Read full article on original website
Related
Love On Tour 2022: How to Buy Harry Styles Concert Tickets Online
“C’mon, Harry, we wanna sing ‘As It Was’ with you.” Concertgoers now have the opportunity to do just that with a houseful of other screaming Harry Styles fans as the star continues his multi-city Love on Tour 2022 trek across the country in support of his latest album Harry’s House. Following his back-to-back headlining sets at Coachella this year — we’re still replaying those performances with Shania Twain and Lizzo — Styles has embarked on a string of residency tour stops this year, with dates in Toronto, New York, Austin, Chicago, and Los Angeles. When he released Harry’s House in May,...
Corey Taylor announces charity livestream event Half Sold Out: CMFT Live At The Palladium
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor shares details of special livestream performance in aid of The Taylor Foundation
Review: The Lumineers Lit up Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Music Festival
The Lumineers appeared at the first Sound on Sound Music Featival, performing hits like 'Ophelia' and 'Ho Hey.' Here's our review of the performance.
Watch: Metallica and Mariah Carey Bring Out Special Guests Mickey Guyton and Jadakiss at Global Citizen Fest
The annual Global Citizen Festival took place in New York over the weekend with both Metallica and Mariah Carey headlining. Both artists upped the ante by bringing out special guests to round out their sets. For their performance, Metallica tapped Mickey Guyton to put her spin on their classic “Nothing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metallica Plan Old-School Show in Tribute to the Couple That Gave Them Their First Break
Metallica will relive the spirit of ’83 — the year they introduced thrash metal to the world on their debut album, Kill ‘Em All, and embarked on their first major tour, supporting the British “athletic metal” group Raven — with a special gig this fall. The concert, which features Raven opening for Metallica, will honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, who both died in the last two years. The imprint put out both Kill ‘Em All and its 1984 follow-up, Ride the Lightning before Metallica signed to a major...
musictimes.com
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert 2.0: Foo Fighters Reveal MORE Legendary Musicians To Perform
Taylor Hawkins' legacy will be forever unmatched as apparent during the first show of his tribute concert last September 3 that's why many fans are eager to watch the second show which will take place in a few days. According to Banana 101.5 Rocks, Foo Fighters finally announced the complete...
NME
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s new song ‘Nothing Feels Right’ with Zakk Wylde
Ahead of new album ‘Patient Number 9’ arriving this Friday (September 9), Ozzy Osbourne has shared one more preview of the record: a cut called ‘Nothing Feels Right’ that features Zakk Wylde on guitar. Wylde has regularly toured with Ozzy and played guitar for several of...
NFL・
Billboard
Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Patient Number 9’ Is His Third Straight Rock Albums Chart Ruler
Ozzy Osbourne‘s Patient Number 9 launches as the rock icon’s third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, debuting atop the Sept. 24-dated survey. The set starts with 56,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate,...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Joan Jett albums you should definitely own
The leather-clad leader of the gang, Joan Jett was a teenage sensation with The Runaways and the ultimate queen of noise. These are her best albums
Margo Price Announces Forthcoming Album, ‘Strays’
Margo Price simply knows what’s up when it comes to enjoying nature and creating art. In this era of psychedelic resurgence and broken taboos, it is not surprising that the neo-country badass would bring the topic to the public’s attention. Announced her upcoming album, Strays, Price says:. “I...
The Weeknd Announces Rescheduled Los Angeles Tour Dates
'RESCHEDULED LOS ANGELES SHOW PLUS ONE MORE!'
Ozzy Osbourne scores first number one album on Billboard chart with Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne has landed his very first number one in the US with Patient Number 9. It's time to whack out the champagne as Ozzy Osbourne has just landed his first number one album in the US with Patient Number 9. The album made its way to the top of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Godsmack drop first new music in four years with new song Surrender
Godsmack offer first taste of their forthcoming album with new track Surrender
Santigold Cancels North America Tour Due to ‘Devastating’ Costs and ‘Flood’ of Artists on the Road
In a telling example of the state of the touring industry in 2022, indie artist Santigold has canceled her upcoming North American tour, citing the “devastating” costs due to inflation, soaring costs and the glut of artists on the road after pandemic restrictions lifted early this year. “As a touring musician, I don’t think anyone anticipated the new reality that awaited us,” she wrote in a long and impassioned post on Instagram. “After sitting idle (not being able to do shows) for the past couple years, many of us like everyone else, earning no or little income during that time,...
Gorillaz Bring Out Beck, Tame Impala at Los Angeles Concert; Tell Hilarious Bad Bunny Story During QA
Gorillaz used their tour stop in Los Angeles not only to play a packed show at the city’s Kia Forum but also to hold a special advance listening session for their new album, the provocatively titled “Cracker Island,” set for release on February 24, 2023. Gorillaz albums are always filled with guests, and the Damon Albarn-helmed group reeled in a grip of musical stars to join them on stage at the Forum on Friday night: Namely Beck, Tame Impala and Thundercat, who are among the features on “Cracker Island” — along with Stevie Nicks and Bad Bunny, both of whom were...
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia and Steve Vai deliver a guitar collab for the ages in mesmerizing new single, Ego Death
It's the fourth single from the pioneering prog outfit's highly anticipated new album, Remember That You Will Die, due October 28. Earlier this month, Polyphia sent hearts racing with the announcement that their long-awaited upcoming album, Remember That You Will Die, will feature none other than legendary electric guitar player Steve Vai.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After midshow cancellation, The Weeknd schedules new concerts
The Weeknd, who lost his voice at the start of his Sept. 3 concert at SoFi Stadium and was forced to cancel the performance to the dismay of the sold-out crowd, announced Tuesday that the show has been rescheduled for Nov. 26, and added another performance at the venue the following night.
The FADER
Mount Kimbie share new songs “f1 racer” and “Zone 1 (24 Hours),” announce new album
Mount Kimbie have announced their new project MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning. The double album is out on November 4 via Warp Records and contains one full-length solo record from each member of the English electronic music duo, Speakerboxxx / The Love Below style. With today's announcement comes the release of two new songs, “f1 racer” featuring Kučka and produced by MK's Dom Maker as well as “Zone 1 (24 Hours),” produced by Kai Campos.
Weyes Blood Shares New “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” Video: Watch
Weyes Blood has shared a new video for her single “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” the opening track from her forthcoming album And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. Check out the visual, directed by Charlotte Ercoli, below. Weyes Blood previously collaborated with Ercoli on the...
Review: Keith Jarrett at his peak on ‘Bordeaux Concert’
“Bordeaux Concert,” Keith Jarrett (ECM Records) When Keith Jarrett gently strikes the final note on the opening piece of “Bordeaux Concert,” 15 seconds pass before concertgoers begin to applaud, taking time to savor what they just heard. New music from our greatest living jazz pianist, now 77,...
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0