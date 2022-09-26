ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

Youth Mental Health Was Declining in the U.S. Long Before COVID-19

Recent research suggests the mental health of children and teens in the U.S. is declining. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to this decline, experts say the root of the problem existed before the coronavirus outbreak began. From 2016 to 2021, the use of mental health services by children ages...
KIDS
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Opioids#Healthday
The Hill

These are America’s most depressed cities, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — Depression can affect anyone in any place, though new data shows some areas of the U.S. have more incidences of the anxiety disorder. Researchers at nursing information and education outlet CEUfast reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find the cities with the highest numbers of residents who have been been told they have any form of depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
Alissa Rose

Early sleeping could be dangerous for older peoples

In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
msn.com

Habits Increasing Your Pancreatic Cancer Risk, Say Medical Experts

Slide 1 of 8: There's more than 100 different types of cancers and pancreatic cancer is considered one of the deadliest because there's oftentimes no early warning signs. It's not diagnosed until a later stage, which makes treatment challenging. Dr. Tomi Mitchell, a Board-Certified Family Physician with Holistic Wellness Strategies tells us, "Pancreatic cancer is one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat forms of cancer. Unfortunately, it is also one of the most common types of cancer, with over 60, 000 new cases diagnosed each year in the United States alone. While many risk factors for pancreatic cancer, some lifestyle choices can increase the likelihood of developing the disease. Here are five lifestyle choices that have been linked to an increased risk of pancreatic cancer." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
iheart.com

Lyme and Suicide

I’m not sure if you read the People Magazine article “CEO Shares Heartbreaking LinkedIn Post After Daughter Dies by Suicide Following Lyme Disease Battle”. If not, here is the direct link below:. https://people.com/human-interest/ceo-shares-linkedin-post-after-daughter-died-by-suicide-following-lyme-disease-battle/. First, all of my sympathy and love to this family who lost someone at...
MENTAL HEALTH
Gizmodo

Teens Are Getting Into Vapes and Weed, Losing Interest in Booze and Other Drugs

Teens have been using less and less drugs over the past few decades, with two important exceptions, new research this week suggests. Reported levels of drug use have declined for most substances since the early 1990s, the study found, but rates of cannabis use and vaping have gone up. The findings also indicate that having less free time and greater parental supervision may help kids stay away from using drugs in the first place.
KIDS
Psychiatric Times

Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression

A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
MENTAL HEALTH
psychreg.org

Lyme Disease and Mental Health: Some Recent Findings

Lyme disease is an elusive ailment that has steadily become more and more of a concern to the general public while, in some ways, still remaining an anomaly in medicine. Given the severe effect that Lyme disease can potentially have on the public’s health and sense of well-being, the lack of awareness that the average person has about the disease is disheartening.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NIH Director's Blog

Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder in Children and Teens: What You Need to Know

Have you noticed that your child or teen finds it hard to pay attention? Do they often move around during times when they shouldn’t, act impulsively, or interrupt others? If such issues are ongoing and seem to be impacting your child’s daily life, they may have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy