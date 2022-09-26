ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Wayne Cowley

Charles Wayne Cowley, 74, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was born May 24, 1948, in Horton, Kansas, the son of Charles E. and Virginia J. (Cashman) Cowley. He departed this life, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Saint Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit surrounded by his loving family.
