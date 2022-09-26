ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Page Six

Grimes is debating a face tattoo: ‘Feels like it’s time’

Grimes is no stranger to white ink tattoos — and she’s now considering getting one on her face. The singer, 34, asked her Instagram followers for their opinion of the possible addition on Friday while sharing a colorful selfie. “I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week,” Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, captioned the social media upload. “Any thoughts?” she asked. “It feels like it’s time.” Although the musician did not clarify when she snapped the selfie, it came nearly one week after she shared a photo of her bandaged face and sparked rumors that...
Variety

CBS Holds ‘Ghosts’ Season 2 Premiere Screenings in Empty Theaters — For Non-Living Fans Only (EXCLUSIVE)

CBS is screening the Season 2 premiere of “Ghosts” in theaters across the country — and you’re not invited. Well, unless you’re dead. In a marketing stunt tied to this Thursday’s return of the hit Eye comedy, the season opener of “Ghosts” is being showcased in the middle of the night at venues in Los Angeles, Savannah, Ga., and Portland, Ore., but to empty seats. Instead, CBS is inviting actual ghosts to view the show — mortals be damned. “We are using social media and we’ve got some mediums and some other folks that we’re using to put the word out to...
The Verge

Marvel’s upcoming Blade movie has lost its director

Though Marvel’s upcoming Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali was meant to start production this year ahead of its debut next fall, the movie’s just hit something of a significant hiccup with the unexpected departure of director Bassam Tariq. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter last night, Marvel...
The Independent

Voices: The Try Guys drama and what happens when a wife guy’s brand backfires

A lot of people have learned Ned Fulmer’s name over the past couple of days. Fulmer, up until very recently, was part of a group of four YouTubers known as the Try Guys. Their channel is exactly what it sounds like: videos of the guys trying things. In their first ever clip, filmed in 2014 when the guys worked at BuzzFeed, they tried on Victoria’s Secret underwear — since then, they’ve tried everything from hypnosis to stand-up comedy to colonics. The group parted with BuzzFeed in 2018, and has since evolved into a YouTube channel with 7.8 million subscribers, complete...
The Verge

Ring’s new Spotlight Cam Pro mashes its most advanced features into a wireless design

Ring’s got a new top-of-the-line “Pro” security camera that packs all of the company’s advanced features into a more versatile design, complete with wire-free options for the first time. The Spotlight Cam Pro adds radar-powered 3D motion detection, color pre-roll, and Bird’s Eye View in a new design that can be powered by battery, a solar panel, and, of course, the good ol’ plug-in option. You can preorder the new Spotlight Cam Pro today: the battery and plug-in power options are $229.99, and the solar panel-powered model is $249.99.
Shelley Wenger

Dating Before Your Divorce is Final?

Going through a divorce is often the hardest thing that you will ever do. In the blink of an eye, your whole life is going to change. You may even feel like you are losing everything, including yourself!
Kingsport Times-News

How to take a pause on dating apps

There are a million reasons why you might want to pause or take a break from dating apps: You’re traveling, you’re overwhelmed, you’ve met someone new. Personally, I love when my clients have to take a pause because they’ve met someone they’re interested in and want to pursue.
The Verge

Amazon’s big Echo (and now Kindle) event live blog

Amazon has used its past September events to announce a flying camera drone, a home robot, and an Alexa-enabled microwave. Needless to say, it’s hard to predict what the company has in store at its annual event, but we can be certain there’ll be a lot of products on tap. Chances are high we’ll see updated devices in the Echo lineup, plenty of new things that work with Alexa, and likely some announcements involving other big Amazon brands too, from Fire TV to Ring and Eero.
Refinery29

Mirror Mirror: Love & Hate Uncovers Our Toxic Relationship With Social Media

Digital natives and concerned parents alike know that social media can become a seriously addictive problem. It's almost become an eye-roll issue, where it feels easier to deal (or more accurately, not deal) with our phone dependency with humour and nonchalance. But lurking beneath our high screen times and our...
The Verge

Sky Stream arrives next month to give you Sky TV without a satellite dish

British satellite broadcaster Sky is launching a Sky Stream puck next month that will let people access TV content over Wi-Fi instead of a satellite dish. While Sky launched its Glass platform in the UK last year, you had to buy a whole new TV to get access to Sky TV over the internet. Sky Stream launches on October 18th, and it means you can connect a puck to any TV and get Sky TV content over Wi-Fi or ethernet.
