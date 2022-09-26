Read full article on original website
Waterfront Watch: Grand Island Hotel Going Residential
A struggling Radisson Hotel could have a residential future. Salt Lake City-based J.B. Earl Company and Michael J. Conroe of Elev8 Architecture are teaming up on a $25 million project to convert the Radisson hotel at 100 Whitehaven Road on Grand Island into apartments. The 12-acre site is located on the Niagara River.
Where to Eat & Drink in East Aurora
If you’re looking to step out for a bite to eat or drink in East Aurora, you’ve come to the right place. The options are plentiful in this quintessential small town and it’s surrounding areas. From bakeries and bars to gourmet ice cream, fine dining, and an awesome margarita spot, there’s so much to offer in the village of EA and beyond.
A look inside the newly-renovated Aurora Theatre
Operating under new ownership since February, The Aurora Theatre in East Aurora has been in the progress of getting some luxurious upgrades, which movie-goers can expect to see this Friday upon reopen.
Popular WNY Restaurant is Closing Soon But Could Reopen
We're getting towards the end of the year and for the most part, it's felt normal at restaurants and bars in Western New York. COVID-19 is still there but there are no current restrictions as the food service industry in the Buffalo region tries to make up for the closures in 2020 and 2021.
Guide to Psychic Medium Readings & Events in WNY
Fri, Sep 30 - Sun, Oct 2. Don't miss Experience Psychic Fair's Fall event at the Hamburg Fairgrounds event center- Grange Building. Most vendors take cards. Children 12 and under ... Sat, Oct 1. 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Admission starts at: $35. Oakwood Cemetery, Niagara Falls, NY. 763 Portage...
Brookfield Country Club equipment, furniture headed to the auction block
CLARENCE, N.Y. — Pieces of Brookfield Country Club’s past are headed to the auction block, as the Clarence private golf course preps for its $17 million expansion and renovation project. Brookfield has hired Schultz Auctioneers to handle the Oct. 4 event, set to begin at 10 a.m. at...
Chipotle to open its first City of Buffalo site, displacing Tokyo II Seafood & Steak
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A North Buffalo Japanese restaurant is closing this Friday at Delaware Commons as Benderson Development makes changes to the plaza. Tokyo II Seafood & Steakhouse will serve its last sushi roll Sept. 30, closing at 2236 Delaware Ave. after 11 years in business. A manager at the site says the owners may reopen elsewhere, but no location has yet been identified.
Wages recovered for 93 employees working for Buffalo company
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Labor has recovered more than $191,000 in unpaid wages for some employees working for a Buffalo company. The wages were recovered for 93 employees who worked at the Magellan Technology/Demand Vape company. Following a tip from a competitor, the labor...
Chipotle Replacing This Popular Local Restaurant In Buffalo
For Buffalo-area foodies, we’ve got both good and bad news to share. There’s always buzz around the city when Buffalo finally gets a chain that it’s been wanting for years. Unfortunately, though, that sometimes comes with the price of sacrificing one of our locally owned hot spots for the new restaurant.
Western New York Will Be in the National Spotlight by “Going Dark”
Near the end of the 1972 Carly Simon hit You’re So Vain, she sings:. I never expected to see one in person, but in August 2017, I was driving my daughter on a college tour and we were driving from North Carolina State to the University of Georgia. With the tours and interviews, we crossed our fingers that we would get there in time. In South Carolina, we just made it into the path of the total solar eclipse and pulled over to the side of the road. Soon we were plunged into an eerie darkness, as the path of totality of the eclipse passed overhead for a little over three minutes. Unlike the former president, I did not look at the eclipse with the naked eye. But we were not alone, as just about every car on the highway stopped to experience a once in a lifetime event.
Developer Angelo Natale plans 12-story residential tower on Niagara
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Angelo Natale, one of the first developers to build on a gateway stretch of Niagara Street, wants to build a second residential tower, up to 12 stories. Depending on final design, the Crescendo Tower could have up to 80 market-rate apartments and 10 condos. The tower would connect to Natale's Crescendo building, which opened in 2018, by a weather-protected walkway between the sixth floor of both buildings. Plans call for the tower to be developed on the roof of the Crescendo parking garage.
Local sports memorabilia store opens brick and mortar
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An online sports memorabilia store is opening its first brick and mortar location in the Northtowns. Members of the Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new “Buffalo Sports Emporium” on Monday, on Delaware Avenue north of Sheridan Drive. Joshua Costolnick started the business, on the internet, while attending […]
Russo brothers developing $35M, 144-unit Hamburg apartment complex
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Pleasant Creek subdivision in Hamburg is getting a new neighbor – an apartment complex developed by the same two brothers who started the 109-lot subdivision. Jeff and Joseph Russo are building a 144-unit, $35 million complex — the Village at Cedar Valley — that...
Famous Pizza Chain Should Bring a Location to the Southtowns
Buffalo is known for four big things. Chicken wings are the number one food in Western New York and nobody will argue with that. Next would be the beef on weck sandwich. After that, you probably get to Buffalo-Style pizza. Buffalo-style pizza is slightly thicker than thin crust, but not...
Papa John’s joins The Grid
When Kevin Dagher, Vice President of Cedarland Development Group, reached out to see if I would like a tour of The Grid (1155 Main Street), I jumped at the opportunity. For years, I always dreamed that the site of the former Buffalo Motor Lodge would take on a new life, as a more productive building block of the city’s rebounding “Main Street.” Little did I know that it would one day become an anchor location for the street.
Flights from Florida to Buffalo getting canceled as Ian strengthens
Here's what you need to know.
Central Terminal Restoration Corp. Welcomes Three New Board Directors
The Central Terminal Restoration Corp, (CTRC) welcomes Thomas Beauford Jr., Thomas A. Kucharski and Gustavo A. Lima to the Board of Directors. The not-for-profit board is stewarding development of the Buffalo Central Terminal – a majestic historic landmark – as a lasting cultural and economic hub for the community.
Sutton Secures Delaware Avenue Baptist Church
Upon transforming a defunct OB/GYN clinic building at 1296 Delaware Avenue (designed by EB Green for the president of the Jewish Federation at University at Buffalo) into The Edward Hotel, Noel Sutton began to take a closer look at additional opportunities along Delaware Avenue. He was transfixed by the history of Millionaire’s Row, but he was just as fascinated with some of the periphery buildings such as Delaware Avenue Baptist Church, located at 965 Delaware Avenue (featured on BR in 2017, for sale).
Major Concert News For Rochester And Buffalo, New York
If you saw a concert in the summer of 2022, there is a good chance that you saw it at one particular venue in New York State. In fact, this venue has the honor of being the best seller in all of the Northeast. According to a survey by Pollstar,...
New owners coming for South Buffalo's Potter's Field Restaurant & Pub
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A South Buffalo Irish pub is changing hands and the new owners promise to keep the vibe that has made it popular for the neighborhood and visitors from nearby hotels. Potter’s Field Restaurant & Pub is technically in West Seneca, but the operation at 425...
