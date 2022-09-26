ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

SPY

Flash Sale: Replace Your Microwave With Breville’s 4.7-Star Rated Smart Oven Air Fryers

One thing we can guarantee about Breville and the brand’s assortment of hybrid smart oven air fryers is their stellar ratings. This stems from several impressive qualities across performance and versatility. With access to ample interior space, multiple cooking functions and super convection technology, their products will ensure you prepare your meals perfectly. Whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or unquestionably know your way around it. If those aren’t the best selling points for you, this sale may make it more appealing. In addition to stellar Amazon reviews, SPY editors have also given Breville’s smart ovens high marks. We recently...
ELECTRONICS
CNN

Shop this Echo Dot bundle for under $10 ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale

Following up on July’s Prime Day event, Amazon is back again with the Prime Early Access Sale, live on Oct. 10 and 11. One of the promos on offer is a ridiculously well-priced bundle containing an Amazon Echo Dot as well as a month of Amazon Music Unlimited with auto-renewal. As Amazon breaks it down, that means you get the Echo Dot for 99 cents and Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Black Friday home appliances deals 2022: When is it and what are the best discounts to expect?

Undoubtedly the biggest shopping event on the calendar, Black Friday is almost upon us. Traditionally taking place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, the annual bonanza has become a hit in the UK too and gets bigger, better (and longer) every year, with sales now stretching on for weeks.With the best brands in the business offering thousands of discounts across TVs, laptops, gaming, tech, mattresses, beauty, fashion and much more, the mammoth sale is your best opportunity to save on big-ticket products – particularly home appliances.Whether you’ve had your eye on a coffee machine, fridge-freezer, multi-functional slow cooker...
SHOPPING
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Increases Membership Fees

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock That Turned $50,000 Into $1 Million in Less Than 10 Years

Tesla’s share price has skyrocketed by more than 2,100% since September 2013. Tesla enacted a 3-for-1 stock split in August 2022, hot on the heels of a 5-for-1 stock split enacted in August 2020. Tesla achieved an industry-leading operating margin over the past year, and the company has outlined...
STOCKS
Technology
Amazon
Digital Trends

Is it worth waiting for Matter to buy new smart products?

An ambitious new smart home networking standard is on the horizon. It’s called Matter, and it promises to make connections between your various smart lights, speakers, TVs, cameras, and sensors more stable and seamless. Thread, a new wireless format that will play nice with Matter, has been percolating up through a number of products in anticipation, but it’s still far from ubiquitous. For those looking to haul their home into the future, is it worth holding out until Matter is released before loading up on gear?
ELECTRONICS
US News and World Report

Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022: Sales Start Date and Predictions

This year’s Cyber Monday deals officially begin Nov. 28, which marks the second major holiday shopping event, following Black Friday sales. Expect to see Amazon offer deals that rival its Prime Day sales in July and its upcoming Prime Early Access Sale starting on October 11th. Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals will include deep discounts on electronic goods you’ve probably been eyeing. Best Buy notes Cyber Monday marks the beginning of an entire week of savings, so be sure to check back for great deals and shop early for the best selection. Likewise, Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals are popular for electronics like AirPods and Sony noise-canceling headphones. Last year, Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale also included small home appliances like blenders, air fryers, and air purifiers.
SHOPPING
CNET

Eero Wants to Turn Your Old Echo Dot Into a Mesh Wi-Fi Extender

There are already countless Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers scattered throughout Alexa-enabled smart homes. Now Amazon-owned mesh networking brand Eero wants to put those speakers to use as mesh Wi-Fi extenders. Announced amid a flurry of new products at Amazon's fall hardware and services event, the feature is set...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

New iPhone? Ditch Siri and Add Alexa on Your Home Screen Instead

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You already know you can give Alexa commands on your Echo devices, but did you know that you can also talk to Alexa on your iPhone? Think of it as taking all of the great features of Alexa, but to go. Whether you've just purchased a new iPhone 14 or are still hanging onto another model, it's a great time to swap Siri for Alexa.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Amazon Echo Auto 2nd Gen smart car accessory provides intelligent on-the-go assistance

Find yourself wishing you could upgrade your old Echo Auto? You can! The Amazon Echo Auto 2nd Gen smart car accessory features a suite of new features. With a redesigned look, it blends in with your car’s interior. Not only that, but it truly looks like a member of the Echo family. Integrating into your vehicle, it gives you the smart car features you want. Its slim design includes a mounting plate. Simply adhere it, and it will remain secure. With 5 individual microphones, it hears your commands even if the road noise around you is quite loud. Designed to respond to voice commands, it can also play music. And it even has a function that switches from your home stereo to your vehicle’s speakers as you get in. Providing navigation and hands-free calling, it can let you know when your pre-ordered Whole Foods grocery order is ready for pickup!
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best smart wall outlets 2022

Smart plugs are a great way to cheaply and easily control old, dumb electronics with voice assistants and home automation systems, but did you know that for just a bit more you can turn your actual outlets into smart outlets? We've identified what we think are some of the best smart wall outlets for your home.
ELECTRONICS

