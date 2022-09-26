Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
MercyOne partners with Signify Health to advance rural value-based care
Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne has partnered with Signify Health to help manage risk-based payment arrangements and total costs of care for Iowa Medicare patients. Under the partnership, MercyOne's Population Health Services Organization will participate in a 2023 accountable care organization with Signify Health, according to a Sept. 26 news release.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Department of Health declares Measles outbreak
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there is a measles outbreak in the state. Half of all current cases in the United States are in Minnesota. The department says there have been 12 cases of measles in unvaccinated children who traveled internationally since June. Measles typically...
beckershospitalreview.com
Teladoc provides free virtual care for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian
Telehealth company Teladoc is providing free virtual care services to individuals and first responders in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Teladoc can treat displaced individuals with sinus problems, respiratory infections, allergies and colds. Teladoc provides free virtual care to displaced people in every federal natural disaster, according to the Sept. 26 Teladoc news release.
Only One MN County is on the 2022 List of Drunkest U.S. Counties
The 2021 list of the drunkest counties in the U.S. is out-- and only one county here in Minnesota made the list this year. Do you know which one it is?. Being that I'm a Wisconsin native, these drunk county lists always catch my attention-- because usually, the list is pretty much made up of ONLY Wisconsin counties. And, that's pretty much the case again this year, though ONE Minnesota county also made the list.
These Are The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota
I was pretty surprised to not find some of the occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
cbs3duluth.com
Ten MN service providers to share $2.9M to support people with disabilities
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new round of state grants will go forward over the next two years across Minnesota to support people with disabilities. According to Minnesota Department of Human Services, ten service providers will share approximately $2.9 million to support people with disabilities to live and engage with others in their communities and access better employment opportunities.
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Measles cases trigger alert to Minnesota health providers
ST PAUL, Minn. — State health officials are giving doctors and providers a heads-up about a spike in measles cases among children related to international travel. In a message to providers, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 12 cases of measles related to international travel have been identified since June, adding that the state accounts for half of all U.S. cases.
beckershospitalreview.com
Florida hospitals prepare for Hurricane Ian
Hospitals in Florida are preparing for the impact of Hurricane Ian this week, according to a Sept. 28 report from the Nashville Business Journal. According to a Sept. 27 report from CBS affiliate WTSP, many hospitals in low-lying areas are taking necessary precautions to keep patients safe. St. Petersburg-based HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, which is in a mandatory evacuation zone, transported 40 patients to its Trinity location. WTSP reported that as of Monday evening, the hospital doors were locked, and no one would be allowed back until after the hurricane passed. Additionally, Bay Pine VA Healthcare System transferred all 142 of its residents and inpatients to various locations, according to the report.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mass General Brigham, GV, General Catalyst part of $32M funding round for mental healthcare company focused on older adults
Mass General Brigham Ventures, Alphabet-backed GV and General Catalyst are all part of a $32 million seed funding round for Rippl, a tech-driven mental healthcare company focused on older adults. "Our country's healthcare system is not designed to tackle the needs of seniors with mental health challenges — particularly those...
Who Knew? Minnesota Has A Dog House Statute. Yours Up To Code?
Even though our dogs spend the majority of their time indoors, especially in weather like this, I am still very conscious of how much time they spend outdoors. I occasionally see dogs tied up outside and wonder how long they've been out there? Good tip, if you are cold, so are they. Always a good idea to keep your pups sheltered from the cold winter weather or the blistering sun during the summer.
minneapolisfed.org
Higher wages, more flexible schedules, better benefits: Employers desperate for workers seek the right mix of incentives
Higher wages, more flexible schedules, better benefits: Employers desperate for workers seek the right mix of incentives. Higher wages, more retirement benefits, better health insurance coverage, free meals while working, and paid time off for full-time workers. All these are being offered to employees of a North Dakota golf course this year. New employees can expect hiring bonuses and training.
University of Minnesota to refund students for lack of food in dining halls
MINNEAPOLIS – Following outrage over the lack of food being served in some University of Minnesota dining halls during the first weeks of the fall semester, some students can expect to get some of their money back.University officials announced Tuesday that every student who lives in campus residence halls and pays for a food plan will be given a 50-percent credit for September's dining charges. Officials cite "ongoing staffing shortages" for the substandard dining experiences so far this school year.WCCO reported last week on the ongoing situation at Middlebrook Hall on the U's west bank campus in Minneapolis, where...
beckershospitalreview.com
Henry Ford Health, Acadia Healthcare break ground on new behavioral health hospital
Detroit-based Henry Ford Health and Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare broke ground on a new behavioral health treatment and teaching hospital. The new Henry Ford Behavioral Health Hospital will be two stories, about 120,000 square feet, and is located on Henry Ford Health's West Bloomfield, Mich., campus, according to a Sept. 27 news release. It will have a 192-bed capacity with the ability to expand to meet an increasing need and will be run by Acadia Healthcare, a behavioral healthcare provider.
beckershospitalreview.com
Preferred Behavioral Health Group selects new CEO
Lakewood, N.J.-based Preferred Behavioral Health Group selected Tara Chalakani, PsyD, RN, as CEO. Dr. Chalakani currently works as the organization's deputy CEO. According to a Sept. 28 news release, she has 30 years of experience in healthcare, including experience in nursing, psychology and mental health. Mary Pat Angelini, outgoing Preferred...
beckershospitalreview.com
Voters to decide on $25/hour minimum wage for some healthcare workers in 2 California cities
Measures establishing a $25 minimum hourly wage for workers at private healthcare facilities will be placed before voters in two California cities. Measure HC is on the November ballot for Inglewood, Calif., as is Measure J for Duarte, Calif., according to Becky Warren, a spokesperson for the campaigns against the measures.
KAAL-TV
MDH: Minnesota measles cases account for over half of all U.S. cases
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says they have identified 12 cases of measles in unvaccinated children since June. The cases are related to international travel, and measles cases in Minnesota account for over half of all U.S. cases, according to MDH. MDH says measles...
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA hospitals make 16 leadership changes
HCA Healthcare, a 182-hospital system based in Nashville, Tenn., has made leadership changes at several of its hospitals in recent months. Here are 16 executive moves at HCA hospitals since July:. 1. Ronnie Thompson was named CFO of Independence, Mo.-based Centerpoint Medical Center, part of HCA Midwest Health. 2. Lisa...
beckershospitalreview.com
Trinity Health hospital president leaves Michigan post for interim role in Georgia
David Spivey will leave Trinity Health St. Mary Mercy Livonia (Mich). — where he has served as president for 22 years — to serve as interim president of Athens, Ga.-based Trinity Health St. Mary's, effective Oct. 3. Mr. Spivey — who also serves as senior vice president of...
boreal.org
New DEED Research Reveals Most Minnesota Workers who Recently Switched Employers Saw Real Wage Gains
From the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development - September 26, 2022. New research from the Labor Market Information (LMI) Office at the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) takes a closer look at job mobility patterns of workers in the state, with a focus on wage impacts. This research helps economists, employers and others understand worker mobility in the context of inflation that is outpacing average wage growth and high rates of workers choosing to leave or change employers during this tight labor market.
