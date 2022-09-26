Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Alabama logistics company recruiting HBCU students for internship program
VANCE, Ala. — ARD Logistics is helping students at Miles College get internships, resources and even possible jobs after graduation. This is something they believe is needed right now for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. This is a company that delivers end-to-end supply chain solutions to clients globally. Andre...
wbrc.com
Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning concerning Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian and assistance for the state of Florida. Read her full statement below:. For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path...
wbrc.com
BJCTA looking to hire MAX, Birmingham Xpress operators
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority is looking to hire operators for its MAX and Birmingham Xpress (BX) transit lines. The BJCTA is looking to hire CDL, non-CDL, full-time, and part-time operators. Interviews will be held on Wednesday, September 28 - Friday, October 14 at the BJCTA Intermodal facility.
thebamabuzz.com
15 top architecture firms in Alabama, including Montgomery firm behind Protective Stadium
Business Alabama has officially ranked the largest architecture firms in Alabama by total design fees for 2021, and we’ve got the scoop on which firms made the list. Keep reading to see which city makes the most appearances and see if your city has firms that made the list.
Bham Now
23 Birmingham companies participating in “Bring a Friend Job Fair” on Sept. 28
Basic Movement Nonprofit Organization is hosting the 2nd annual “Bring a Friend Job Fair on Wednesday, September 28th from 11:00AM to 3:00PM at Queensberry Shopping Center — 2341 Carson Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35215. For all the details, click on this Talk of Alabama link which will send you...
Bham Now
What you need to know about buying + selling a home–from Alabama’s Top Realtor for 17 years
When she got into real estate 31 years ago, Stephanie Robinson knew she loved houses and helping people find new friends. Now that she’s been Alabama’s top Realtor for 17 years, we thought it would be fun to ask her some of our audience’s most pressing homebuying questions. Here’s what she told us.
wbrc.com
Dog burned in house fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog suffered burns in a house fire in Birmingham Tuesday, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service. BFRS crews fought the fire at 1605 Bush Blvd at 12:41 p.m. Firefighters said a woman and her dog were inside. They both made it out, but the dog...
Birmingham nurse’s body photographed at funeral home after fatal overdose, widower’s lawsuit claims
The widower of a Birmingham nurse who authorities say died of a drug overdose two years ago has filed a lawsuit claiming a Gardendale funeral home allowed photos taken of the woman’s body. The photos have been part of a years-long smear campaign accusing the husband of murder, the...
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
alreporter.com
Sewell to announce workforce development funding for Birmingham, Bessemer
Congresswoman Terri Sewell will host two press conferences Monday announcing major workforce development funding that she helped secure to provide job training and educational opportunities to at-risk youth in Birmingham and Bessemer. This funding, which was made available through the Department of Labor’s YouthBuild grant program, is part of a...
CBS42.com
Hewitt-Trussville principal on administrative leave following threats that went unreported for nearly a year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The principal at Hewitt-Trussville High School is now on administrative leave following uproar in the community over a “death note” that was not investigated for nearly a year. Tim Salem, who has been principal at Hewitt-Trussville since 2012, was put on administrative leave...
Eight arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 20 – 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham and Bessemer housing authorities get $1.5 million each for youth workforce development
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congresswoman Terri Sewell was in town Monday to announce millions for workforce training for young people. The money is part of grant from the U.S. Department of Labor and will be used to train young people between the ages of 16 and 24 for careers in healthcare or construction.
Tuscaloosa Toddler, Woman Killed in Monday Afternoon Interstate Wreck
A toddler and a 33-year-old woman were killed in a wreck on Interstate 20/59 that snarled traffic near Tuscaloosa for hours on end Monday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers, said the collision took place around 4:15 p.m. near Exit 68 in Tuscaloosa County.
wvtm13.com
Women Breaking Barriers: Buffalo Rock's Cristina Almanza
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Cristina Almanza has embraced central Alabama, working for two iconic local companies and using her talents to bridge cultural divides. In the video above. WVTM 13's Carla Wade tells you about Almanza's inspirational 'Women Breaking Barriers' journey. Growing up just south of the border in Mexico,...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works rate structure creates customer confusion
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Like thousands of Birmingham Water Works customers, the Hendersons didn’t get a bill for months - then got five bills all at once in June. They say they paid that bill, then got another one a few days later demanding hundreds more dollars and when they called to try and resolve it, they say they never got a call back.
Trussville councilmember pens open letter to Trussville BOE
From The Tribune staff reports Commentary TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Councilmember Ben Short wrote an open letter to the Trussville City Schools Board of Education addressing recent terroristic threats made at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS). An HTHS student has been suspended after terroristic threats were made on Friday, Sept. 16. The Trussville Police Department (TPD) […]
thecutoffnews.com
Bessemer Police Chief Michael Roper Set To Retire At End Of September 2022
Bessemer Police Chief Michael Roper is set to retire at the end of September 2022. August 2022 marked 32 years of service in the Bessemer Police Department for Roper. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama, and grew up in Roosevelt City and Bessemer. He graduated from Wenonah High School in 1977. Before joining the Bessemer Police Department, Roper drove tractor trailers for Big B Drugs and a local Bessemer furniture store. Chief Roper started his career with the Bessemer Police Department in August 1990 as a night shift patrol officer. In 1992 he moved to what was then called Vice/Narcotics with only three other investigators. Roper moved up through the ranks with the Bessemer Police Department over the years, becoming a Sergeant in 1996, Lieutenant in 2000, Captain in 2009, and the First Deputy Chief in the Bessemer Police Department’s history in February of 2012. On October 4, 2017, Roper had worked his way to the top position in the Bessemer Police Department as he was sworn in as Chief of the Bessemer Police Department.
Man killed in Birmingham motorcycle crash identified
A Birmingham man killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend was identified Monday morning.
Mayor Maddox Announces Opening of River District Park Friday
River District Park, a new amenity funded by the Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan, is open to the public in downtown Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced Friday evening. In a Facebook post, Maddox shared photos of showing off the park, which is located directly below the Hugh R. Thomas Bridge that leads from Downtown Tuscaloosa into Northport.
