Randolph Counties. Anyone, specifically business owners, who sees someone trying to pass...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Buckhannon PD asking for information regarding wanted man

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in reference to a wanted man. Authorities say Jerimiah D. Bennett, also known as Boo, is wanted for criminal invasion of privacy. Anyone who knows Bennett’s location is asked to contact the Buckhannon Police Department...
BUCKHANNON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Fayette County Association for the Blind director faces 500 charges for alleged theft

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - The one-time leader of the Fayette County Association for the Blind faces more than 500 charges for allegedly stealing funds from the organization. Eric Dolfi is charged with misuse of money that was supposed to be helping blind residents live better lives. But Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower said Dolfi was using the money to make his own life better. Bower launched an investigation over concerns that Dolfi allegedly embezzled $47,900 dollars in the organization's funds. According to Dolfi's criminal complaint, between January of 2020 to July of 2021, the 43-year-old, who took over the position...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wajr.com

City Council would take control of MUB under proposed ordinance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A proposed ordinance to be considered by Morgantown City Council would reconfigure the structure of the Morgantown Utility Board, transfer ownership of MUB property to the city and give the council final authority over the utility. The ordinance is included in the council’s Committee of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Preston County man pleads guilty to federal meth charge, sentenced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man pleaded guilty to having methamphetamine and was sentenced to nearly six years in jail on Tuesday, authorities said. Jerrid Weaver, 27 of Arthurdale, West Virginia, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and was sentenced to 70 months of incarceration, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

