Oxford Eagle
Sarah Isom Center and UM School of Music partnering for free SarahFest events
The University of Mississippi School of Music and Sarah Isom Center for Women and Gender Studies are hosting Alice-Anne Light (mezzo-soprano and Ole Miss alumna) and Kristy Kristinek (visual artist from Texas) to perform an original work written by Oxford resident Cecil Price Walden entitled hours. This piece reimagines the...
WTOK-TV
The Preserve opens in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new assisted living facility in Meridian is standing out because of the quality of life it offers for senior citizens. The Preserve at Meridian held its grand opening last week. “We probably had just over 200 people show up. We had wonderful support from the...
Oxford Eagle
Holly Springs woman wins grant from Mississippi Arts Commission
JACKSON, MISS, – September 12, 2022, Beverly Davis of Holly Springs, MS has been awarded a $2,000.00 project grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. This grant is a portion of the more than 1.65 million in grants MAC awarded in Fiscal Year 2023. MAC grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
wcbi.com
Scholarship named for man who integrated the University of Mississippi
THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI, Miss(WCBI)- The University of Mississippi is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the school’s integration by endowing a scholarship named for the man who led the charge. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched for the “James H. Meredith Legacy Scholarship Fund.”. The scholarship was created...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford and Lafayette High Schools earn A accountability rating
Mississippi schools and districts will earn new grades for the first time since 2019 when the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) approves accountability grades on Thursday, Sept. 29, for the 2021-22 school year. The grades reflect how student achievement has improved after declining during the early part of the pandemic.
actionnews5.com
Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
Oxford Eagle
Theatre Oxford presents Another Side of Tennessee Williams at the Powerhouse
Theatre Oxford opens its season with Another Side of Tennessee Williams, a tribute to one of Mississippi’s greatest writers. These plays stray from Williams’ better known Southern Gothic style to share a lighter sense of humor and sardonic wit. The show runs Thursday, Oct. 6 through Saturday Oct. 8 at the Powerhouse in Oxford. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m.
wcbi.com
Community members need to be cautious when helping people in the area
WEST POINT, MISS. (WCBI) – Last week a woman was stabbed after trying to help a teen she thought was in trouble. Southern Hospitality is ingrained in many of us, and when you see a person that is asking for assistance sometimes it is hard to say no. Before...
relix
Reflections: Staple Jr. Singers
You won’t find anyone named Mavis or Pops in the Staples Jr. Singers. In fact, this group of siblings, which hails from Aberdeen, Miss.—a small town in the northeast part of the state—has never even met the other, more famous family ensemble with a very similar name.
Oxford Eagle
Mildred (Millie) Jeanne Smith Meaders
Mrs. Mildred (Millie) Jeanne Smith Meaders, 93, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Oxford Health & Rehab in Oxford, MS. The memorial graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. in Eastover Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Chris McAlilly officiating. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS
Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
Oxford Eagle
County Planning Commission grants conditional use permit for open-air church
The Lafayette County Planning Commission voted to grant a conditional use permit on Monday that will allow for the construction of a new open-air church on County Road 104. The church, which is being built by Jessie Dukes of Oxford, will feature a covered stage and will be used by the community for bible study programs and tent services.
‘I am glad I did not give up hope’ Mississippi high school teacher become US citizen after being in country for two decades
After living in the United States for nearly two decades, one Mississippi high school teacher said becoming a US citizen is a dream come true. Oxford High School Social Studies teacher Dr. Mozart Dor – originally from Ghana, West Africa – obtained his citizenship last Friday, September 16th.
Oxford Eagle
Carolyn Sue Mills “Granny Banny”
Carolyn Sue Mills “Granny Banny”, age 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday afternoon peacefully at her residence in Crowder, MS. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until the service time beginning 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks, MS. Interment will follow in Crowder Cemetery.
The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lakeview Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johnson with Walls alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer, also known as […]
wtva.com
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford heads to Tupelo for key Region 2-6A matchup
Oxford football travels to Tupelo on Friday to take on the Golden Wave in a matchup between two of the top teams in Region 2-6A. The Chargers (3-1, 1-0 Region 2-6A) are coming off a 43-8 win over Murrah in which their reserves did most of the heavy lifting—with backup running back Jaidyn Young breaking loose for 74 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss, Realtree partner on football helmet, exclusive gear
In one of college football’s marquee games of the week, Ole Miss will host Kentucky on Saturday when the Rebels will sport an exclusive helmet showcasing a custom color scheme from the camo experts at Realtree. In addition, the Rebels’ gameday wardrobe will include exciting new gear that features...
hottytoddy.com
Legal Clinic Offering Free Legal Assistance to Those Who Qualify
The 18th Chancery District Pro Se Legal Clinic is offering free legal assistance to county residents who qualify. The clinic will be held at 3 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Lafayette County Chancery Building on North Lamar Boulevard, just off the downtown Square in Oxford. Those who financially qualify...
