Niagara Falls, NY

buffalorising.com

Waterfront Watch: Grand Island Hotel Going Residential

A struggling Radisson Hotel could have a residential future. Salt Lake City-based J.B. Earl Company and Michael J. Conroe of Elev8 Architecture are teaming up on a $25 million project to convert the Radisson hotel at 100 Whitehaven Road on Grand Island into apartments. The 12-acre site is located on the Niagara River.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink in East Aurora

If you’re looking to step out for a bite to eat or drink in East Aurora, you’ve come to the right place. The options are plentiful in this quintessential small town and it’s surrounding areas. From bakeries and bars to gourmet ice cream, fine dining, and an awesome margarita spot, there’s so much to offer in the village of EA and beyond.
EAST AURORA, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Business
stepoutbuffalo.com

Guide to Psychic Medium Readings & Events in WNY

Fri, Sep 30 - Sun, Oct 2. Don't miss Experience Psychic Fair's Fall event at the Hamburg Fairgrounds event center- Grange Building. Most vendors take cards. Children 12 and under ... Sat, Oct 1. 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Admission starts at: $35. Oakwood Cemetery, Niagara Falls, NY. 763 Portage...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Chipotle to open its first City of Buffalo site, displacing Tokyo II Seafood & Steak

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A North Buffalo Japanese restaurant is closing this Friday at Delaware Commons as Benderson Development makes changes to the plaza. Tokyo II Seafood & Steakhouse will serve its last sushi roll Sept. 30, closing at 2236 Delaware Ave. after 11 years in business. A manager at the site says the owners may reopen elsewhere, but no location has yet been identified.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Western New York Will Be in the National Spotlight by “Going Dark”

Near the end of the 1972 Carly Simon hit You’re So Vain, she sings:. I never expected to see one in person, but in August 2017, I was driving my daughter on a college tour and we were driving from North Carolina State to the University of Georgia. With the tours and interviews, we crossed our fingers that we would get there in time. In South Carolina, we just made it into the path of the total solar eclipse and pulled over to the side of the road. Soon we were plunged into an eerie darkness, as the path of totality of the eclipse passed overhead for a little over three minutes. Unlike the former president, I did not look at the eclipse with the naked eye. But we were not alone, as just about every car on the highway stopped to experience a once in a lifetime event.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Developer Angelo Natale plans 12-story residential tower on Niagara

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Angelo Natale, one of the first developers to build on a gateway stretch of Niagara Street, wants to build a second residential tower, up to 12 stories. Depending on final design, the Crescendo Tower could have up to 80 market-rate apartments and 10 condos. The tower would connect to Natale's Crescendo building, which opened in 2018, by a weather-protected walkway between the sixth floor of both buildings. Plans call for the tower to be developed on the roof of the Crescendo parking garage.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Local sports memorabilia store opens brick and mortar

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An online sports memorabilia store is opening its first brick and mortar location in the Northtowns. Members of the Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new “Buffalo Sports Emporium” on Monday, on Delaware Avenue north of Sheridan Drive. Joshua Costolnick started the business, on the internet, while attending […]
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Papa John’s joins The Grid

When Kevin Dagher, Vice President of Cedarland Development Group, reached out to see if I would like a tour of The Grid (1155 Main Street), I jumped at the opportunity. For years, I always dreamed that the site of the former Buffalo Motor Lodge would take on a new life, as a more productive building block of the city’s rebounding “Main Street.” Little did I know that it would one day become an anchor location for the street.
BUFFALO, NY
broadwayfillmorealive.org

Central Terminal Restoration Corp. Welcomes Three New Board Directors

The Central Terminal Restoration Corp, (CTRC) welcomes Thomas Beauford Jr., Thomas A. Kucharski and Gustavo A. Lima to the Board of Directors. The not-for-profit board is stewarding development of the Buffalo Central Terminal – a majestic historic landmark – as a lasting cultural and economic hub for the community.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Sutton Secures Delaware Avenue Baptist Church

Upon transforming a defunct OB/GYN clinic building at 1296 Delaware Avenue (designed by EB Green for the president of the Jewish Federation at University at Buffalo) into The Edward Hotel, Noel Sutton began to take a closer look at additional opportunities along Delaware Avenue. He was transfixed by the history of Millionaire’s Row, but he was just as fascinated with some of the periphery buildings such as Delaware Avenue Baptist Church, located at 965 Delaware Avenue (featured on BR in 2017, for sale).
BUFFALO, NY

