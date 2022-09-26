Read full article on original website
Apple AirPods Pro 2 have only been out for a week, but Amazon is already discounting them
Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 falls to a new low of $250
Engadget
Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential with Alexa falls to an all-time low of $35
Engadget
Major Audacity update makes it a much better audio production tool
Audacity is best known as a free app to do quick audio edits and record audio, but the latest update makes it more viable as a full on production tool, parent Muse Group has announced. Version 3.2 now supports non-destructive editing, real-time effects and enhanced VST3 support, along with user interface improvements and faster audio sharing via a new service, audio.com.
laptopmag.com
Epic Pixel 6a deal bundles 6 months of free phone service with the best budget phone
The Google Pixel 6a is one the best Android phones to buy and the best budget phone by a wide margin. And for a limited time, one wireless carrier is giving away 6 free months of phone service to go with it. Buy the Pixel 6a for $439 ($10 off)...
Engadget
Shark's self-emptying robot vacuum is half off for today only
Save up to $250 with this beyerdynamic headphones deal
Amanda ReedSave big on some of the best cans money can buy thanks to this deal.
EPOS GTW 270 earbuds review: A superior sound experience for PC and cloud gaming?
The EPOS GTW 270 are a unique option for earbuds fans who simply hate Bluetooth (although, Bluetooth remains an option here).
iPhone 14 Pro review: Welcome to the Dynamic Island
The 2022 slate of new iPhones is a little strange. Usually, the standard iPhone gets a new chipset and at least some of the design changes as the Pro model — but this year the iPhone 14 keeps the same chipset and design as last year. The only major change is the fact that the mini iPhone is gone — replaced with an iPhone 14 Plus. But the iPhone 14 Pro is a little different.
This Little Cube Covers All Your Smartphone Needs on the Go
WonderCube Pro is an all-in-one mobile solution.
Engadget
Google brings speed, deep dive and vertical video updates to search results
Google is shaking up Search in terms of both entering queries and how results are displayed, and you can expect to see the changes in the wild in the coming months. For instance, you may soon find it easier to get answers to questions before you finish writing them. When you start typing into the search box, Google will display badges with autocomplete suggestions, as well as related themes and categories. The goal, as ever, is to help you get to relevant results faster.
Engadget
Amazon's Halo Rise is a $140 bedside sleep tracker that works by sensing you breathe
Amazon wants to help you get better understanding of your sleep, but knows that many of us hate wearing something to bed just to track our rest. That's why it made the Halo Rise — a bedside lamp and sleep tracker that works without a camera or microphone to track the person resting closest to it. It'll also use machine learning to detect what sleep zones you're in and will cost $140 when it's available later this year.
Engadget
Logitech refreshes its range of Mac-specific MX keyboards and mice
The MX Master 3S and MX Mechanical Mini get Mac-friendly models.
Engadget
Everything you need to know about Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
7 best phones for long battery life: Failsafe handsets that won’t fall flat
If you cast your mind back to a phone you owned years ago, perhaps you think: “It didn’t look as cool as the latest iPhone, but the battery went on forever.” Then smartphones arrived with all their versatility, working as a camera, music jukebox and video player as well as a wallet, satnav and social media tool. But all these functions make demands and as a result, phones suddenly had only a day’s power before the battery was flat – sometimes even less. Thankfully, the so-called feature phones that predated todays smart devices are still with us, now with even...
Best Bose speakers 2022: portable, multi-room, wireless
Whether you want a portable Bluetooth speaker for the beach or a multi-room system, Bose's speaker range will oblige.
Engadget
Apple Apple Watch SE (2022)
Apple’s starter smartwatch offers plenty for the money, including a comprehensive suite of health and fitness tracking tools, emergency features and snappy performance. As long as you’re not extremely clumsy or impatient, you won’t miss features like the hardier screen, dust resistance or always-on display. At $250, the new Watch SE is the best smartwatch for the price.
TechRadar
iPhone 14 Plus preorder deals: the best SIM-free and contract offers for the latest Apple flagship device
Apple iPhone 14 Plus preorder deals are now open and we've pulled together this week's best offers to help you find the right bargain ahead of their launch date on October 7. We have been scouring the internet to find the best iPhone 14 Plus preorder deals - whether it being a SIM-free deal, or a phone contract with your favourite provider, we've included all options here. We have also made sure each deal is explained exhaustively, including exactly how much it will cost you and all the extra benefits and costs that come with it.
Engadget
Amazon announces Echo Studio and Echo Dot speakers with improved audio
Amazon has revealed new Echo speakers, although they don't look much different on the outside. Once the centerpiece of the company's Alexa lineup, Amazon didn't debut a new "regular" model last year. In 2020, it unveiled a completely redesigned Echo with a spherical shape instead of its previous cylindrical construction. The "regular" Echo isn't getting a tune-up this time around either. Instead, the company says it has improved the audio performance of both the high-end Echo Studio and the compact Echo Dot while keeping the same overall design for both.
SamMobile
Daily Deal: Massive 40% discount on the Galaxy Buds Live
The Galaxy Buds Live is one of the best Samsung earbuds you can buy, and with good reason. They pack a solid punch while also being comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. As our Galaxy Buds Live review mentioned, these are also the first Samsung wireless earbuds to...
