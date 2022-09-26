Around the Corner 9/26: Jelani Woods catches two TDs in Colts’ win, Rodney Lora de-commits, UVA soccer picks up wins

Read full article on original website
5 Storylines for Clemson-NC State Week
Clemson meets NC State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for the 90th time in a series that dates back to 1889.
Mack Brown drops ACC statistic against Notre Dame during postgame comments
North Carolina and Mack Brown had high hopes that they could beat Notre Dame in Week 4. The Irish were coming into the game weakened, struggling to start the Marcus Freeman era. Plus, the game was in Chapel Hill. Then, once the game started, North Carolina’s issues on defense came back to haunt them again, and the Tar Heels fell to the Irish.
Successful Trends, Big-Game History Greatly Favor Clemson vs. NC State
The Clemson Tigers are playing their 27th top-10 matchup Saturday night while the NC State Wolfpack are playing in their first.
Virginia Tech Football: Three freshmen poised to burn their redshirt status this weekend
Virginia Tech (2-2) is four games deep in the 2022 football season and three true freshmen could see their redshirts officially burned on Saturday afternoon when the Hokies suit up against North Carolina for an ACC contest in Chapel Hill. Through four games, Virginia Tech running back Bryce Duke, tight...
Texts From Virginia Tech Game Day
It's late September and the texts really did go back to school. We're one month into this and we've seen two rivalries, a conference game and an FCS opponent, plus all the ups and downs, the laughs and yells along the way. Before you question the upcoming eventfulness, consider that West Virginia plays Texas and then another Thursday night game at home against Baylor. Quiet possibly, we're just getting started. There's a lot of that going around following Thursday night's win against Virginia Tech.
Virginia Tech Football: Vegas betting lines open for Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina
Depending on the Sportsbook, Virginia Tech opened as more than a one-touchdown underdog this Saturday against North Carolina. VegasInsider shows a range of Virginia Tech +8 to Virginia Tech +9.5 as betting lines opened for the upcoming weekend. The over/under opened at 57 and has since dropped to 55.5, likely...
Isn't she grand?: Grover eclipses 1,000-kill, 1,000-dig milestones less than a week apart
LUCAS ― Growing up, Lucas senior Shelby Grover wanted to be what she called 'the barbarian' as a little kid. It didn't take long for Lucas volleyball coach Paige Sauder, who was the middle school coach at the time, to realize what Grover meant was libero, a defensive specialist position who only played the back row. ...
