Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson
Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
Hartley driver arrested on charge of OWI
HARTLEY—A 22-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jacob William Florke stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Ford Fusion on First Street Southeast in Hartley, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Tanker Trailer Pulled By Ashton Man Damaged In Fire On 60 Near Alton
Alton, Iowa — A semi tanker trailer was damaged in a fire near Alton on Tuesday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:25 a.m., they received a report of a semi-trailer on fire on Highway 60, one and a half miles northeast of Alton. Firefighters and law enforcement were dispatched.
Ocheyedan man arrested for mischief, OWI
SIBLEY—A 36-year-old Ocheyedan man was arrested about 9:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Scott Allen Hanson stemmed from a report of someone shooting paintballs or plastic BBs at a residence on the 200 block...
Casey’s provides statement after Hull fire; Sheriff releases more info
A substantial fire in Hull has prompted a response from multiple Emergency Responders.
One Person Injured In Storm Lake Shooting Incident
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– One person was hurt following an accidental shooting incident in Storm Lake Monday afternoon. Police were called to a home in the 300 block of West 2nd Street around 12:30 to a report of an individual having accidently shot himself inside. An investigation revealed the unidentified male had taken a bullet to the hand.
Tires illegally dumped in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — Law enforcement in Northwest Iowa is asking for the public’s help in finding those who illegally dumped tires. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the Little Sioux River east of Lake Park, Iowa. If you have any information...
Semi-Trailer Fire on Highway 60
A semi-trailer caught fire on Highway 60 early Tuesday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office responded to the call at 7:25am to a location one-and-one-half miles northeast of Alton. A Freightliner semi-truck being driven by 77-year-old Larry Krogman of Ashton, was pulling a liquid fertilizer tank trailer northbound on...
Multiple Fire Departments Battle Blaze at Sioux County Convenience Store
Hull, IA (KICD)– Fire crews from around Sioux County worked together to knock down a large fire at a Hull business Wednesday morning. Firefighters from Hull, Sioux Center and Rock Valley were all called to the Casey’s General Store where the photos from law enforcement show flames could be seen coming from the roof of the structure.
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Vehicle Crash West of Milford
Milford, IA (KICD)– Two people were seriously hurt as the result of a Sunday crash in Dickinson County. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of County Roads M-27 and A-34, about nine miles west of Milford, shortly after ten o’clock where a northbound pickup was found to have collided with a westbound vehicle that had pulled out in front of him.
SUSPECT CHARGED FOLLOWING DRIVE BY SHOOTING & PURSUIT
A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY AND ANOTHER SUSPECT IS BEING SOUGHT FOLLOWING A DRIVE BY SHOOTING AND PURSUIT IN MORNINGSIDE EARLY THIS (TUESDAY) MORNING. THE INCIDENT BEGAN JUST BEFORE 4 A.M. WHEN SEVERAL SHOTS WERE FIRED IN THE 5000 BLOCK OF LORRAINE AVENUE, STRIKING A HOUSE IN THAT AREA.
George man jailed for OWI by Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 27-year-old George man was arrested shortly before midnight Saturday, Sept. 24, near Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gerold Steven Wyatt Steenhoven stemmed from the stop of a 1992 Chevrolet K-1500 pickup for a stop sign violation on...
One injured in one-vehicle rollover
One person was seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover in western Jackson County Monday afternoon. Lyle W. Schlaak, 71, of New Richland sustained what troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol termed “life-threatening injures” in the rollover, which happened at around 4 p.m. Monday near milepost 56 in the eastbound lanes of I-90 in Jackson County’s Ewington Township.
Sibley man cited for drug paraphernalia
SIBLEY—A 25-year-old Sibley man was cited about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Angel Abraham Cobian Torres stemmed from the investigation of a possible domestic disturbance at 602 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Man Accidentally Shot Himself at Storm Lake Residence
The Storm Lake Police Department responded to an accidental shooting this week. At approximately 12:30 on Monday afternoon, the department was called to the 300 block of West 2nd Street in Storm Lake on a report that an individual had accidentally shot himself inside of a residence. The man sustained a gunshot would to the hand. He was transported to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for non life threatening injuries.
Ireton Man Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Maurice
Maurice, Iowa — An Ireton man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Maurice on Sunday, September 25th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that at about 2:10 p.m., 58-year-old Michael Johnson of Ireton was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup northbound on Garfield Avenue, three miles southwest of Maurice. They tell us 76-year-old Gene Beitelspacher of Le Mars was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on 480th Street.
Five charged in connection with party
SHELDON—Five people face charges after the Sheldon Police Department shutdown an underage drinking party at Prairie Trail Village about 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Twenty-three-year-old Trey Thompson Jones of Swisher, 23-year-old Paden Glenn Maschman of Sheldon and 19-year-old George Craig Ehrig Jr. of Ida Grove were each arrested on a charge of public intoxication after they were found running through the parking lot and attempting to hide, according to the incident report.
New Richland man seriously injured in Jackson County crash
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A New Richland man was critically injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Jackson County. Lyle William Schlaak, 71, suffered life-threatening injuries in the rollover crash east of Worthington, in Ewington Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Schlaak was behind...
One Person Hospitalized After Sunday Afternoon Accident
One man was sent to the hospital after two vehicles collided at an intersection three miles southwest of Maurice Sunday afternoon. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office investigated the accident at 480th St. and Garfield Ave. at around 2:10pm. 58-year-old Michael Johnson of Ireton was driving a Ford pick-up northbound...
George woman charged for intox at casino
GEORGE—A 32-year-old George woman was arrested about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, for public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Sarah Fawn Freeman stemmed from a call to the casino regarding a female in distress, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
