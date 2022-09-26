ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Around the Corner 9/26: Jelani Woods catches two TDs in Colts’ win, Rodney Lora de-commits, UVA soccer picks up wins

By Zach Carey
streakingthelawn.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Michigan State
City
Washington, VA
Local
Indiana Football
City
Charlottesville, VA
State
Tennessee State
City
Washington, IN
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Charlottesville, VA
Football
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Syracuse, IN
247Sports

Texts From Virginia Tech Game Day

It's late September and the texts really did go back to school. We're one month into this and we've seen two rivalries, a conference game and an FCS opponent, plus all the ups and downs, the laughs and yells along the way. Before you question the upcoming eventfulness, consider that West Virginia plays Texas and then another Thursday night game at home against Baylor. Quiet possibly, we're just getting started. There's a lot of that going around following Thursday night's win against Virginia Tech.
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy