KSAT 12
Man shot in neck by other driver, crashes into house north of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a person who shot at another driver on Tuesday evening. Police said a 22-year-old male driver and two passengers were heading in the 200 block of Dean, near Zilla Street and McCullough Avenue, when the car in front of them came to an abrupt stop.
news4sanantonio.com
MISSING: Police searching for San Antonio man last seen 5 days ago on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a San Antonio man last seen last week. San Antonio Police are searching for Frankie Flores, 48, who was last seen on Sept. 23 at a home off Excellence Drive near Old Pearsall Road on Southwest Side. Frankie is 5 foot, 8 inches...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for wanted woman
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a wanted woman. According to police 46-year-old Anita Herrera has an active wanted for theft $100 < $750. Police say Herrera is also wanted for questioning in other crimes occurring in San Antonio. Anyone...
Fire damages several buildings in south San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A building was damaged following a fire on the south side of San Antonio early Tuesday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Mission Road for a structure fire. When officials arrived on scene, the found four structures engulfed in flames.
KTSA
17-year-old arrested for running down man during argument in San Antonio parking lot
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 17 year old is behind bars on charges he ran over a man after they started arguing in a convenience store parking lot. 29 year old Milton Tejeda was killed September 21 in a parking lot near the intersection of Ramsgate and Stockbridge.
San Marcos police adding traffic enforcement to road near Texas State
Police are increasing their presence starting in October.
Another San Antonio cyclist killed in hit-and-run on Old Highway 90
Police say there were no witnesses.
'Emotional roller coaster': Live Oak Police search for person of interest after woman found in drainage ditch
SAN ANTONIO — Questions continue to mount after a mother was found dead in a drainage ditch in Live Oak. Meanwhile, Live Oak Police are on the hunt for a person of interest. Keith Hammond is the victim's boyfriend. Police want to find him and question him. Last week,...
San Antonio H-E-B finds urn filled with ashes left behind in parking lot
Are you missing a cremated loved one? You can claim them at SAPD headquarters.
KSAT 12
‘Oversight on my part’: Judge Speedlin Gonzalez found with loaded gun at San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO – A loaded handgun was found in the carry-on luggage of Bexar County Court 13 Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez at San Antonio International Airport last week, records obtained Tuesday by KSAT Investigates confirm. Judge Speedlin Gonzalez, who was attempting to catch an early morning flight to Miami...
KSAT 12
Illegal street racing, car gatherings fueling concerns for neighbors along Southwest Military
SAN ANTONIO – Illegal street racing is once again fueling concerns on the Southwest Side. People in the area say there’s been a recent uptick in late-night street racing on Southwest Military Drive and are looking to local leaders for answers. “It seems like they’re back in the...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek pair in robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people responsible for an aggravated robbery of a Burlington Coat Factory on the city’s South Side. The incident occurred on Aug. 13 around 9 p.m. at the retail store located in the 2900 block of SW Military Drive, not far from Somerset Road and Interstate 35.
KTSA
SAPD looking for two suspects after robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing images of two suspects wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery at a south side Burlington Coat Factory. Investigators say the robbery happened in the 2900-hundred block of SW Military Drive, and Crime Stoppers is offering a...
KSAT 12
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist was killed in a hit and run crash on the city’s West Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Old Highway 90, not far from Callaghan Road. According to police, a man in his 50s...
KTSA
Woman shot and killed outside bar on San Antonio’s East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting outside of an East side bar that left one person dead. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 12:15 A.M. Monday at the Tropicana Sports Bar on South Gevers Street. It started as an argument inside the bar and when...
KENS 5
San Antonio Police ask for dashcam upgrades, purchase of new handguns
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is requesting upgrades to two of its critical tools: guns and dash cameras. SAPD provided a briefing to the city’s Public Safety Committee on Tuesday to replace existing duty guns and upgrade its in-car video system that could include cloud-based storage, linking/activating systems of other nearby officers, and integration with officer’s body cameras.
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bexar County (Bexar County, TX)
According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident was reported. The officials reported that one person was pronounced dead at the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Lupe Tortilla Mexican Restaurant opens first New Braunfels restaurant
The Tex-Mex restaurant opened earlier this month.
Gas line break closes I-10 West access roads near Leon Springs
Drivers can expect closures for the next few hours
KSAT 12
2 overnight fires in backyard buildings burn dangerously close to homes
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters battled two separate fires overnight which burned uncomfortably close to homes. The first broke out after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday behind a home in the 2800 block of Mission Road. A man who lives in the home told KSAT 12 News that the building...
mySanAntonio.com
Comments / 2