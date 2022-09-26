ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenilworth, NJ

Here Is New Jersey’s Love For Pumpkin Spice Ranking

The minute the temperature dipped a little in New Jersey, almost every sunscreen-wearing, beach visiting, boardwalk walking summer lover dropped their flip-flops and reached for anything pumpkin spice. Spend a day in the Garden State and you would swear we are the pumpkin spice capital of the world. From cereal...
These companies are employing the most NJ workers in 2022

No one is comparing quantity versus quality, but lists of New Jersey's "best" employers, like the yearly survey released by Forbes, only tell so much of the employment story in the Garden State. The statewide unemployment rate now hovers around 4%, with New Jersey having made up all of its...
The FLIP Circus is coming back to New Jersey

The FLIP Circus will be coming to the Freehold Raceway Mall Oct. 13-17. After previous engagements at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus and at the Menlo Park Mall, the circus is coming back to New Jersey. According to a release:. Taking place inside its distinctive red and white-striped climate-conditioned...
Any News on When Chick-fil-A Coming to Toms River, NJ?

I can't even believe it, I've been writing for years we need another Chick-fil-A in Ocean County, other than Brick and Manahawkin, and it might be happening. It is happening, just when?. There's one in Brick. One would be awesome in Lacey, Bayville, Beachwood, and Toms River. Manahawkin recently opened...
Major Travel Site Reveals New Jersey’s Best Vacation Spot

Everyone in New Jersey knows we are a major vacation destination throughout the year, especially in the summer. Now a travel website has named the Garden State's top vacation destination. If you spent even five minutes on any of New Jersey's roadways this summer, especially the Garden State Parkway, no...
NJ weather: September will end quiet and cool, still watching Ian

All eyes in the meteorological world are on Hurricane Ian, which made landfall along Cuba's southwest coast as a category 3 major hurricane early Tuesday morning. Florida is next. And then New Jersey could start to feel impacts from the storm as early as the weekend. But exactly what we'll see and when is still very much up in the air.
New Jersey: Do you think the Parkway Should Get Rid of Cash Toll Payment?

If you live in Ocean County, chances are, you're driving on the Garden State Parkway at least once a week. And at times, it can get pretty backed up. One of the biggest causes of traffic on the parkway is toll booths. Often, people are struggling to find the correct amount of change to pay the toll. They're not prepared before they stop, and it holds things up. (But, we can't judge because we've probably all been there.)
NJ beer drinkers will enjoy this Witch-Craft Festival in October

HAMMONTON — You don’t have to practice witchcraft to attend the Witch-Craft Broos and Spirits Festival happening in Hammonton on Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15. From the producers of the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, this savory haunting experience at the Paradise Lake Campgrounds on Route 206 and West Mills Road, will be held each of the two nights from 7 to 11 p.m.
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Community Policy