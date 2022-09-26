ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plantation, FL

wvtm13.com

Alabama logistics company recruiting HBCU students for internship program

VANCE, Ala. — ARD Logistics is helping students at Miles College get internships, resources and even possible jobs after graduation. This is something they believe is needed right now for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. This is a company that delivers end-to-end supply chain solutions to clients globally. Andre...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning concerning Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian and assistance for the state of Florida. Read her full statement below:. For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

BJCTA looking to hire MAX, Birmingham Xpress operators

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority is looking to hire operators for its MAX and Birmingham Xpress (BX) transit lines. The BJCTA is looking to hire CDL, non-CDL, full-time, and part-time operators. Interviews will be held on Wednesday, September 28 - Friday, October 14 at the BJCTA Intermodal facility.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham, AL
Health
wbrc.com

Dog burned in house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog suffered burns in a house fire in Birmingham Tuesday, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service. BFRS crews fought the fire at 1605 Bush Blvd at 12:41 p.m. Firefighters said a woman and her dog were inside. They both made it out, but the dog...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Sewell to announce workforce development funding for Birmingham, Bessemer

Congresswoman Terri Sewell will host two press conferences Monday announcing major workforce development funding that she helped secure to provide job training and educational opportunities to at-risk youth in Birmingham and Bessemer. This funding, which was made available through the Department of Labor’s YouthBuild grant program, is part of a...
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Eight arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 20 – 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Women Breaking Barriers: Buffalo Rock's Cristina Almanza

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Cristina Almanza has embraced central Alabama, working for two iconic local companies and using her talents to bridge cultural divides. In the video above. WVTM 13's Carla Wade tells you about Almanza's inspirational 'Women Breaking Barriers' journey. Growing up just south of the border in Mexico,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works rate structure creates customer confusion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Like thousands of Birmingham Water Works customers, the Hendersons didn’t get a bill for months - then got five bills all at once in June. They say they paid that bill, then got another one a few days later demanding hundreds more dollars and when they called to try and resolve it, they say they never got a call back.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville councilmember pens open letter to Trussville BOE

From The Tribune staff reports Commentary TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Councilmember Ben Short wrote an open letter to the Trussville City Schools Board of Education addressing recent terroristic threats made at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS). An HTHS student has been suspended after terroristic threats were made on Friday, Sept. 16. The Trussville Police Department (TPD) […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Bessemer Police Chief Michael Roper Set To Retire At End Of September 2022

Bessemer Police Chief Michael Roper is set to retire at the end of September 2022. August 2022 marked 32 years of service in the Bessemer Police Department for Roper. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama, and grew up in Roosevelt City and Bessemer. He graduated from Wenonah High School in 1977. Before joining the Bessemer Police Department, Roper drove tractor trailers for Big B Drugs and a local Bessemer furniture store. Chief Roper started his career with the Bessemer Police Department in August 1990 as a night shift patrol officer. In 1992 he moved to what was then called Vice/Narcotics with only three other investigators. Roper moved up through the ranks with the Bessemer Police Department over the years, becoming a Sergeant in 1996, Lieutenant in 2000, Captain in 2009, and the First Deputy Chief in the Bessemer Police Department’s history in February of 2012. On October 4, 2017, Roper had worked his way to the top position in the Bessemer Police Department as he was sworn in as Chief of the Bessemer Police Department.
BESSEMER, AL
95.3 The Bear

Mayor Maddox Announces Opening of River District Park Friday

River District Park, a new amenity funded by the Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan, is open to the public in downtown Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced Friday evening. In a Facebook post, Maddox shared photos of showing off the park, which is located directly below the Hugh R. Thomas Bridge that leads from Downtown Tuscaloosa into Northport.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

