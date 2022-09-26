ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Love On Tour 2022: How to Buy Harry Styles Concert Tickets Online

“C’mon, Harry, we wanna sing ‘As It Was’ with you.” Concertgoers now have the opportunity to do just that with a houseful of other screaming Harry Styles fans as the star continues his multi-city Love on Tour 2022 trek across the country in support of his latest album Harry’s House. Following his back-to-back headlining sets at Coachella this year — we’re still replaying those performances with Shania Twain and Lizzo — Styles has embarked on a string of residency tour stops this year, with dates in Toronto, New York, Austin, Chicago, and Los Angeles. When he released Harry’s House in May,...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Rolling Stone

Metallica Plan Old-School Show in Tribute to the Couple That Gave Them Their First Break

Metallica will relive the spirit of ’83 — the year they introduced thrash metal to the world on their debut album, Kill ‘Em All, and embarked on their first major tour, supporting the British “athletic metal” group Raven — with a special gig this fall. The concert, which features Raven opening for Metallica, will honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, who both died in the last two years. The imprint put out both Kill ‘Em All and its 1984 follow-up, Ride the Lightning before Metallica signed to a major...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Whiskey Riff

Margo Price Announces Forthcoming Album, ‘Strays’

Margo Price simply knows what’s up when it comes to enjoying nature and creating art. In this era of psychedelic resurgence and broken taboos, it is not surprising that the neo-country badass would bring the topic to the public’s attention. Announced her upcoming album, Strays, Price says:. “I...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Other Music#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Live Events#The Black Keys#Southern#Tank#Fantastic#The Incendia Dome#Stubhub#Vivid Seats#Ticketcity
Variety

Santigold Cancels North America Tour Due to ‘Devastating’ Costs and ‘Flood’ of Artists on the Road

In a telling example of the state of the touring industry in 2022, indie artist Santigold has canceled her upcoming North American tour, citing the “devastating” costs due to inflation, soaring costs and the glut of artists on the road after pandemic restrictions lifted early this year.  “As a touring musician, I don’t think anyone anticipated the new reality that awaited us,” she wrote in a long and impassioned post on Instagram. “After sitting idle (not being able to do shows) for the past couple years, many of us like everyone else, earning no or little income during that time,...
GAS PRICE
Variety

Gorillaz Bring Out Beck, Tame Impala at Los Angeles Concert; Tell Hilarious Bad Bunny Story During QA

Gorillaz used their tour stop in Los Angeles not only to play a packed show at the city’s Kia Forum but also to hold a special advance listening session for their new album, the provocatively titled “Cracker Island,” set for release on February 24, 2023. Gorillaz albums are always filled with guests, and the Damon Albarn-helmed group reeled in a grip of musical stars to join them on stage at the Forum on Friday night: Namely Beck, Tame Impala and Thundercat, who are among the features on “Cracker Island” — along with Stevie Nicks and Bad Bunny, both of whom were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Music
HeySoCal

After midshow cancellation, The Weeknd schedules new concerts

The Weeknd, who lost his voice at the start of his Sept. 3 concert at SoFi Stadium and was forced to cancel the performance to the dismay of the sold-out crowd, announced Tuesday that the show has been rescheduled for Nov. 26, and added another performance at the venue the following night.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Mount Kimbie share new songs “f1 racer” and “Zone 1 (24 Hours),” announce new album

Mount Kimbie have announced their new project MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning. The double album is out on November 4 via Warp Records and contains one full-length solo record from each member of the English electronic music duo, Speakerboxxx / The Love Below style. With today's announcement comes the release of two new songs, “f1 racer” featuring Kučka and produced by MK's Dom Maker as well as “Zone 1 (24 Hours),” produced by Kai Campos.
MUSIC
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy